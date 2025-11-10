“Dick Cheney died far too old and far too free. The fact that such monsters get to pass away in their eighties surrounded by loved ones instead of alone in a cage is an indictment of our entire civilization.” (Caitlin Johnstone) (Please read the full article at the appendix)

Really?

Folks, I don’t know about you, but I see such response to Dick Cheney’s death is shallow and premature if not naive!

What would you expect from this world of statism? Justice? We, humankind have never had “justice” since the “ruling violent power exists” on this planet!

“Sane world?”Has such “sane world” ever existed? Where is it?

You and I know that ONLY in children fairy tales where good righteous people are rewarded and live happily ever after. And bad, evil people are always punished with all sort of “terrible things” etc… in the end!

In the reality of human “organised society,” life under ruling authority for, by, and of the few, the other way around is the case: good people are always being persecuted in different forms and facing all sort of injustice and hardship while bad, monstrous evil people more often than not are always doing from well to extremely well and …these bad monstrous evil people always end up to be the rulers!

Yes, some of them did meet terrible end. But not by “Justice” of the “sane world” but by their own gang of evil rivals. You remember how Ceausescu and his wife met their end? Don’t believe the MSM and official story! “Ceausescu” (and his wife) are the only “fallen communists” met such terrible end. Others lived happily ever after! Did you know that “Ceausescu” (and his wife) had been the darling of the West before the fall of Soviet system? So, “Ceausescu” (and his wife) must be silenced so all the “West’s connection” were buried along with them!

Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi were lynched and murdered by their evil Western rivals, not by “Justice of the sane world” or by even “democracy and rule of law”- Whereas Madeleine Albright, G.H. Bush, Dick Cheney and their ilk did live happily ever after… and died peacefully!

I don’t like the slimy worm Noam Chomsky for he was NOT honest and truthful in that statement! What he said is NOT the whole truth but closed enough if we pretend that Nuremberg were “Justice”-

Well, you and I do know that Nuremberg was just a vengeance show by the winner thugs, the two evil victors: the Jewish-USA and the Jewish Soviet Union. Remember the “Operation PaperClip” when the American thugs and the Soviet thugs welcomed all the monstrous evil Nazi thugs and give them all the best of the best? Remember the “EISENHOWER’S DEATH CAMPS” advised and designed by Jewish American “Henry Morgenthau Jr”

By the way, How did Joseph Stalin, Hồ Chí Minh, Mao Tse Tung, F.D Roosevelt, Harry S. Truman , EISENHOWER and their ilk live and die?

How did all the war-democidal criminals a.k.a Kings, Queens, Presidents, Prime ministers, Generals lived and died?

How and how many did all conscripted soldiers lived and died? How and how many did all the innocent people, women, children live and die because of their self-serving politicians waging war based on lies? Not to mention their intruding and interfering policies into people life such as fake-fraud covid19 and the clotshot!

We, the people around the world, don’t even know each other’s names. We, the people mind our own business to care our own life. We don’t hate each other, we don’t seek to kill each other… Only the states, their governments and their thugs interfere with our life, wage war and make people kill each other domestically and aboard.

Did you know that Governments murder everyone mostly their own! It’s called DEMOCIDE!

https://www.hawaii.edu/powerkills/DBG.CHAP2.HTM

Where and how have all our whistle-blowers been? Where have all our true, courage, and honest journalists been? How have all of our great truth teller writers lived? How did they died?

I do suspect that “fairy tales” especially “religions” are invented by the power-that-should-not be as cognitive drugs to soften and blur such reality they design and create!

I challenge everyone to show me a single person you know in history that did well, lived well, happily, and died in peace, or someone you know around you that has been doing well while being morally, honest, righteous, conscientious with integrity, and courage!

NONE, ZERO!

As a mater of fact, you and I know by FIRST HAND experience that all moral values such as honesty, righteousness, conscientiousness, integrity, courage etc apart from the intrinsic reward if one loves and cherishes it, are detriments to one’s social and material success. Such values always lead one to all sort of troubles with the Statist violent authority system that our human society is ruled by.

Thus, it’s a normalcy of our civilisation, not an indictment of our civilisation… Our civilisation has always been statist civilisation since its dawn, hasn’t it?

Unless we, this humankind, find a way to abolish violent power/authority, abolish statism, Dick Cheney’s life and death are just another example that vindicates the normalcy of Statist “civilisation.”

Cheney and his ilk before him just enjoyed their success and received the same reward that the violent power/authority staism has rewarded every of its brightest members!

If you don’t like it, despise it, abolish it!

Original source: https://caitlinjohnstone.com.au/2025/11/05/cheney-should-have-died-alone-in-a-cage/