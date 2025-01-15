Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterDemonic Fiction, Sadistic People, Evil CrimesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDemonic Fiction, Sadistic People, Evil CrimesTheTaoOfAnarchyJan 15, 2025Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterDemonic Fiction, Sadistic People, Evil CrimesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareShare this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterDemonic Fiction, Sadistic People, Evil CrimesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share
First I acknowledge, admire and appreciate PhiQuyenChinh is not the coward or the censor I have found all over the internet. He has not blocked me even though I am not "kind" or reserved in my assaults. This is not the norm. It is Adult. That said, on to the rant.
Something to consider here folks. I do not (as much as is possible at my present level of understanding) fund this evil because of my lifestyle. I've "CHOSEN" the path of The Adult. Abandoned YOUR path; that of the ward, of the "insured" fool, of those who fund what all complain about yet refuse to BE THE CHANGE YOU DEMAND BE REALITY! This is why I AM (do any of you comprehend those two words) the embodiment of Anarchy since “The farmer was and remains the stumbling block to socialist experiments everywhere. Since he raises his own food and tends to live in his own house, he is less “controllable” than say,the urban dweller.” ― Erik von Kuehnelt-Leddihn, Leftism Revisited: from de Sade and Marx to Hitler and Pol Pot
You (who form the power base of "the jew so ARE of "the jew") now will go to your judaic mind lock to believe, always believe what is not real is real! You believe I am a Podunk level unwashed dirt poor farmer who cannot function in "real" society correct? You believe returning to Logos based living is wrought with loss, poverty, sickness and your base fear NOT BEING INSURED AGAINST YOUR OWN FOLLIES BOTH SHORT AND LONG TERM! The ultimate result of shielding men from the effects of folly is to fill the world with fools. – Herbert Spencer
WERE I AS YOU ARE (FULLY INSURED) I WOULD BE DEAD AS OTHERS ARE WHO SUFFERED WHAT I DID BUT CLUNG TO ALLOPATHY BELIEVING "DOCTORS" ARE AUTHORITIES!
I own my home and farm and have had other properties. I have worked for everything I have and built my skills ON THE JOB! I cured late stage lyme by RESEARCH and self learned building skills. I am told I am at least 20 years younger than I am by those who meet me for the first time when asked to guess my age. I just had a friend stop by who I had not seen since his move away six years ago. His first words to me were "you haven't aged a day". We're both in our late 60's with me at 69. This is the result of my research and use of what I've built based on that research THAT ALLOPATHIC'S CLAIMED TO ME WAS MERE DESPERATION! Not one of you are interested in learning how to cure lyme, fibromyalgia, arthritis, weakening heart issues, eye, ear, joint and circulatory problems to mention a few I have SEEN be either cured or made minimized are you? What good would your insurances be if you tread another path!
As the owner of this site says "I should be ignored" yet the owner claimed the quotes I post are "interesting". I find it "interesting" the owner sees the verbatim claims of those he claims to hate (yet funds and supports) as merely interesting. Interesting but not showing the clear path away from "the jew" that is obvious in those quotes and that I am shouting for us to begin.
THE LOWEST OF HUMANS MAKE CONCLUSIONS BASED ON 0 EVIDENCE AND 0 FAMILIARITY WITH WHAT OPPOSES YOUR INSANITY, SLOTH AND COWARDICE! What is "the ultimate ignorance" folks? “The ultimate ignorance is the rejection of something you know nothing about yet refuse to investigate.” ― Wayne W. Dyer
He et al, YOU can be made privy to how "the jew" rules and carries out all perfidy you all claim to abhor, SHOWN THE PATH AWAY FROM WHAT IS CLAIMED TO BE HATED
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SrPBdLiqMb0
YET REFUSE TO STOP FUNDING AND SUPPORTING BECAUSE ADULTHOOD IS TOO HARD TO EVEN CONTEMPLATE FOR HUMANS WHO CHOOSE TO BE HERD ANIMALS!
A human who is ruled cannot become Adult and must and will REMAIN AS A WARD, AN ETERNAL CHILD! The below quote perfectly describes all reading this because the one of "the jew" who said this knew you have the choice to be under t.h.e.m. (T=the H=hebrews E=enslaving M=mankind) or not.
"Remember my children, that all the earth must belong to us Jews, and that the gentiles, being mere excrement's of animals, must possess nothing." ~ Mayer Amschel Rothschild on his deathbed, 1812
Your choice is based solely and only on your desire or lack of desire to grow up! YOUR DESIRE TO TAKE AND HOLD ADULT RESPONSIBILITY! Take and hold your "power of force*" yourselves and wield that against all outlaws. BUT NOT ONE OF YOU ARE WILLING-CAPABLE OF EVEN IDENTIFYING WHAT AN OUTLAW IS! SINCE YOU ALL OBEY T.H.E.M. AS YOUR GODS! OBEY THEIR SCRIBBLING'S AS THOUGH THESE ARE THE COMMANDMENTS OF A DEITY! REGARDLESS OF WHAT YOU KNOW THOSE SCRIBBLING'S MUST MAKE MANIFEST!
Being "law" abiding (which is no more than being a mindless, heartless and soulless source of energy for living evil "the jew")" IS THE HIGHEST GOAL FOR HERD ANIMALS WHEN BARELY ADULT HUMANS KNOW "A strict observance of the written laws is doubtless one of the high duties of a good citizen, but it is not the highest. The laws of necessity, of self-preservation, of saving our country when in danger, are of a higher obligation…To lose our country by a scrupulous adherence to written law would be to lose the law itself, with life, liberty, property and all those who are enjoying them with us; thus, absurdly sacrificing the ends to the means." -- Thomas Jefferson
Fully fledged Adults know all written law must be abandoned in favor of following ONLY WHAT ALIGNS ONES HEAD WITH ONES HEART WITH ONES GUT! THIS IS THE TRINITY "THE JEW" HAS CONNED YOU DWELLS OUTSIDE YOURSELVES AS SEPARATE ENTITIES! Accessible only via "the jew"s creations, religions, faiths, beliefs, governments, written laws.
It does not matter to any of you what written law manifests as you refuse to grow up AND DEAL WITH OUTLAWS AS T.H.E.Y. DESERVE! You all deny that "power corrupts" because you do not WANT to deal with reality so you emplace the most psychopathic among you to rule you AS YOU KNOW (BUT DENY) BEING RULED IS ONLY FOR CHILDREN!
If you're going to live as a herd animal YOU DESERVE TO BE TREATED AS A HERD ANIMAL! USED UNTIL YOU'RE NO LONGER PROFITABLE THEN DISCARDED. Kept as dumb, servile and weakminded as your lifestyles show you are. Killed if you're in "the jew"s way exactly as most farmers (me excluded)) would kill vermin who get in the way.
*"Our right lies in force. The word RIGHT is an abstract thought and proves nothing. I find a new right...to attack by the right of the strong, to reconstruct all existing institutions, and to become the sovereign lord of all those who left to us the Rights to their powers by laying them down to us in their liberalism" Mayer Amschel Rothschild
"If my son's did not WANT wars there would be NONE". Gutle Schnaper Rothschild wife of Mayer Amschel Rothschild on her deathbed 1849