Folks, this devastating attack on Hezbollah by the Jews is a very successful one. But the price is also “devastating.”

The Jews had not only to sacrifice (expose) all of their high level moles in Lebanon as well as other places but also a big part of Jewish business and technical business connection with other third parties.

Is this a desperation to show off or is this a crippling attack on the Hezbollah chain of command structure and personnel before the all-in invasion of Lebanon?

If so, watch the Five Eyes’ move, since the Jews cannot do it without the Seppo and the Five Eyes.

In Australia, all branches of security thugs have been monitoring every Muslim activities , mosques, and those supporters of Palestine around the clock with undercover dogs, thugs, and drones for months now. This suggests that the Plan had been well prepared and it has just begun!

Let’s see what the Axis of Resistance’s counter-plan will be. Hopefully this will open their eyes and their mind ..and be decisive while Hamas and Palestinian Resistance still alive and kicking inside the beast ‘s belly.

As I said “all-in” is the only way to defeat the Jews. The price will be very high. But this is the ONLY solution once and for all. It will be well worth it!

