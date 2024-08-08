Humankind built a vehicle to help them live better but it has been keeping breaking down causing property damages and human injuries from day one for thousands of years unabated and counting… Intelligent, experienced, knowledgeable people know and recognize all the problems their only beloved vehicle has been causing… but keep believing it trust it and use it while trying to repair and modify it! The more it was repaired, the more it was modified, changed its name.. the more destructive and dangerous it becomes. And the whole vehicle gets bigger and bigger and larger and larger, and gets worse as time goes by…and the whole humankind just keeps using it, protecting it, defending it …while whining about it!

What is the English word for this situation? Uhm… I forget!