Folks, as I read this report from Dr. William Makis MD (https://substack.com/home/post/p-161522950?source=queue ) I am not sure if the readers being aware that the statistics is of the USA only and that NOT EVERY “VAX INJURY” has been reported to VAERS. Especially those injured “by covid19 Vaxx” but denied under “special definition.” Thus, the nature of this kind of stats is understated.

Secondly, we still don’t have stats on death by CopvidVaxx in other countries, especially those countries that enforced Covid19Vaxx with the state’s iron-fist and people’s gullibility and love of vaxx and muzzle-facial diaper such as China, India, Russia, Vietnam, Cuba etc.

My point is we still don’t know the real/true statistics of deaths caused by the Covid-lockdown and the Covid-vaxx globally.

All we know by now is both the lockdown and the clotshot (Vaxx) are deadly which are designed to cull!

That’s why I guesstimated that billions have been culled!

Just my crazy thought!

The last word is always yours.

NEWS: COVID-19 Vaccine deaths in 1 year are equivalent to deaths of all other vaccines in 33 years

Dr. William Makis MD

May 09, 2025