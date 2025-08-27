Note: In Australia, a 500ml pure/medical grade DMSO cost 70 AUD.

DMSO 101: Benefits, Uses, Dosage and Side Effects (2025)

Source: https://www.onedaymd.com/2024/10/dmso-incredible-painkiller-almost.html

By Editorial Team - August 25, 2025

DMSO is a medical abbreviation for DiMethyl SulfOxide. Modern medicine often sidelines "miracle" drugs that work too well. Despite decades of evidence showing that the naturally occurring chemical Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) is a remarkably safe and versatile treatment for a range of challenging conditions — such as strokes, head trauma, spinal cord injuries, dementia, and even Down Syndrome (63) — it has been largely overlooked.

This sidelining is particularly remarkable as DMSO is also one of the most effective treatments for acute and chronic pain, musculoskeletal injuries, and chronic degenerative conditions (e.g., arthritis).

DMSO, Nature’s Healer

DMSO is a powerful, natural compound with several unique properties that make it an incredibly versatile healing agent:

Rapid absorption — When applied to the skin or ingested, DMSO quickly spreads throughout the body.

Cellular protection — It shields cells from lethal stressors like burns, frostbite, blood loss, radiation, and shockwaves, and can rescue already damaged cells on the verge of dying.

Safety profile — DMSO is extremely safe,1 and in almost all cases, its only side effects are temporary skin irritation or creating a garlic-like odor. In contrast, the standard of care (NSAIDs) kill tens of thousands of Americans each year and are the leading cause of drug induced hospital admissions.

Conduction blocking — DMSO selectively blocks pain signals from small nerve fibers (e.g., C fibers)2,3,4 which are often involved in chronic pain (e.g., DMSO is one of the most effective treatments for complex regional pain syndrome). This blocking effect is reversible and doesn't cause tolerance.

Choline esterase inhibition — By inhibiting acetylcholinesterase,5,6,7,8 DMSO boosts acetylcholine levels, enhancing parasympathetic function and reducing pain.

Anti-inflammatory action9 — DMSO is incredibly effective at rapidly reducing inflammation (e.g., it lowers inflammatory cytokines, scavenges free radicals, and drains edema that would otherwise compress tissues).

Muscle relaxation — DMSO rapidly relaxes skeletal muscles, easing pain from tension and spasms.10,11,12

DMSO and Cancer

Due to the controversy surrounding DMSO, its potential anticancer properties were downplayed once early researchers discovered possible therapeutic effects against cancer. Given that unproven cancer treatments often face scrutiny from the medical establishment, this aspect of DMSO has remained relatively obscure and under recognized.

DMSO and Cancer Treatment Animal Studies

These cancer fighting properties have also been demonstrated in living organisms. For example:



A 1967 study induced breast cancers in mice and found that drinking DMSO caused a small reduction in their rate of occurrence and prevented some of weight loss caused by the cancers. (113)

A 1989 study of rats with aggressive (implanted) prostate cancers found that 2.5% oral DMSO significantly slowed the cancer's growth.114

A 2008 MRI study evaluated the microvasculature of mice with implanted tumors before and after a week course of DMSO.115 It found DMSO greatly reduced cancer vascular permeability, which is potentially significant for cancer management as leaky blood vessels can support rapid irregular growth or metastasis and can compress surrounding tissues or cause inflammation and sometimes interfere with the delivery of chemotherapy to those cells. Note: Many holistic schools of medicine have concluded cancers arise from poor blood flow to a tissue or poor lymphatic drainage from it. Given DMSO's remarkable ability to improve circulation , it is highly possible that this contributes to its ability to prevent cancer.116

A 2011 study found that in mice with experimentally induced Dalton's lymphoma, injected DMSO was shown to regress their tumors and upregulate TNFα and p53 in lymphoma cells, which impaired their metabolic pathways and triggered an apoptotic pathway (whereas normal white blood cells were unaffected).117

DMSO and Cancer Treatment Human Studies

These cancer fighting properties have also been demonstrated in humans and clinical studies:

A 1992 study118 conducted by an Iraqi researcher (who'd found DMSO cured a variety of challenging gastrointestinal conditions119) conducted a controlled trial of 198 patients who'd had surgery for colon cancer (in the sigmoid) that had spread into the local lymph nodes, and found that the long term administration of oral DMSO after the electrosurgery significantly improved their 5 year survival.120

That researcher also conducted a 1992 controlled trial of 228 patients who'd just had an uneventful surgery to remove two-thirds of their stomachs (due to stomach cancer).121 Daily oral DMSO significantly increased their survival rates in the 160 patients who could be evaluated at 5 years.

