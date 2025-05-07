Pakistan, a Muslim country but like several Muslim Arab states, has been a Jewish-A stooge for decades now starts to learn a hard way.

I am not going to elaborate in details since you folks have already known all of them.

First about BRICS. One of the main reasons “BRICS” is a trap is…one of its founding member is Hindustan!

India-Hindustan, a poor “brown” nation and a “proud” supremacist “Aryan”(sic) but ironically is always ready to do any “work” for Jews and Yanks.

China, another “communist” but proud “nationalist” and “Judeophilia” who does not like Muslim.

Putin-Russia.. (must I repeat myself here?) has been currently under Jewish control.

BRICS, You see folks when “Russia India China”-RIC- are taken out as koshered more or less and jingoistic, BRICS is just left with BS! (Brazil, South Africa- pun intended)

I know, the pun sounds so funny and hilarious. But seriously, China is the main target here.

Because BRICS is China ambition and rightly so per nation-state definition! With “Road and Bridge” China has successfully re-established the Silk Road and expanded it. China just does what the every capable nation-state would do.

As I wrote about China rising and the nature of statist nationalism a decade ago:

https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2014/11/23/quan-diem-nhin-ve-su-kien-trung-quoc/ Trong bối cảnh của hệ thống “định chế nhà nước” hiện tại của thế giới, sự kiện tiến trình Trung quốc, một đế quốc lâu đời với dân số lớn nhất thế giới, nhưng bị lạc hậu trì trệ trong mấy trăm năm qua sau khi từng đứng đầu, đi trước thế giới về định chế tập quyền và nông nghiệp với một số công nghệ, đã bắt đầu vươn lên tái xác định vị thế của nó qua sự trợ giúp đầu tư và kỹ thuật từ Âu Mỹ- cũng như đang khẳng định khu vực và tầm ảnh hưởng của nó trên thế giới trong mọi lãnh vực, là một điều “tự nhiên chính đáng“, tất yếu không thể tránh-. Đây là đặc tính thuộc bản chất của hệ thống nhà nước quốc gia. Một phản ứng di truyền tất yếu bán khai nguyên thủy của đòi sống sinh vật: cá lớn nuốt cá bé và nguyên lý bạo lực. Khi chấp nhận chủ nghĩa quốc gia và định chế nhà nước (Nationalism, Statism) thì cũng phải chấp nhận tiến trình này là thường trực và miên tục như một “nguyên lý sống còn” của tiến hóa. “In the context of the current world “nation-state statist system,” the fact that China, an ancient empire with the largest population in the world, but has been backward and stagnant for hundreds of years after once being on the top and ahead of the world in centralized institutions and agriculture with some technologies, has begun to rise up and reassert its position through investment and technical assistance from Europe and America - as well as affirming its region and influence in the world in all fields, is a “natural and legitimate” and indispensable and inevitable result. This is the inherent characteristic of the national state system. A primitive, inevitable genetic reaction of biological life and its inheritability: big fish eat small fish and the principle of violence. When accepting nationalism and statism (Nationalism, Statism), one must also accept this process as permanent and continuous as a “principle of survival” of “political evolution.”

And right now, Hindustani India has been trying to do its inherent “statist obligation/duty:” to “rise again” but … via “Koshered road” with the Jewish-A and its own version of Aryan Hinduist nationalism by picking their once brother Muslim Pakistan now arch-enemy as first step… without understanding that the Jews, “the master of universe,” the “master of all Goyim” has been using all of them, be they Russian, Chinese, Indians, Americans or Germans etc… All Goyim to the Jews!

In one word, right now at this stage, Muslim people as a whole have been under siege. So UNITE and FIGHT or DIE one by one!

I always doubt the Muslim have understood this reality! Just look at Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia…these “Muslims” hate one another more than they hate their existential enemy, the Jews!

As I also said emphatically that the Jews are the current problem, but not the only one. Before and after the Jews any group of psychopaths would do the same as they had done it, did it, and will do the same with their version of “nationalism” as long as statism remains the foundation of human political-social structure.

The only solution is the complete abolishment of Statism. The complete abolishment of Government system.