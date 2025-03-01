My apology folks. I don’t normally pay attention to the Jewish criminal clown, his garbage and circus in the land of seppos, but this segment is one of the best of David Knight’s takes on such Jewish clown’s circus. I don’t share David’s world view, but I’ve always said if there were more people like him, the Jewish-A would have ceased to be Jewish-A and become a better place.

Such a good show with good analysis has only 14.3K followers, while garbage shows have hundreds of thousands subs! It’s very telling about the people!

Full show https://rumble.com/v6px024-fri-episode-1962-epstein-web-of-lies-trump-sovereign-wealth-land-grab.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp