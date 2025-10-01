Dear Greta Thunberg

I admit that laughed at you and condescendingly looked down on you as my niece showing me your speech at the 2019 UN climate action summit in New York. Because I believed , you, a good heart young girl was used and manipulated by the global scammer. I still disagree with you on this “climate scam” even more so now. But that’s not important.

I now hat off to you and admire and respect you not only for your courage, but your humane wisdom that all the so-called world religious and political leaders do not have. At least now in my eyes and my mind, You are no longer a naive little girl but a wise brave woman who is trying to save, not little humanity left, but our entire humanity.

You and your colleagues in the flotilla have proved to the Jewish terrorist State that bomb, terrorism, and death cannot destroy our humanity!

Humanity will prevail and must prevail!

Thank you! Thank you! Thank you very much Greta. Please forward my thanks and my respect to all of the people in the flotilla.

Yours sincerely,

A silly old Melbournian