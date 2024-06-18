https://localmonero.co/

Lesson learned:

-NEVER leave your crypto in online Wallet. Transfer your crypto into your own Wallet as soon as possible!

-Convenience is your enemy! Especially in digital world!

-Moreno is a long term game of medium of exchange. Unless you are young 50 or less. Don’t bother buying Moreno unless you use it. Buying Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash as hedging against the incoming global fiat downfall (nose-dive inflation)

-Last but not least, since crypto has been threatening Govt monopoly of power over Medium Of Exchange, the criminal gangs around the world will orchestrate a major attack on crypto and make the using of crypto become impracticable while implementing their digital fiats CBDCs. They will fail but stupid and naive people will be hurt as they did not protect their wealth with gold/silver and cryptos!

More countries will follow El Salvador in adopting Bitcoin. And Bitcoin Cash will also be adopted.

It’s my conjecture, folks!