A 1999 trial of 25 patients found intravesical DMSO treated bladder cancer.122

Additionally, one cancer (multiple myeloma) is characterized by the uncontrolled growth of malignant plasma cells in the bone marrow, which produce abnormal proteins (such as amyloids) that can overwhelm the body. While amyloidosis is challenging to treat, there are over 40 studies demonstrating that DMSO prevents amyloid proteins from clumping together and instead eliminates their deposits from the body (often leading to a clinical improvement123).

In turn, case reports have found DMSO effectively treated multiple myeloma amyloidosis in a variety of soft tissues and organs,124,125,126,127 and in one instance in combination with chemotherapy to treat the cancer as well.128

DMSO and Tissue Healing

DMSO greatly improves wound healing (e.g., from burns or surgeries). For example:

A study of 1371 chronic skin wounds that had often remained unhealed for years (e.g., infected ulcers or severe burns) found 95.04% had a rapid and complete recovery (e.g., no burn scars).13 Likewise, a systematic review found DMSO effectively treated ulcers.14

Numerous studies show that DMSO accelerates limb regeneration in animals15 and surgical wound healing in humans.16 It also enhances the viability of skin grafts and flaps, offering benefits for plastic and reconstructive surgery.17,18,19,20,21,22

Animal studies have shown DMSO increases the tensile strength of surgical scars23,24 (which significantly improves surgical outcomes), decreases experimentally induced intestinal adhesions25 (a common complication of abdominal surgeries) by 80%, prevents hypertrophic (excessive) scar formation.26

Human studies show DMSO can flatten and loosen keloid scars27 and gradually eliminate subcutaneous fibrosis induced by radiation.28

Finally, DMSO is also sometimes used to repair keloid scars. For example, in one study of ten people with keloids, applying 50% to 80% DMSO a couple of times a day induced scar flattening with the loosening of the collagen surrounding the fibrous bundles.29 Similarly, another study found DMSO eliminated (through a gradual softening and reduction of it).30

DMSO and Musculoskeletal Injuries

Many of the early adopters of DMSO went from skeptics to believers because of the rapid and dramatic improvements they saw from it healing acute injuries (e.g., as they had patients with debilitating bursitis in the shoulder recovering within minutes of receiving DMSO).

As it was far safer and more effective than any other way to treat musculoskeletal injuries, joint disorders or chronic pain, DMSO was rapidly adopted by doctors and pharmaceutical companies across the country (e.g., millions were invested to bring DMSO products to market and hundreds of thousands of Americans had life-changing benefits from it).

Unfortunately, as DMSO’s use was skyrocketing, on November 10, 1965, the FDA decided to globally ban all research on it by falsely claiming it was incredibly dangerous. Because of this, there was an explosion and then sudden disappearance of DMSO research, which sadly continued even with Congress repeatedly trying to get the FDA to overturn their indefensible prohibition of DMSO.

Note: A detailed review of DMSO’s extensive safety data and toxicology studies can be viewed here.

As a result, very little knowledge now exists of DMSO’s use in human musculoskeletal injuries other than it existing in a few FDA approved products (where it typically is combined with another agent). Remarkably however, it is fully permitted in veterinary medicine (which led to a lot of Americans using DMSO that was "meant for horses") where it is frequently utilized for musculoskeletal injuries. Those forgotten studies include:

A 1964 study,31 where 22 out of 25 patients with subacromial bursitis experienced a rapid improvement within 30 minutes of DMSO, while in chronic cases 32 of 40 patients improved and in some patients, a reduction in shoulder calcium deposits was also noted (which in a later 1967 study,32 were shown on X-ray to disappear following DMSO).

