Cowardly Act, Act of The Cowards: Too Little Too Late.
PQC: These incompetent cowards are lying through their teeth with straight face. They could then and can stop the Jews now if they really wanted to, especially the morons in Tehran. Or even the Egypt can stop the Jews right now militarily. To the Jews, the only language they understand is “force!”
The Jews simply cannot win if they had to fight any major Arab/Muslim right now since a major Muslim/Arab real fight against the Jews will create a “new international situation.”
By the way, calling “Unity” with those cowards while everyone of them has been in deep Jewish blackmail shit!
The “Abraham Accords” is still there. The sell-out of their weakest link, the Palestine, was already done!
That’s said. IF this “UNITY” were to be achieved. It’s a miracle! And I will be the first to celebrate it though I am not an Arab or even a Muslim!
Unfortunately I am a realist. Judging by all the factual data/info of the past 80 years and especially since 7 Oct 2023, IMHO, this is a desperately cowardly act of all the cowards who just want to wash away their sense of guilt and above all to fool their own obedient gullible Muslim people… to “prevent them from revolting,” perhaps!
I am an atheist. But in this desperate situation for the Palestinians and their children sake, I “pray” that I am wrong. I sincerely “pray” that these despicable stupid cowards will prove me wrong very soon.
