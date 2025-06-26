Destruction and Distraction: Where Is the Palestine? How have the Palestinians been now? Anyone? Or just IRAN JEWS, JEWS IRAN and IRAN JEWS?
Who is going to stop the Jewish genocide? Who is going to stop the deliberate starving millions of Palestinians?
Whoever still has critical thinking, integrity, conscience to challenge the ruling power’s narrative will be labeled “unpatriotic” “traitors.” Bow down, go along, get along! Support our government, support our troops! And be patriotic!
Ignore Palestinian plight and tragedy! Not our vital interest!
Look at these Jewish clowns exaggerate and downplay, downplay and exaggerate.. just to generate more distraction and conformity
What about the ongoing genocide where Jews are starving and slaughtering Palestinians every minutes? Anyone?