This 1965 study:33

This large 1967 study:34

Note: In that study,35 many of the results were immediate and dramatic. For example, this was one bursitis patient.

This 1967 study:36

This 1967 study:37

A 1967 study that found:38

Note: The miscellaneous conditions treated in this study by DMSO included 19 cases of sciatica, 6 cases of coccydynia, and 2 cases of lupus.39

Another 1967 study40 found:

A 1967 study41 gave PT and 70% DMSO to 7 people with frozen shoulders, 4 of whom had excellent pain relief and improved motion.

A 1967 blinded study42 for acute musculoskeletal disorders (using 10% DMSO gel as a "placebo") that found:

In that study, its author (a former president of the Aerospace Medical Association43) remarked:

"I am convinced that the topical application of DMSO in the treatment of acute musculoskeletal conditions is a striking and significant therapeutic contribution. During the period of time I conducted clinical investigation with this medication, I practically discarded physical therapy as treatment for musculoskeletal problems because the rehabilitation of my patients was so prompt with DMSO.

There was little or no necessity to prescribe narcotics and tranquilizers since pain was promptly mitigated following topical application of DMSO."

He then conducted a follow-up double-blind study44 on patients with sprains, strains, bursitis, or tendinitis which found DMSO significantly improved those conditions and reduced the time patients lost from work.

A 1994 blinded study45 gave 157 patients with acute tendinopathies (e.g., tennis elbow) 10% DMSO gel or a placebo ointment three times a day for 14 days within 3 days of symptoms starting. Pain of movement under loading and the mobility of the joints were significantly improved after, respectively, 3 and 7 days of treatment with DMSO. After 14 days on DMSO, a further improvement was observed, and 44% of the patients (and 9% of placebo) were pain-free.

Note: DMSO has also been reported to be effective for carpal tunnel syndrome46 (and other hand issues like trigger fingers). For those struggling with carpal tunnel syndrome, I discussed our approaches to the disorder here.

Finally, a 1967 analysis47 of 76 studies using topically applied (90%) DMSO for musculoskeletal conditions found 72% improved. Specifically:

Note: The review also included 102 Traumas (contusion, fracture, etc.), 29 Tenosynovitis, 27 Neuritis, 20 Muscle spasms, 20 unspecified types of arthritis, and 220 miscellaneous issues (e.g., fibrositis, epicondylitis, synovitis, calcific tendinitis).

To quote the authors:

"It is difficult to declare that a drug has efficacy on the basis of uncontrolled studies in a heterogeneous group of diseases. However, from these data and from discussions with many of our investigators, we feel that DMSO is a unique and effective agent for the treatment of many acute musculoskeletal disorders.

Beneficial results are unpredictable, but they occur frequently and are sometimes dramatic, particularly in acute conditions, which require low doses and short treatment periods. In chronic conditions, improvement occurs at a lower rate and is less dramatic."

Finally, at a symposium on DMSO,48 data on 9,521 patients were presented, which showed DMSO was effective therapy in a wide variety of acute traumatic conditions, in acute and chronic subacromial bursitis, osteoarthritis, gouty arthritis, and in some patients with rheumatoid arthritis (along with other conditions such as early Dupuytren’s contracture).

Note: A later 1981 study49 also found DMSO was superior to indomethacin in the treatment of gout.

DMSO and Sports Injuries

"What I like about DMSO is that you don’t have to interrupt your training every time you get a minor pull or sprain. It doesn’t pump you up like certain pills. It’s simply a very useful thing to use for simple athletic injuries.



Some people have told me that you shouldn't use it because it might mask the pain of a serious injury, but a good athlete knows his body well. Even when I’m using DMSO, I know when I can push and when I can’t." — Al Oerter, a discus thrower and the first American to win 4 consecutive Olympic gold medals (50).

