““The Jewish problem is one of the great problems of the world, and no man, be he a writer, politician or diplomat, can be considered mature until he has striven to face it squarely on its merits” —Henry Wickham Steed [quoted from The Hapsburg Monarchy, Constable & Co., London, 1914].”

===

I invite you to listen to these “experts” between the lines. Please, take note all the FACTS and think about their "talking points” and “opinions” and then work out what is the main thing that they want to distract people away from? What is missing in the whole conversation and mainstream narrative?