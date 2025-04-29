I disagree. I don’t think it’s their weakness (in general term and general meaning). They are strong and brave but it's their naivety and stupidity as the former PM of Malaysia Dr Muhamad Mahathir once observed!

Not just me, but almost every constructive honest analyst agrees that the whole Muslim/Arab world does not have a strategy for anything at all- from domestic development to international relations- from economics to military etc.

Look at ALL Muslim/Arabs countries, especially the major Muslim/Arabs, namely Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, Arab Saudi, Egypt, Iraq, even Libya under Gaddafi… vast land, vast natural resources, human resources…not a single one even reach "second world status" in overall development!

Almost a quarter of the 21st century has passed, even Indonesia, Malaysia (my favorite country, which I strongly defended while at UNSW!) countries with rich natural endowment and human resources! What has hold them back in such rigid force? Have they ever tried to look inward to find the solution? Do they know and understand themselves at all?

IMHO, Muslim/Arab do not understand the Jews and their Western “agendas” at all!

I always remember the conversation I had with my Phd Iranian friend in Sydney 31 years ago. “Islam the fourth dimensional force!”

I’ve been following and paying attention on these countries as my nature of supporting the under-dogs- it’s breaking my heart to conclude in concurring with Dr Mahathir that “all because they are hotheaded, impulsive, and very short-sighted, regardless of whether they are European Muslim, Asian Muslim, Persian Muslim or Arab Muslim!

My friend, you should and must have understood this much much better than I do!

It’s just me.