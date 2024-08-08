John Richardson, founder of Richardson Nutritional Center (RNCstore.com) joins to explain the long suppressed information about cancer treatment

Just as the FDA sought to suppress the use of Ivermectin and to vilify raw milk, for 50 years (as of 2024) the information contained in the book "World Without Cancer: The Story of Vitamin B17" has been suppressed, vilified, and censored. Here's what they don't want you to know and where you can do your own research.

Folks, this is just for your information. I don’t know and cannot check these information. All I know is the “cancer” that we all have been told is 100*% HORSESHIT. So you should do your own further investigation and research.

It has been proved that Cannabis (marijuana) is one of the best treatment for “cancer” along side with parasitic detoxication- get rid of parasites that ARE “cancer!”