One of the greatest challenges professional athletes face are sports injuries which prevent them from returning to the field, particularly since many sports injuries are a product of micro-injuries building up until a critical point is passed (e.g., from adhesions and scars in the soft tissue).



In turn, since DMSO both heals micro-injuries and rapidly treats traumatic injury (returning them to full functionality), DMSO was rapidly adopted by professional athletes once they realized what it could do for their careers (and being off the field was often devastating to their careers).

In turn, due to the voice their position afforded them, a few professional athletes (e.g., Atlanta Falcons Quarterback June Jones (51) — who now is a coach52) became some of the most impactful advocates for DMSO (e.g., Jones stated in Congressional testimony53 that "veterinary" DMSO was widely used but athletes were afraid of publicly discussing it). Likewise, in 2013, a Dallas Cowboys Lineman stated (54):

"You get it [from] the veterinarian and it goes right to the bloodstream. It’s an ointment that’s like anti-inflammatory. You put it on your skin and you put it on a muscle, and I guarantee you, in about 30 minutes you’d feel it. It wasn’t on the list [of banned substances] ... we used DMSO and people knew it. Everyone knew about it."

Furthermore, in his riveting testimony, Jones provided cases that left the Congressmen in disbelief, such as a teammate with a bone chip and a torn ligament (which would require months of recovery and hence end their season) taking DMSO immediately after the injury and 7 or 8 days later returning to the field (with the bone chip remaining but no longer causing issues).

Likewise, at that Congressional hearing, the former team physician for the Oakland Raiders (55) testified that he’d used 70% topical DMSO on a careful and controlled basis for his players 20 to 30 times a year for 5 years. From this, he observed that DMSO was the most beneficial when given in the first 3 to 4 days of an acute injury where a muscle or joint had severe swelling, particularly of the extremities, especially the ankle, elbow, hands, or wrist.



Overall, he stated that DMSO provided good to excellent results 70% to 80% of the time (e.g., through reduced pain and swelling) and the players felt they were able to return to play 50% to 75% faster than they had from similar injuries in the past. Conversely, they did not find DMSO was helpful for chronic injuries, but this may have been due to it not being used long enough for the effects to kick in.

Note: He also emphasized that DMSO would transform the field of occupational medicine. I fully agree with his assessment, especially given just how frequently Worker’s Comp fails to help its patients.

Similarly, podiatrist Lowell Scott Weil (who was the physician for both the Chicago Bears and the United States Olympic gymnastics team) used DMSO on a regular basis (particularly injured gymnasts).

After 12 years of using it, he shared,56 he’d seen it rapidly heal injuries (e.g., he had a gymnast who suffered an ankle sprain expected to end her season, but instead quickly recovered and made the U.S. Olympic team, and a football player who tore his hamstring but was able to rapidly return to the field).

Overall, he had a 60% treatment success rate and saw the best response to DMSO for tendinitis, myositis, and post-injury situations such as muscle pulls, ankle sprains, strains, and tears of the soft tissue (and conversely the only side effects he had were skin irritation). Additionally, he also used it for arthritic patients (especially rheumatoid arthritis) with many having dramatic relief. Many other compelling anecdotes exist.

For example, this book57 discusses the experience of an Oregon State track coach and early adopter of DMSO who had many amazing stories of DMSO treating hamstring and achilles tendon injuries such as an athlete being able to return to the field at full capacity 3 days after a normally disqualifying hamstring injury and the story of a blind long distance runner who was able to run due to DMSO fixing musculoskeletal injuries and (according to the author) then played a pivotal role in opening the sport to women.

Note: A major problem in certain sports like football is repeated concussions (which are now recognized to put them at risk for cognitive impairment and dementia later in life). As discussed in the first part of this series, in addition to treating strokes and spinal cord injuries, DMSO is also immensely helpful for mitigating the effects of concussions.

Research also directly demonstrates DMSO’s utility in sports medicine:

•A 1965 study58 treated 47 injured athletes from a wide range of sports (e.g., tennis, diving, or wrestling) by applying 90% DMSO applied to the injured areas 3 times a day initially and then after 2 days, twice a day. The 30 acute traumas (e.g., sprains, strains, dislocations, serious cuts) were observed to rapidly resolve, sometimes "so spectacularly as to compel us to urge our patients to observe greatest caution in order to avoid further damage to a joint."

The 10 chronic conditions (e.g., tennis elbow) and 7 conditions resulting from prolonged immobilization also responded rapidly and those athletes were often able to quickly return to the field. These results and the lack of observed adverse events led the investigators to argue DMSO urgently needed to become the standard of care in sports medicine.

•A study59 of 78 patients (mostly athletes) with overstrained tendons received Dolobene gel (15% DMSO, dexpanthenol and heparin) for 2 to 3 weeks, with over 50% having a significant improvement of symptoms and those improvements including a 94% improvement in pain, a 55% improvement of swelling, 95% improvement of redness and 92% improvement of warmth.

•A study60 gave Dolobene gel to 30 athletes with soft tissue injuries of the upper and lower extremities twice daily for 4 weeks. There were 4 athletes with contusion of the shoulder, 8 with distortion and contusion of the knee joint, 8 with muscle, tendon and ligament lesions, and 10 with distortion of the ankle joint.

Following DMSO, 10 had an excellent response (improvement), 5 had an excellent to good response, 10 had a good response and 5 had a moderate response. Specifically, pain, inflammation, swelling, reabsorption of hematomas, tenderness and recovery time were assessed.

•A study61 gave Dolobene gel and ultrasound to 15 subjects who had received a blunt tissue trauma (without fracture) to the lower extremity within the last 24 hours. Compared to 15 placebos, the treatment resulted in a faster relief of pain, reduction of edema, and recovery of mobility.

•A 1966 study62 of 28 professional baseball players found that giving them DMSO after injuries caused their downtime be one third of what was observed by the treating physician in the previous year with 42 players.

Note: While not quite the same as getting tackled, I’ve also come across cases63 of individuals taking DMSO immediately after getting hit by a car while crossing the street (which caused injuries but no fractures) and immediately fully recovering.

DMSO Risks, Dosing Suggestions and Other Considerations

While DMSO shows promising benefits, it's important to approach its use with caution and awareness. As with any supplement or treatment, DMSO has side effects and contraindications that you need to be aware of. The most common side effect is a garlic-like taste or breath odor, which occurs because DMSO breaks down into dimethyl sulfide in your body. Some people may also experience skin irritation when DMSO is applied topically.



DMSO also increases the absorption of other substances through your skin, amplifying the effects of medications. This means you need to be careful about what comes into contact with your skin when using DMSO topically. It's also important to note that DMSO interacts with certain medications, including blood thinners and steroids.



Additionally, high concentrations may cause liver damage if used improperly. Pregnant women and those with liver disease should use caution when considering DMSO. As always, I recommend consulting with a holistic health care practitioner to determine if DMSO is right for you.

Remember, while DMSO shows promise, it's not a miracle cure. It should be considered as part of a holistic approach to health, including a nutrient-dense diet, regular exercise, stress management and other lifestyle factors that support your overall well-being. Used responsibly and under proper guidance, DMSO could be a valuable tool in your health arsenal, particularly for its antioxidant, neuroprotective, anticancer and anti-inflammatory properties.

DMSO Dosage for Humans

Proper product selection and dosing are key to getting the best results. A Midwestern Doctor recommends looking for DMSO that has at least 99.9% purity and, if liquid, is stored in glass.

For topical dosing, start with 70% and dilute it 50/50 with water. Gradually work your way up to the full-strength product as long as no skin irritation occurs. You can also progress to a 100% DMSO product if you have thick scars or are using it for specific health conditions.



For oral dosage, a typical starting dose is 0.5 to 1 teaspoon (of 70% or 100%). You may gradually increase the dose as long as you are tolerating it well. The maximum safe dosage is up for debate, but generally 3 teaspoons is considered the upper limit. Keep in mind that since DMSO has an unpleasant taste, you’ll likely want to mix it with milk or juice when consuming it orally. Be sure to mix it well so the DMSO doesn’t settle at the bottom.

Safety of Self-Administered Dimethylsulfoxide (DMSO) in Long-COVID Syndromes

According to Dr Peter McCullough (Focal Points):

Dimethylsulfoxide (DMSO) is a chemical that dissolves many organic and inorganic substances. It is a by-product of paper milling. It comes from a substance found in wood. DMSO has been used as an industrial solvent since the mid-1800s. From about the mid-20th century, researchers have explored its use as an anti-inflammatory agent. It's available as a prescription drug and dietary supplement. DMSO is easily absorbed by the skin. It's sometimes used to increase the body's absorption of other medications. DMSO is available without a prescription most often in gel or cream form. It can be purchased in health food stores, by mail order, and on the internet.



While it can sometimes be found as an oral supplement, its safety is unclear. DMSO is primarily used by applying it to the skin. It has one FDA indication: bladder washing for interstitial cystitis.



Recently I had a patient with long-COVID ask me if she should consider taking DMSO. I have found no convincing cases or studies using DMSO either topically or orally in long-COVID. Because DMSO is a solvent, it has expected in vitro activity against SARS-CoV-2.

Madsen et al performed a systematic review of DMSO safety:

We included a total of 109 studies. Gastrointestinal and skin reactions were the commonest reported adverse reactions to DMSO. Most reactions were transient without need for intervention. A relationship between the dose of DMSO given and the occurrence of adverse reactions was seen.



Conclusions: DMSO may cause a variety of adverse reactions that are mostly transient and mild. The dose of DMSO plays an important role in the occurrence of adverse reactions. DMSO seems to be safe to use in small doses.

Conclusion

Many of the benefits of DMSO are so extraordinary that they understandably invite a healthy degree of skepticism, and it is for that reason I have spent months carefully compiling the evidence behind it. Likewise, after presenting the initial case for DMSO to the readership of the Forgotten Side of Medicine, I put out a call for what those who’d tried DMSO had experienced.

In those comments, dozens of readers reported remarkable experiences of DMSO, many of which mirror those described throughout this article, but also other even more remarkable ones (e.g., for a child with Down Syndrome, a man with Parkinson’s and a woman who had severed her spinal cord).

The suppression of DMSO has always deeply bothered me, and in turn, I feel incredibly grateful to be alive at a time when the world is ready to learn of the suppressed medical truths many before me (e.g., the DMSO researchers) devoted their lives to bring to humanity.

Furthermore, I believe this is just the start, as beyond open platforms like Twitter (X) rapidly eroding the public’s trust in corrupt medical dogmas, I know through trusted confidants directly connected to RFK Jr. that the next four years offers an unprecedented opportunity to begin rectifying many of the previously insurmountable problems that have plagued our health care system and make America Healthy Again.

Author's note: This is an abridged version of a longer article that goes into greater detail on the points mentioned here, others not as extensively covered (e.g., the wealth of evidence DMSO is a life-changing pain treatment), and guidance for topical DMSO use (e.g., dosing, therapeutic precautions and where to obtain it).

That article and its additional references can be read here (along with a companion article discussing DMSO’s remarkable utility for a variety of brain and spinal injuries and an article about how DMSO treats a variety of "incurable" autoimmune and genetic disorders).

About the Author

A Midwestern Doctor (AMD) is a board-certified physician from the Midwest and a longtime reader of Mercola.com. I appreciate AMD's exceptional insight on a wide range of topics and am grateful to share it. I also respect AMD’s desire to remain anonymous since AMD is still on the front lines treating patients. To find more of AMD's work, be sure to check out The Forgotten Side of Medicine on Substack.





Find DMSO Doctors

Here are some clinics and practitioners in the U.S., Canada and Mexico; known to utilize DMSO therapy:

Arizona:



Dayspring Clinic –

https://www.dayspringcancerclinic.com

/ (800)-351-5913

Brio Medical - Scottsdale, AZ - https://brio-medical.com/contact

Offers DMSO IV therapy as part of alternative cancer treatments and chronic Lyme disease management.

Canada:



Dr. Kahn - Medicore Cancer Center: https://medicorcancer.com/dmso-therapy / +1-416-227-0037



California:



Optimal Health & Wellness

https://opthealthwellness.com

/ - Monterey Park - 626-551-5155 Pasadena - 626-788-0023



Florida:



Utopia Wellness Clinic – Dr. Garcia

https://utopiawellness.com

/ (800)-519-0309



Whole Family Health Care – Dr. Mueller

https://www.wholefamilyhealthcare.com

/ (407)-644-2990



Georgia:



Advanced Rejuvenation Clinic -

https://www.advancedrejuvenationinstitute.com

(770) 232-7883



Mexico:



Hope for Cancer -

https://hope4cancer.com

/ (800)-985-2601



Minnesota:



Dr. Connor - Conners Clinic – http://www.connersclinic.com/cancer-therapies / (800)-209-4833



New York:



Vital Gate Health -

https://www.vitalgate.com

/ (800)-985-2601

Dr. Pierre Kory - Leading Edge Tele-Health Clinic (Telemedicine: we consult patients in all 50 states) / (608) 400-0141

South Carolina:



Natural Healing center Myrtle Beach -

https://naturalhealingcentermb.com

/ (800)-351-1914



Texas:



Kotsanis Institute - Dr. Kotsanis –

https://www.kotsanisinstitute.com

/intravenous-therapy (817)-481-6342

It's important to note that while DMSO is FDA-approved for specific uses, such as treating interstitial cystitis, its application in other medical treatments may be considered experimental. Therefore, it's crucial to consult with a qualified healthcare provider to discuss potential benefits and risks before considering DMSO therapy.



Additionally, the regulatory status and acceptance of DMSO treatments can vary by state and medical practice. Ensure that any treatment is administered by licensed professionals in compliance with local regulations.

Where to Buy DMSO?

A woman facing a lung transplant reversed her condition with DMSO

How to Take DMSO for Humans Orally for Better Health Benefit

Dimethylsulfoxide (DMSO) is a powerful compound that has gained significant attention for its potential therapeutic benefits, particularly in its oral form. Known for its wide array of uses, from pain management to inflammation reduction, DMSO is becoming more widely recognized in the health community. However, it’s important to approach the oral consumption of DMSO with caution, as its effects can vary depending on several factors, including dosage, grade, and individual health needs.

Let’s explore the benefits of oral DMSO use, its safety considerations, and the best practices for consuming DMSO in a way that maximizes its potential health benefits, all while minimizing risks.

What is DMSO and Why Take It Orally?

DMSO is a naturally occurring organic sulfur compound with a remarkable ability to penetrate biological membranes. This gives it a unique ability to deliver nutrients, oxygen, and medications directly to inflamed or damaged tissues. When consumed orally, DMSO can help reduce inflammation, ease pain, promote healing, and support the body’s detoxification processes.

Benefits of Taking DMSO Orally:

Reduces Inflammation:

DMSO is widely praised for its ability to reduce systemic inflammation, which can be particularly beneficial for conditions like arthritis, muscle pain, and general inflammation. By addressing the underlying inflammation in the body, DMSO can provide relief from the discomfort associated with these conditions. Pain Relief:

Pain is often a result of inflammation or tissue damage. Oral DMSO can act as an effective pain management tool by reducing swelling and increasing blood flow to damaged tissues, helping to alleviate discomfort. Drug Delivery System:

DMSO has the ability to carry drugs, nutrients, and oxygen across cell membranes and into affected tissues, making it a powerful tool for improving the effectiveness of certain medications. Vasodilation:

DMSO acts as a mild vasodilator, which means it can widen blood vessels, improving blood flow to damaged areas. This enhanced circulation helps in the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to promote healing. Chelation of Toxins:

DMSO is believed to have the ability to bind with and remove toxins, heavy metals, and other harmful substances from the body, potentially supporting detoxification efforts. Cell Regeneration:

By improving blood flow and reducing inflammation, DMSO can accelerate cellular regeneration, making it beneficial for wound healing and tissue repair.

