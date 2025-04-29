PhiQuyenChinh’s Newsletter

WEST ASIAN UNITY's avatar
WEST ASIAN UNITY
2h

I understand what you mean my friend. I was talking about military power, which is built on a foundation of political and economic strength.

Of course there are other forms of strength as well. It’s not that my people are poor planners, it’s that they don’t even try to plan things out. Everything is ad hoc, last minute and spur of the moment. I see this with my own family. They only live in the moment. My father would often criticize me for always trying to think ahead. He would tell me just enjoy today and don’t worry about tomorrow. I love my father and understand the point he was trying to make but still thought it was terrible advice.

My people have always lacked strong organizational and administrative skills. They prepare for nothing and so are never ready for anything.

