Here is the simplistic inaccurate in many details but generally true as basic history of South East Asia:

Did I tell you folks that my ex-tribe, the Viets, while fighting the Chinese from the north, did successfully exterminate at least two “peoples” in their southern neighborhood to establish the Southern part of modern Vietnam today- The whole thing has been “proudly” called by the Viets the “Nam Tiến” (Southward campaign/policy)

Yeah!!! It’s how“ the so-called ancestor land, motherland, fatherland” or I would prefer to call it accurately the “invented bloody land” established and changed accordingly…

Don’t ever forget that this “process of inventing of bloody land” will never cease. and hence the map of nation-state world will keep changing and blood of gullible ordinary people will keep flowing as long as statism and nation-states still exist as the foundation of human society and the base of human interaction!

Whoever wishes peace among peoples must fight statism. Ludwig von Mises

“When you call yourself an Indian or a Muslim or a Christian or a European, or anything else, you are being violent. Do you see why it is violent? Because you are separating yourself from the rest of mankind. When you separate yourself by belief, by nationality, by tradition, it breeds violence. So a man who is seeking to understand violence does not belong to any country, to any religion, to any political party or partial system; he is concerned with the total understanding of mankind.” ― Jiddu Krishnamurti

IMHO, the problem is those above facts and truth have become “Counter-intuitiveness” to current social-engineered human mind!