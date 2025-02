I don’t know about you folks, but IMHO, David is the only Christian American who has been able to see things clearer than most of the seppos. For some “mysterious” reasons (wink wink) David seems unable to see through the real Jews with their true Judaism! That’s why David still believes in Nuke War-Ukraine vs Russia vs The West etc… All of which I have brushed off as Jewish fearmongering and distraction…

Watch these two segments and you will see what I mean!