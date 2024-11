Dutch boy ( Bender ) and his relentlessly intrepid journalism

Was Amsterdam a Mossad Operation?

"Hamas is hiding in Amsterdam"

Mike Whitney • November 10, 2024

This was obviously and extremely well coordinated mossad false flag attack, that was staged with permission of Dutch authorities, supported by Dutch corrupt media, and also supported immediately by US, UK, EU leaders. Everybody sang the same lies right away 'poor jewish victims'! — pacifistennederland (@pacifistenNL) November 9, 2024

Was the Maccabi soccer fan rampage in Amsterdam a Mossad operation?

That’s not an easy question to answer, but there are clues suggesting that there’s more here than meets the eye.

Let’s start with Max Blumenthal’s observation that the Maccabi fans did not seem to be randomly blowing off steam like young men in crowds tend to do but appeared to be under a loosely-organized command structure. Here’s what Blumenthal posted on X:

The footage is notable not only because it exposes the Maccabi thugs provoking violence, but because they can be clearly seen coordinating their actions like a military unit, while reportedly escorted by Mossad agents. At one point, an Israeli thug threatens the young journalist and orders him not to film their rampage. Meanwhile, local police disappear for long periods. @MaxBlumenthal

This phenomenon was noticed by a number of other observers and can be seen in the 17-minute video that was taken by the young Dutch boy (Bender) who has become a celebrity overnight for his relentlessly intrepid journalism. He followed the Israeli mob through the streets of Amsterdam for hours recording their erratic and violent activities until the end when they were corralled by Dutch police and bundled off to the hoosegow. A careful viewing of this video shows the Maccabi throng stopping from time to time and being directed by the leaders in the group. Were they Mossad agents?

We can’t say for sure, but it certainly looks suspicious; and others have drawn the same conclusion, like Adam who posted this:

It has been confirmed Mossad was in attendance on the night in question. It has also been confirmed that provocation was endless. Now we know why. To increase both Islamophobia and Jewish victims status.@AdameMedia

Or Peter:

This was a planned operation by Israel to drag Europe into it’s insane warmongering.

A city where Jews and Arabs get on with life was the ideal opportunity.@PeterPetermac1

Or Mirror:

It looks planned. They want their Zionists to look like victims. They want to scare the Jews back in Palestine, to stay in Palestine. Antisemitism is a zionist art @mirroraqsa

Or ASE:

Israel media reported that the Mossad was joining Israeli hooligans in Amsterdam. The goal was known, provoke, attack locals and ordinary citizens, particularly those supporting Palestinian humanity, like taxi drivers @ASE

Or Alberto:

The Dutch police seemed to be very concerned with PROTECTING the Israeli thugs. I have no doubt that this was planned and coordinated between Netanyahu and Wilders as excuse to expel Muslims out of the Netherlands. @AlbertoD2022

Or Rich:

Sounds like it was an Israeli public relations operation from the beginning – to stir trouble with locals which would then ensnare bystander Jews so they could then be harmed & framed as victims of Islamo-fascism. Meanwhile then Israel has another reason to go hard against Arabs. @richseng

Or Diane:

It is a classic maneuver I saw often during the Bosnian conflict, where a group deliberately provokes and then blames the other side. That said, I want to be clear I condemn all violence.@DianePaul593823

Of course, all this is just speculation, but what’s certain is that Mossad agents did accompany the Maccabi fans to the Netherlands. We know that because it was posted as a headline at the Jerusalem Post. Check it out:

So, the Mossad was present. The question is whether they were actively engaged in what-amounts-to a massive psyops using the footballers to advance their dark agenda?

We can’t answer that, but we can say that it is highly unusual for a government to deploy its intelligence agents to a football match in a foreign capital. Who else does that?

No one, which begs the question of whether they were enlisted to participate in a covert “dirty tricks” operation that required their professional supervision. What might that involve?

