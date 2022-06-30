The whole or essential purpose of using Bitcoin ( and cryptos) is to by pass or/and to eliminate the interference and violation of government and its banksters on your freedom. In one word, TO USE BITCOIN/CRYPTOS is to get rid of government financial control and be free.

The whole purpose of blockchained Bitcoin (and other real public cryptos) is to make cryptos the true medium of exchange, a near perfect cash payment system, which is NOT ONLY borderless, stateless, bankless, deflationary, finite in supply , BUT ALSO the most simple and practicable spaceless, timeless peer to peer in transaction! That is to give the people on this planet a complete financial freedom, complete control and complete responsibility of their “money.”

Unfortunately, this complete freedom also makes Bitcoin/crypto an existential enemy of the State power naturally. Thus, there is no way that the State and its banksters will leave the crypto alone.

Ever since its existence (2009) The State power/Governments have implemented various ways to “kill” Bitcoin/crypto. Since Bitcoin/crypto is indestructible, the only way to kill Bitcoin/crypto is to make it impracticable to use Bitcoin/crypto. as medium of exchange. Let alone a real cash payment system! Not a chance as long as the State power exists!

That’s exactly what Governments have been doing.

Anyway, my prediction is Bitcoin/crypto will have another rise, the last flight so to speak, before the CBDC will officially be issued and implemented globally. Perhaps, some time between 2025-2030.

So, if you are a risk taker ( as I am) and want to make a short big bug, BUY those true CRYPTOS NOW (e.g Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash), and SELL THEM IMMEDIATELY when they are in the mid of their LAST FLIGHT!

Here is what I wrote in 2020:

PQC: Folks, I already wrote quite a few articles on this Bitcoin (crypto) issues. I will not repeat it here. This is one of my latest take some months ago on Bitcoin and the cryptos in general:

However, one thing I was wrong though for I did not take into account the fact that Bitcoin and the cryptos cannot exist and operate without the current structure of internet. And the current structure of internet cannot exist without the ISPs (internet service provider). In turn, the IPS cannot exist and operate without Government's license and permission! You get the big picture?

Given the fact that the current government's "Covid noose" is tightening in an unprecedented fashion around the neck of humanity and liberty with unprecedented public obedience , Governments can literally enact laws to ban all the cryptos all together. In this scenario, with the current IP system in which the ISPs have all the records of every "move" (+ time and place) of your PCs, that of your Cell-phones. (Not to mention the OSs (microsoft, android) have records of your every "click").. Government thugs can come to your house and confiscate any computer (servers) that is "suspected" of having run "cryptos" ... Even on the street as well as at the airports, virtually everywhere people's cell-phones can be confiscated anytime for being "suspected" of having crypto wallet on it!

Please don't ever open your mouth and say "It's won't happen here!" Once they can LEGALLY and LAWFULLY beat you up for being muzzleless with your "consent," they can do everything to you!

The point is, with the power of the state and the system of government power that people dutifully believe and blindly obey, THEY can do every "unthinkable" thing and get away with all that! One you let yourself be controlled, everything will be controlled.

Technically though, they cannot destroy and completely ban Bitcoin and the cryptos, but they can make it virtually impracticable to use Bitcoin (and the crypto) as medium of exchange in open market, even if with the People's MESH NETWORKING is successfully completed and run! This government "disruption" alone can virtually kill Bitcoin (and the cryptos) as medium of exchange! Don't even mention as a Cash payment system!

When (not IF) THIS happens, Bitcoin is till there but useless and worthless! Just like the German Mark, the French Franc etc ... Unless people wake up and throw this destructively flawed and corruptive system of government into the scrap heap of History.