How to Take DMSO Orally: Step-by-Step Guide

When it comes to taking DMSO orally, there are several critical points to consider. Here are the steps to follow to ensure you are using DMSO safely and effectively:

1. Choose Pharmaceutical Grade DMSO

The first and most important step is to ensure you are using pharmaceutical-grade DMSO. Commercial or industrial-grade DMSO may contain impurities that could be harmful when ingested. Pharmaceutical-grade DMSO has been filtered and purified to meet medical standards and is the only form safe for human consumption.

2. Dosage Considerations

The correct dosage of DMSO can vary based on your individual health needs, weight, age, and the condition being treated. However, it’s essential to start with a small amount to gauge your body’s response. Here’s a general guideline to get started:

Start with 2-4 drops of pharmaceutical-grade DMSO in a glass of cool or room-temperature water, tea, or juice. Stir well before drinking.

Increase gradually if necessary. If you don’t experience the desired effects with 2-4 drops, you can gradually increase the number of drops to 6-10 drops per serving. However, it’s important not to exceed this amount without consulting a natural healthcare professional.Note: DMSO can act as a stool softener, so it’s advisable to keep your initial doses small and build up to higher doses gradually. This reduces the risk of digestive discomfort.

3. Frequency of Use

The frequency with which you take DMSO orally will depend on your specific needs. For many individuals, 2-3 times per week may be sufficient. Others, especially those using it for chronic conditions, may take it daily. Be sure to monitor your body’s response and adjust the frequency as needed.

4. Avoid Contaminants

One of the unique properties of DMSO is its ability to carry substances through the skin and into the bloodstream. This means that any contaminants, such as chemicals or dirt on your skin or in your environment, can also be absorbed when taking DMSO orally. To avoid potential health risks, ensure that your environment is clean, and always wash your hands before handling DMSO. Additionally, avoid consuming food or drink with potential contaminants when you’re taking DMSO.

5. Combination with Other Supplements or Medications

If you are taking medications or other supplements, it’s crucial to consult with a healthcare professional before using DMSO. DMSO can enhance the absorption of other compounds, which may interact with medications in unintended ways. Always seek medical guidance to ensure that there are no harmful interactions between DMSO and other substances.

Safety Considerations

While DMSO is considered relatively safe when used appropriately, it is important to follow guidelines carefully to avoid adverse effects:

Use only pharmaceutical-grade DMSO for oral consumption.

Start with small doses to assess how your body responds.

Avoid using DMSO with toxic substances on the skin or in the body, as it can carry these into the bloodstream.

Drink plenty of water when taking DMSO to help flush out toxins and keep your body hydrated.

Consult with a healthcare professional before starting oral DMSO, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, or taking prescription medications.

Potential Side Effects

Though rare, some individuals may experience side effects when taking DMSO orally, including:

Garlic-like taste : DMSO has a distinctive smell and taste that may linger in the mouth after consumption. Some people find this unpleasant, though it is harmless.

Stomach discomfort : Some individuals may experience nausea, diarrhea, or abdominal cramping, particularly if taken in large quantities.

Skin irritation: If DMSO is absorbed through the skin, it may cause minor irritation, redness, or dryness. Always wash your hands thoroughly after handling DMSO.

DMSO offers significant potential for improving health and well-being, particularly in the areas of pain relief, inflammation reduction, and detoxification. When used correctly, oral DMSO can provide a safe and effective way to support your health. However, it is critical to use only pharmaceutical-grade DMSO, start with small doses, and consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating it into your routine.

By following these guidelines, you can unlock the many benefits of DMSO while minimizing risks and ensuring your safety. Whether you’re looking to relieve chronic pain, reduce inflammation, or promote healing, DMSO may be a valuable tool in your health regimen, but like all powerful compounds, it should be used with respect and caution.

More information on using DMSO can be found in Dimethysulfoxide DMSO for Humans by Herb Roi Richards, Ph.D., which includes recipes and treatments.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Always consult with a professional natural healthcare provider before using any new supplement or treatment.