Let’s say, Netanyahu wanted to improve Israel’s public image—that has been dragged through the mud due to its genocide in Gaza—he might approve a plan to provoke social unrest in Amsterdam so he could use his vast media connections to decry the (inevitable) Muslim retaliation as a sudden surge of antisemitism. He might even be able to persuade his media lackeys to downplay the contemptible behavior of his racist soccer team and focus instead on the reaction of the Muslim cab drivers. (who were the targets of Maccabi’s hostility.) Check this out article from NBC News:

Roving gangs on scooters attacked and beat Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam, the Dutch capital, overnight in an outburst of what authorities called antisemitic violence. Footage circulating on social media showed supporters of the Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team being chased down and assaulted on Thursday night, with one video geolocated by NBC News to near Amsterdam’s central station that showed fighting on the streets between the Israelis and their attackers. “Boys on scooters crossed the city in search of Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters,” Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said. “It was a hit-and-run. Football fans were beaten and scared, after which the rioters quickly left again, fleeing the police force that was on the move en masse yesterday…. The violence unfolded in a city that was once home to a young Anne Frank and her family as they hid from Nazi occupiers during World War II. “Yesterday there was an outburst of antisemitism such as we had hoped to see no more in Amsterdam,” Halsema said. “I express the strongest condemnation of the violence that has taken place. Among our Jewish Amsterdam residents there is fear, dismay, anger, disbelief.”… “Rioters” had “actively sought out Israeli supporters to attack and assault them,” Halsema’s office said in a statement. Israeli soccer fans attacked in Amsterdam, NBC News

OMG! Are they actually dredging up the memory of Anne Frank to defend the violent thuggery of racist hooligans?!?

Yes, they are.

Did the journalist who wrote this nonsense even check the internet to see what actually took place? Does he realize that even the official Amsterdam police report conflicts with his absurdly inaccurate version of events?

This article is so divorced from reality and, yet so similar to the many other cookie cutter articles now appearing in the MSM, that there must be a coordinated effort to twist the truth and convince the public that the perpetrators are actually the victims. Is that why the Mossad accompanied Maccabi to Amsterdam, to create an incident that could be used shore up Israel’s battered image as the perennial victim? Here’s how political analyst Kevork Almassian summed it up:

Observe carefully: every single Israel supporter has been parroting the exact same words since the Amsterdam street clashes. Coincidence? Hardly. They’re following a script—a coordinated media campaign, plain and simple. And now, ask yourself: What were Mossad agents and Israeli soldiers doing among the football hooligans? Were they there to ignite the violence? Let’s not pretend that foreign intelligence agents were just on a casual visit. @KevorkAlmassian

Does that sound convincing to you? It does to me. This is from an article at The Cradle:

Mainstream Dutch media, amplified by Israeli and Western outlets, rapidly reframed the events as a “pogrom” targeting Jews, erasing the context of hooligan provocations that had sparked the clashes. Reports sensationalized the violence, describing it as premeditated antisemitic attacks. In an almost farcical twist, some claimed emergency evacuation flights were arranged to rescue the supposed victims, conjuring images of 19th-century Russia with mass murders and burning villages. The exaggerated narrative conveniently shifted the focus from the hooligans’ provocations to a carefully constructed portrayal of victimhood…. Together, their voices turned a night of chaos into a carefully crafted crescendo of victimhood, obscuring the provocations that had sparked the backlash. By the end of November 8, the story was no longer about hooligan aggression but had been rewritten to serve political and media agendas, shifting attention from the truth to a spectacle of moral outrage. The manufactured ‘pogrom’: Weaponizing chaos in Amsterdam, The Cradle

“Premeditated antisemitic attacks”? “A pogrom targeting Jews”? In liberal Amsterdam; are you kidding me?

So, what’s really going on here, and why do so many of the commenters think that this oddball (Mossad?) operation in Amsterdam has something to do with strengthening the idea of Jewish victimhood?

They feel that way because all the legacy media and all the powerful western politicians have deliberately misrepresented what actually took place in order to cast the Israeli bullies as helpless victims. That’s why.

So, naturally, many people have concluded that Israel greatly values its designation as the “perennial victim”, which makes sense, after all, a victim is “one that is subjected to oppression, hardship, or mistreatment” (Merriam-Webster). He is not the one who oppresses or inflicts hardship or oppression. And a victim can act with complete impunity, because he is the target of abuse and not the perpetrator. Thus, a victim can carry out the most heinous crimes imaginable—even genocide—while claiming to be completely blameless because—as the victim—he acts only in self-defense.

See? Victimhood is the perfect alibi for bad behavior.

Is it any wonder why Israel would opt to strengthen that ‘gold-plated’ designation by provoking an incident that would resurrect the ghost of European antisemitism?

Viral video reveals Israeli hooligans attacked Dutch police while instigating Amsterdam unrest

Max Blumenthal and Wyatt Reed·November 10, 2024

Footage by a teenage YouTuber shows Tel Aviv Maccabi hooligans attacking Dutch police while pelting private homes with stones and hunting victims with metal pipes. The video offers the clearest evidence yet Israeli ultras provoked the violence which gripped the city.

