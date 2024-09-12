Original Sources https://www.bitchute.com/video/vLOTqx5capw7

It’s really humiliating… but funny how the whole world, from ordinary people to the intellectuals, academics, has been played as stupid kids for such a long time with such rudimentary lies and tricks! Why is that?You must have wondered and seriously asked?

It’s all about “authority!” Without the blind belief in “government” and its exclusive use of deadly violent force, such rudimentary tricks and lies could have never lasted a week! How many questions and challenges have been suppressed and ruthlessly crushed?

I still remember when I was a child. In one evening, the loudspeaker calling the whole village to come to a large square where a big white “screen” had been set up. There was a group of “government health officials” with all the film projector, loud-speakers etc came down to our humble village to show “important information” to the people! We kids were so excited. We were always the first to fill up the square!

It was an animation in B/W in … English ….So there was a live narrator who would explain in Viet language what was going on on the big “screen!” And you know what would happen with a big white fabric “screen” when hanging in the middle of large square!

Yet, a black virus/bacteria with “evil eyes” and “sharp teeth” …and evn legs….just wiggles (well the whole “screen” wiggling anyway) and then self-splits into two and as soon as this self-spliting completed then every single virus/bacteria wriggles and splits until the whole white “screen” turns black and the narrator would conclude “then you die!” It was scary!

Now we all have seen virus/bacteria and even “spike protein” in millions colored 3D! But with the same shit still perpetuates!