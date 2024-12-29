Crypto-Jews: Headlines from the old PhiQuyenChinh.Wordpress.com
Search Results for: crypto-jew
“Al-Sisi’s a crypto-Jew!” By Kevin Barrett
Is James Corbett A Crypto-Jew?
#Jewish Crypsis in American Buddhism
Gates or No Gates, It’s the State that Controls and Enslaves You
From Yahweh to Zion Chapter 9-10-11
From Yahweh to Zion Chapter 7-8
From Yahweh to Zion Chapter 4-5-6
From Yahweh to Zion: Jealous God, Chosen People, Promised Land…Clash of Civilizations
The Arabian Cradle of Zion Moses, Muhammad, and Wahhabo-Zionism
The Holy Hook: Yahweh’s Trojan Horse into the Gentile City
#FYI: Zionism, Crypto-Judaism, and the Biblical Hoax
#FYI: The Jewish Hand in the World Wars
Revisionism
Ít Nhất Một Tên Quan Chức Do Thái Tuyên Bố Thẳng Kế Hoạch và Mục Tiêu của Chiến Cảnh Trung Đông
Một Mấu Chốt của Vấn Đề Trung Đông và Hồi Giáo: Hoàng Tộc Arabia Saud Do Thái
Ukraine sẽ là thuộc địa "kiểu mới" của Mỹ hay một nước Do Thái thứ 2?
https://www.timesofisrael.com/el-sissis-uncle-the-haganah-member/
https://www.memri.org/tv/al-jazeera-commentator-former-mb-official-gamal-nassar-al-sisi-jewish-implementing-protocols
https://www.washingtoninstitute.org/policy-analysis/sisi-restores-jewish-heritage-egypt