A November 8 video report by a 16-year-old who publishes YouTube reports under the moniker “Bender” provided extensive on-the-ground footage of a mob of armed Tel Aviv Maccabi ultras hunting victims, throwing metal poles at police vehicles, threatening journalists, and even being detained after attacking undercover police officers.

While Western corporate media, US President Joe Biden and the Dutch government have faithfully echoed the Israeli propaganda narrative that the Maccabi ultras were innocent victims of an antisemitic “pogrom,” no mainstream media outlet has reported to date that the Israeli football hooligans attacked police vehicles and undercover officers, in addition to their assaults on Muslim taxi drivers and other Dutch citizens.

In a statement to The Grayzone, Amsterdam police spokesperson Eline Roovers refused to discuss the documented attacks by Israeli thugs on Dutch police officers and vehicles. “We cannot comment on ongoing investigations, which means we are not able to answer questions related to this now,” Roovers stated, referring us instead to a press conference by Police Chief Peter Holla.

In his statement to the press, Holla acknowledged that “a [Palestinian] flag was taken down by Maccabi supporters,” who also “vandalized a cab.” On Amsterdam’s Dam Square, he said, “a Palestinian flag was set on fire.”

The Dutch police said 5 people were hospitalized during the Nov. 7 mayhem, and 30 suffered more minor injuries.

Effectively confirming the Israeli hooligans as the source of the violence in Amsterdam, Holla stated, “peace [returned]” only after Maccabi supporters were “accompanied by the police back to their hotels with the use of buses.”

However, the police chief’s comments evinced heavy political bias in favor of the very element that instigated the violence: “I can imagine that Israelis feel unsafe,” he said. “As mentioned before, their well-being is our top priority.”

On November 7, Maccabi Tel Aviv ultras engaged in violent clashes with those of the local Ajax football club. The fighting followed a night in which Israeli football hooligans destroyed a taxi cab with a Muslim driver, tore Palestinian flags from private Dutch homes and burned them, chanted in support of the genocide of Palestinian children, and attacked any local resident displaying pro-Palestine sympathies.

Maccabi Tel Aviv hooligans carry a reputation for assaulting leftists and Palestinian citizens in their own country. Following a Tel Aviv Maccabi match in Athens, Greece this March, the club’s ultras surrounded a lone Egyptian man and brutalized him so badly he was hospitalized.

A mob of Israeli thugs (fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv) attack a Palestinian in ATHENS, GREECE! Zionism is a scourge.

“We know Maccabi fans, they already had a reputation. Even in Israel they stand out,” Yuval Gal, a member of the Dutch Jewish anti-Zionist collective known as Erev Rav, told the Dutch journalist Left Laser. “We know many of them are soldiers and ex-soldiers in Gaza right now. I also tried to explain this to the police. I said, ‘Look, if somebody just came back from Gaza, and just came back from killing a lot of people, you don’t expect them to act normally in your city.’”

Indeed, many of the Maccabi Tel Aviv Ultras were confirmed as reservists in the Israeli military who had participated in the assault on the besieged Gaza Strip. And they were escorted to Amsterdam by agents from Israel’s Mossad intelligence and assassination agency.

Several Dutch citizens told Left Laser they were assaulted by Maccabi hooligans the day before their November 7 match in Amsterdam. “Every time somebody with a Palestinian symbol walked by,” one local resident said, “they did something pretty violent. Middle fingers, also physical violence.”

Another Dutch citizen said he was randomly assaulted by the Israeli thugs, who spit on him and doused him with beer: “I don’t like aggressiveness in my city. Amsterdam has always been a tolerant city towards others, but when a group so aggressively comes in, it made me not feel at home any more.”

Local Amsterdam residents tell how they were assaulted and menaced by Tel Maccabi hooligans hunting for anyone displaying pro-Palestine symbols

Bender’s YouTube report provided clear documentation of the well-organized mob of Israeli hooligans roving around central Amsterdam on November 7, gathering metal pipes and wooden clubs as they hunted for victims with apparent permission from local Amsterdam authorities.

Early into the foreign goon squad’s rampage, Bender filmed them hurling weapons at a passing police van.

“Oh, metal poles are being thrown at a police car!” the YouTuber exclaimed. “They took the metal pipes from this construction site and started throwing them at people and police vans.”

“As usual,” Bender remarked, “we are the only media present right now!”

The Maccabi hooligans were clearly unhappy with the scrappy reporter’s presence. They can be seen repeatedly giving him the middle finger while hurling rocks at him and his cameraman. At one point, multiple Israeli thugs approach the teenager in an attempt to intimidate him, demanding he “put away the camera.” When Bender and his colleague responded that they were members of the media, the Israeli assailants ordered them: “stop… for your [own] safety.”

As the Israelis marched across the city center, Bender observed, “I think it looks life threatening. They are there with metal pipes and sticks. Everything that looks like a bat, they have gathered and are patrolling with them. And everything they don’t like is going to suffer.”

He noted that some of the hooligans were underage – and they too were assaulting Dutch police officers.

“They have kids, I think not even twelve years old, walking around with sticks on the front. And they are looking for a fight,” said Bender.

As police officers detained one of the youth assailants next to an unmarked van, the journalist explained, “It looks like they have these kids, barely 1.5 meters tall, who just attacked these undercover police officers with a stick.”

Bender said that the Israeli ultras operated like a military unit on a mission inside a hostile city. “The funny thing is,” he commented, “in contrast to the Ajax hooligans, these [Israelis] stick together. A very compact group. They are not separating… They have some mean dudes. Most of those Israelis have been in the military, so they can be strong and know their tactics.”

Even after assaulting police vans and attacking officers with metal pipes, the Israeli ultras were allowed to storm through central Amsterdam without any arrests.

Eventually, the police escorted them to a bus, which was to take them back to their hotels. But as Bender documented, just as they were about to board their bus, the Israeli ultras noticed a private home with a Palestinian flag draped on its window sill. And so – in the full view of the police – the foreign thugs began pelting the house with rocks.

“The police did something that wasn’t very tactful. Here is a building full of squatters, with Palestinian flags on it,” Bender narrated. “[The Israelis] are throwing rocks at the windows.

“Last night they tore down those [Palestinian] flags and burned them,” he continued. “And we are exactly at the same spot again…. The whole thing starts again. Half of [the Israelis] are in the bus, the other half are throwing rocks again.”

Media deletes factual reports under Israeli pressure, spreads wall-to-wall disinformation

The journalistic acumen displayed by the 16-year-old Bender stood in stark contrast to the complicity of corporate media, which has dutifully parroted Israeli government propaganda painting the violent hooligans as innocent Jews assaulted by antisemitic Muslims in what amounted to a “pogrom.”

On November 8, Sky News published one of the few factually correct reports on the unrest, demonstrating how it was provoked by marauding bands of Israeli ultras, who attacked local taxi drivers, chanted for the genocide of Palestinian children, and instigated violence across the city.

Just hours after the Sky News report was published, the British outlet deleted it and re-uploaded a heavily-edited version which downplayed Maccabi fans’ culpability while adding an extra minute of Israeli propaganda.

Sky News has edited and re-uploaded a new version of their video on the violence in Amsterdam, claiming the previous edit "didn't meet Sky News' standards for balance and impartiality." In other words, they changed it to be more sympathetic to the Israeli rioters who instigated…

In the days since, Western politicians and much of the media have amplified the bogus Israeli narrative, focusing overwhelmingly on retaliatory attacks by Moroccan cab drivers and Dutch Muslims, while ignoring the apparently calculated Israeli rampage which instigated the chaos.

But despite their apparent understanding that Israelis initiated the violence, officials in the Netherlands and elsewhere have instead followed the lead of the Israeli government, laying the blame entirely at the feet of mainly Arab youths who confronted the Maccabi fans.

Later, Dutch Security Minister David van Weel declared — without providing evidence — that it was a “fact” that “people were attacked and threatened yesterday because of their origin, their religion and their Jewish background.” In public statements, both US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken immediately insisted the outburst of violence was “antisemitic.”

Their comments came the same day as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu compared the instance of football hooliganism to Kristallnacht, the infamous ‘Night of Broken Glass’ pogrom carried out by Nazi SS members and stormtroopers which left hundreds of synagogues razed, thousands of Jewish-owned business destroyed, and at least 91 Jews dead.

Ironically, a Kristallnacht commemoration which was slated to take place in Amsterdam on November 9 had to be canceled following the eruption of Israeli-led violence, with Jewish organizers citing the “large presence of Zionist Israelis in the city who are planning to commit acts of violence.”