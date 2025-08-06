Oh dear! Such a well experienced ex-government thug, well versed in Real-politics, who has been witnessing all the evidence to the contrary for all these years and all the statist crimes right now... but somehow still believes in the national and international statist system! Still believes there is something called “raison d'état!” Still believes politicians having decency and principle! And still has his own wishful thinking of statist utopia!

Has he seen any government, any nation-state, or even the UN, having just a wish and will to stop the Jewish genocide of Palestinians?

The Jews have been shooting and starving Palestinian children right now, hundreds of Palestinian children babies have been murdered, shot, sniped, starved each day! Has any government, East and West, Christian and Muslim had a will to stop it? Not even an attempt! All is just lip service and crocodile tears!

Well, except the Ansar Allah Houthis of Yemen!