Folks, by now you and I know that one doesn’t need to be “medical expert” to know and understand what the Covid scam and its clotshot is all about! All you need is paying attention and use your brain.

This guy, a so-called expert, is telling just a half of the truth! He is telling what people already knew and gaslighting people with all the usual bullshit non-existence such as ribosom, viruses, spike protein etc..

Half truth is more dangerous than a lie. Sine a lie is a lie, once you found out you just throw the whole crap out! But a half truth is used to trap you in the dangerous lies that keep perpetuating and cause all the harmful destructive things without your suspicion.

My intuition tells me this guy is up to no good! And Kim an average journalist just needs to run her show business and goes along without challenging or pushing back!

This yours truly is, just like all of you folks out there, very ordinary person who had no knowledge whatsoever about anything. But I can read, listen, and think. I’ve been reading, listening to people, those who risk everything to write and say about something to educate people, to warn people about without gaining anything but only earn them being ridiculed, hardship, and persecution from Government and powerful corporations.

Thanks to all of those true experts, I have known and understood just this much and still learning: