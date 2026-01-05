Folks, the footage is some days old that we all saw it, but without a proper translation. I have no knowledge of Spanish at all.

-I just wonder why, when this clip first published and circulated widely around the net but without mentioning the translation of “Zionist stench” Now the “new translation” by someone includes some “Zionist stench.” WHAT’S GOING ON HERE?

By the way, every well informed people has already known the fact that the Jews dictates everything the Jewish criminal clown in the whorehouse has done and will be doing. Machado is Jewish shit in Venezuela. Her Nobel Pissprize was Jewish scheme etc..

Of course Delcy Rodriguez must have known all these Jewish things in her country more than we all do.

Now I must question if Delcy Rodriguez really SAID it? Did she really call the Jews out? Why no one mentioned it at the time?

Anyway, it’s really brave and great of her if she really said it! I want to believe she actually did even though I don’t trust any politician at all!

And now as the “President” she must investigate WHERE the Defense Force was when some Gringo thugs invaded the country, bombed, murdered civilian Venezuelans and presidential guards/personnel and kidnapped and humiliated the President and his wife within two (2) hours or so and left safely without any meaningful resistance of the Venezuelan national Armed Force.

How did the American thugs know exactly the location and position of the presidential security details including air-defense. That’s why the Grinko thugs completed the kidnapping within just only 15 minutes killing all presidential guards according to the report.

Let’s wait and see what new President Delcy Rodriguez is going to deal with such humiliation and how and what she will “strengthen” the “alliance” with Kosher Putin-Russia and, and X-China after this national tragedy!

A big task I would say!

Here is Max Igan’s take on the kidnapping incident and the Jews: