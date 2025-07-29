Chân Kiến thức giống như Chân Lý, nó chỉ đến với những ai yêu quí, mong muốn nó, và tận tâm truy tìm nó. TheTaoOfAnarchy (True Knowledge, like Truth, comes only to those who love it, wish it, and seek it with all their heart)

Find time to read with your eyes or your ears:

Debt The First 5000 Years in Audio Book

Chapter 01 On The Experience of Moral Confusion

1× 0:00 -50:48

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Chapter 02 The Myth of Barter.

1× 0:00 -53:56

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Chapter 03 Primordial Debts_ Commodity or IOU

1× 0:00 -1:19:36

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Chapter 04 Cruelty and Redemption.

1× 0:00 -39:24

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Chapter 05 Everyday Communism.

1× 0:00 -1:45:21

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Chapter 06 Games with Sex and Death.

1× 0:00 -1:37:17

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Chapter 07 Slavery_ Foundation of Civilization

1× 0:00 -2:09:36

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Chapter 08 War & Peace- Bullion vs. Credit.

1× 0:00 -27:45

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Chapter 09 The Axial Age (800 BC - 600 AD)

1× 0:00 -1:19:29

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Chapter 10 of Debt- The Middle Ages (600 AD - 1450 AD)

1× 0:00 -2:32:31

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

===

My old take on Debt some years ago at Wordpress

Folks, “Debt” has many shapes and forms, and of course different meanings to NOT only human but also living creatures. Regardless of whatever type, debt has been with human life since the beginning of times. Or say since we human as social animals exist on this planet. If you observe certain non-human animals and plants they do socialize with one another in kind of “credit and debt!” you "scratch my back, I'll scratch yours" spontaneous principle, or even could be called "Symbiotism" (symbiosis) kind of “exchange benefit/interest” if you like.

You see, there are quite a few true stories of animals that came back to pay their “debt” to human who had given them good care, kindness, love, and respect. Or even between two different species of animals, not just between domesticated dogs, cats, goats, chicken etc.. but wild animals… even plants! Those who frequent vlogs would know what exactly what I just said. No need to have “links” here! (I’ll give links, if challenged :-) )

The problem is, “debt” in human organized society a.k.a statism or to be precise society under government centralized control with monopoly of brute-force, has been forced upon human and used as enslaving tool by the very minority to enslave the rest.

Two decades ago, as I reported the amazing book by a fellow anarchist, the late David Graeber ( February 12, 1961 – September 2, 2020) “Debt, the First 5000 Years” with some reservation and a question that David forgot to ask and answer as an anarchist. (Well to be fair to David, he did allude it half way at the beginning of the first chapter!)

Why has “debt” become global cancer pandemic and getting worse and worse without end?

https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2015/07/19/pdf-sach-debt-the-first-5000-years-david-graeber/

https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2016/06/27/tu-ban-va-no-nan-hay-quyen-chinh-va-no-lan/

Note: It was originally written in Vietnamese- this is google translation

Capitalism and Debt or Government Power and “Voluntary Endless Debt” (The strange thing is that such brilliant economist explains the tragic situation of DEBT of 99% of humanity through each era, as well as recalls the problem of RICH-POOR, DEBT that even the ancient Greek philosophers Plato and Socrates were concerned about and...attributed to CAPITALIST GREED leading to the constant event of wealth concentration in the hands of a minority! An economist with extensive experience in government like M. Hudson who also read the great anthropological research work of the anarchist David Graeber Debt: The First 5000 Years, but not a single word of questioning WHY SUCH A MINORITY GROUP HAS THE ABILITY TO GATHER ASSETS THROUGH DEBT from the 99% so long-lasting and steadfastly? So much so that the 99% of the population had to flee or endure the injustice and tyranny so long that they could not bear it anymore and were forced to rebel from time to time? Then it all comes back to normal, continuing to borrow/owe...into an endless chain of DEBT.... WHO PROTECTS THIS 1% to carry out the unreasonable tyranny of holding tight to the ASSETS, MEANS OF PRODUCTION and CONSUMPTION and the shackles of DEBT? Authority! means violent POWER that is (or rather is) legitimized. It is this “statist authority” that has enabled the 1% to take advantage of the “law” and the state’s authority to accumulate and monopolize the means, conditions of production and consumption directions of the 99%, and the 99% tacitly accepts this unfair/unjust fraud as “legitimate” and “legal”. Without “authority”, how could the 1% group take advantage of the 99% their labor and pay them cheaply to accumulate immense wealth unjustly? Without “authority”, how could the 99% be forced to accept “rules” that bind/retrain/ and restrict their freedom to interact and create and produce, only to have to rely on the 1% for jobs with small incomes, and then carry DEBT after DEBT that cannot be paid off, forming a system of DEBT AGAIN? Simply and practically, without a system of government and binding laws that privilege the 1%, you will be free to develop your personal ability/capability to interact according to your abilities and needs without being forced to apply-beg for a license to practice a profession or set up a business or industry, etc. Or to put it bluntly, you and your children will no longer be forced to "GO TO SCHOOL" just to meet the needs of and demands dictated by the 1% corporations, which is deceptively romanticized as "RESPONDING to THE LABOR MARKET" and to "ASK FOR A JOB." This "free market of labor” is completely controlled by the 1% and the government, and it changes constantly, and often rendering "professional knowledge" outdated after completing the study for a job. Without statist political power, you create your own jobs, freely practice and exchange products and services; your children go to school, [not just to have a license to work in certain field or a job, but because of their passion for learning and love of knowledge - true to the meaning of EDUCATION and KNOWLEDGE, which in today's human's society, only a few who have escaped the system can afford! Without political power, each of us has the freedom to practice and choose a profession and exchange products and labor without being forced to work for a company to earn a profit or income. We are free to interact, free to create to survive, to earn a profit, and free to exchange even with corporations voluntarily without being oppressed by conditions. Thus (in this state of without political power) how can such the 1% possibly remain or exist? How can coercion and exploitation possibly exist when each of us has the right to freely act for economic self-defense? Coercion and exploitation exist because of the power and relies on the power to exist and sustain and persist, and have been wielding their power for millennia, and becoming stronger and stronger, because the state is getting bigger and bigger, along with the "corporations" grouping and working in tandem and becoming more and more tightly convergent to centralization and more powerful than ever! The problem is that the system of power is concentrated in the virtual-imagined entity called the State. It binds and suppresses the ability to freely develop and freely interact of the rest 99% in order to create conditions for the 1% to manipulate and suppresses the ability and the conditions for negotiation, exchange as well as resistance of the 99%.) Tư Bản và Nợ Nần hay Quyền Chính và “Tự Nguyện Nợ Lần” “Điều lạ lùng là nhà kinh tế lỗi lạc này lý giải thảm trạng NỢ NẦN của 99% nhân loại qua từng thời đại, cũng như nhắc lại vấn đề GIẦU NGHÈO, NỢ NẦN mà ngay triết gia cổ đại Hy Lạp Plato va Socrates cũng quan tâm và…qui vào LÒNG THAM TƯ BẢN dẫn đến sự kiện thường trực của việc tài sản tập trung vào tay thiểu số! Một nhà kinh tế dầy dạn kinh nghiệm quyền chính như M.Hudson và cũng đọc qua tác phẩm nghiên cứu nhân văn lớn của nhà phi quyền chính David Graeber Debt: The First 5000 Years mà cũng không một chữ nào chất vấn TẠI SAO NHÓM THIỂU SỐ LẠI CÓ KHẢ NĂNG QUI TỤ TÀI SẢN QUA NỢ NẦN của giới 99% lâu dài và bền bỉ vững chắc như vậy? Đến nỗi đám dân đông đúc đến 99% đành phải bỏ trốn hoặc chịu đựng sự bất công bạo ngược lâu bền đến nỗi chịu đựng hết sức rồi buộc phải nổi loạn qua từng thời kỳ? Rồi lại đâu vào đó, tiếp tục nợ ..thành một chuỗi NỢ LẦN…. AI BẢO VỆ CHO GIỚI 1% NÀY thực hiện được sự bạo ngược phi lý nắm chặt cơ cấn TÀI SẢN, PHƯƠNG TIỆN SẢN XUẤT và TIÊU THỤ và gông cùm CỦA NỢ LẦN ? Quyền Chính! nghĩa là QUYỀN LỰC được (đúng ra là bị) CHÍNH ĐÁNG HÓA. Chính cái “quyền chính” này đã khiến giới 1% tận dụng “pháp luật” và quyền chính nhà nước tích tụ thâu tóm phương tiện, điều kiện sản xuất và phương hướng tiêu thụ của giới 99%, và chính giới 99% mặc nhiên chấp nhận sự bất công gian lận này là “chính đáng” và “hợp pháp”. Nếu không có “quyền chính”, làm sao nhóm 1% có thể tận dụng sức lao động và trả rẻ mạt để tích lũy tài sản một cách bất công? Nếu không có “quyền chính” giới 99% làm sao có thể bị buộc phải chấp nhận những “luật lệ” ràng buộc sự tự do tương tác, sáng tạo sản xuất của họ để chỉ phải trông chờ vào giới 1% để có công ăn việc làm lợi tức nhỏ nhoi rồi mang NỢ NẦN nối tiếp nhau không thể trả hết được thành một thể chế NỢ LẦN? Một cách đơn giản và thực tế, nếu không có hệ thống quyền chính và những luật lệ ràng buộc nhằm tạo đặc quyền cho giới 1%, quí vị sẽ tự do khai triển khả năng cá nhân tương tác theo đúng khả năng và nhu cầu đồng thuận mà không bị buộc phải làm đơn xin phép để được cấp giấy phép hành nghề hay thiết lập cơ sở thương mại kỹ nghệ v.v Hay nói thẳng quí vị và con cháu quí vị không còn bị buộc phải “ĐI HỌC” chỉ để đáp ứng nhu cầu đòi hỏi của bọn tập đoàn 1%, được mỹ miều lửa bịp gọi là “ĐÁP ỨNG THỊ TRƯỜNG LAO ĐỘNG NHÂN DỤNG”, – để “XIN được việc làm” – cái thị trường “TỰ DO NHÂN DỤNG” này hoàn toàn bị nhóm 1% và quyền chính khống chế, và nó thay đổi soành soạch, khiến nhiều giai đoạn học xong “kiến thức chuyên môn” đã “lỗi thời”. Không có quyền chính, quí vị tự sáng tạo việc làm, tự do hành nghề trao đổi sản phẩm, dịch vụ; con cái quí vị đi học vì đam mê tìm hiểu, yêu thích kiến thức- đúng với ý nghĩa của GIÁO DỤC và KIẾN THỨC, điều mà trong nhân loại hiện nay chỉ có một số ít ỏi vượt thoát hệ thống mới làm được! Không có quyền chính ràng buộc, mỗi chúng ta có tự do hành nghề chọn nghề và trao đổi sản phẩm, lao động mà không bị buộc phải làm thuê mướn cho một công ty nào hết để có lợi tức- thu nhập. Chúng ta tự do tương tác, tự do sáng tạo để sinh tồn, để có lợi tức, và tự do trao đổi ngay cả với tập đoàn một cách tự nguyện mà không bị điều kiện áp chế. Như vậy làm sao còn giới 1% hiện hữu? Làm sao có bóc lột cưỡng ép khi chúng ta mỗi cá nhân có quyền tự do hành xử tự vệ kinh tế? Bóc lột cưỡng bức, Nó hiện hữu vì có quyền chính và dựa vào quyền chính để hiện hữu và tồn tại thao túng hàng chục thế kỷ, càng ngày càng mạnh, vì nhà nước càng ngày càng lớn song hành với sự “hợp tác” với tập đoàn càng ngày càng khắn khít và nhiều quyền lực hơn bao giờ! Vấn nạn là hệ thống quyền chính được tập trung vào cái ảo thể gọi là Nhà Nước (the State). Nó ràng buộc áp chế khả năng tự do khai triển và tự do tương tác để tạo điều kiện cho 1% thao túng và trói buộc khả năng và điều kiện thương lượng trao đổi cũng như phản kháng của giới 99%.”

Look at the reality:

29 Trillions Give Away To Banks While The People and The Nation Are In Debt!

https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2018/11/19/29-trillions-give-away-to-banks-while-people-and-the-nation-are-in-debt/

Chris Hedges "American Anomie"

“Under Obama Feds Collect Nearly $20 Trillion In Taxes While Increasing National Debt Almost $9 Trillion”

https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2016/08/12/under-obama-feds-collect-nearly-20-trillion-in-taxes-while-increasing-national-debt-almost-9-trillion/

Thousands of Americans jailed for debts chased by private collectors

https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2018/02/23/thousands-of-americans-jailed-for-debts-chased-by-private-collectors/

Sentenced for Debt

https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2018/03/01/sentenced-for-debt/

Global Debt Surpasses 244 Trillion Dollars As “Nearly Half The World Lives On Less Than $5.50 A Day”

https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2019/01/18/global-debt-surpasses-244-trillion-dollars-as-nearly-half-the-world-lives-on-less-than-5-50-a-day/