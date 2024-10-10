Share this postConversations with Garry Lineham of Human Garage. We discuss everything fascia and fascial maneuversthetaoofanarchy.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherConversations with Garry Lineham of Human Garage. We discuss everything fascia and fascial maneuversTheTaoOfAnarchyOct 10, 2024Share this postConversations with Garry Lineham of Human Garage. We discuss everything fascia and fascial maneuversthetaoofanarchy.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareConversations with Garry Lineham of Human Garage. We discuss everything fascia and fascial maneuversShare this postConversations with Garry Lineham of Human Garage. We discuss everything fascia and fascial maneuversthetaoofanarchy.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare