I am not an Arab, Iranian, not even a Muslim. Never been in the region at all.

After having paid attention (I avoid using the word “studied” on purpose) to the region and its situation by reading books, news, accounts from people living there, talking to people with background and experience of the region, reading the Judaist fictions (torah-talmud), and above all reading and listening to all explanation and analyses by the very ex-Jews and Jews, intellectuals and Rabbes from past and present… I went through a great period of unlearning of everything I had been indoctrinated about “history” of this particular “problem” in this particular region: Middle East/ West Asia.

Since then I have been re-learning a great deal and acquire and obtain valuable real information hidden in plain sight! I could predict the next move with “hidden agenda” of the Jews and their Western minion without much effort.

Such “personal experience” of just an outsider like me, so to speak, forces me to wonder how could the very people who have been the main target of the Jews and their Western minions not to understand their existential enemies despite century of direct experience with such enemies and keep falling into their traps one after another?

As a normal human being, I still can be wrong about many other aspects, but one obvious fact that they, the Jews and their seppos have been proving themselves consistently through their very action is no matter what the Muslim, Shia Muslim in particular do and try to appease, placate, or even grovel to these enemies, they get subdued, subjugated, and killed all the same!

Words and signed papers by these inhuman creatures mean absolutely nothing!

