I disagree. I don’t think it’s their weakness (in general term and general meaning). They are strong and brave but it's their naivety and stupidity as the former PM of Malaysia Dr Muhamad Mahathir once observed!
Not just me, but almost every constructive honest analyst agrees that the whole Muslim/Arab world does not have a strategy for anything at all- from domestic development to international relations- from economics to military etc.
Look at ALL Muslim/Arabs countries, especially the major Muslim/Arabs, namely Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, Arab Saudi, Egypt, Iraq, even Libya under Gaddafi… vast land, vast natural resources, human resources…not a single one even reach "second world status" in overall development!
Almost a quarter of the 21st century has passed, even Indonesia, Malaysia (my favorite country, which I strongly defended while at UNSW!) countries with rich natural endowment and human resources! What has hold them back in such rigid force? Have they ever tried to look inward to find the solution? Do they know and understand themselves at all?
IMHO, Muslim/Arab do not understand the Jews and their Western “agendas” at all!
I always remember the conversation I had with my Phd Iranian friend in Sydney 31 years ago. “Islam the fourth dimensional force!”
I’ve been following and paying attention on these countries as my nature of supporting the under-dogs- it’s breaking my heart to conclude in concurring with Dr Mahathir that “all because they are hotheaded, impulsive, and very short-sighted, regardless of whether they are European Muslim, Asian Muslim, Persian Muslim or Arab Muslim!
My friend, you should and must have understood this much much better than I do!
It’s just me.
I understand what you mean my friend. I was talking about military power, which is built on a foundation of political and economic strength.
Of course there are other forms of strength as well. It’s not that my people are poor planners, it’s that they don’t even try to plan things out. Everything is ad hoc, last minute and spur of the moment. I see this with my own family. They only live in the moment. My father would often criticize me for always trying to think ahead. He would tell me just enjoy today and don’t worry about tomorrow. I love my father and understand the point he was trying to make but still thought it was terrible advice.
My people have always lacked strong organizational and administrative skills. They prepare for nothing and so are never ready for anything.