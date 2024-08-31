Conversation on Statism, Religion, and Voluntarism
Very interesting and mature conversation on very controversial and hard subjects. That’s said… Reading the comment section is very disappointing and…depressing!
As always, the last word is yours.
Original Sources: Etienne de la Boetie on "23 Reasons to Suspect ‘Trump Shooting’ Was a PR Op"
"Etienne de la Boetie on "23 Reasons to Suspect ‘Trump Shooting’ Was a PR Op""
• 28 Comments
Commenters to Ignore...to FollowEndorsed Only
Trim Comments?
Antediluvian Doomer says:
August 27, 2024 at 7:35 am GMT • 4.0 days ago • 100 Words ↑
“Public Relations Operation” under-sells the severity of what is in actuality an act of domestic psychological warfare perpetrated against the citizens of the United States. On a more disturbing level of analysis it can be viewed as a black magic ritual intended to lower a veil of deception over the eyes of the people. A pact with demonic beings, ratified with blood sorcery, to transmute human attention and fear into into political i.e. military i.e. death-dealing power using the ceremonial spilling of blood and the death of a sacrificial victim as the media of transaction with infernal, diabolic forces. If this sounds implausible or fantastical to you, I envy your innocence.
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter
Truth Vigilante says:
August 27, 2024 at 3:43 pm GMT • 3.7 days ago • 100 Words ↑
Good interview Kevin – thanks for that.
I wasn’t familiar with this fellow Etienne de la Boetie before, but now that I am I certainly will be looking out for his output in future.
He’s obviously brimming with common sense (he is a libertarian after all so that goes with the territory), being able to spot the fake assassination attempt on Donald J Chump for what it obviously is.
As Etienne says himself: ‘Donald Chump is an actor and a worldwide wrestling entertainer …. who has a Jewish theatrical agent’.
• Replies: @profnasty
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread
Wayne Lusvardi says:
August 27, 2024 at 6:37 pm GMT • 3.6 days ago • 100 Words ↑
Boetie is probably the only person who might attempt a simulation of Trump’s shooting. By this I mean trying to fake the shooting. I studied the movie show online of the shooting, but I could not see any trick razor blade in Trump’s right hand that he could have used to slightly puncture the cartilage of his ear so that I did not cause excessive bleeding that is characteristic of any wound or penetration of the head. How might this have been done?
• Replies: @Antediluvian Doomer, @Truth Vigilante
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread
Antediluvian Doomer says:
August 27, 2024 at 11:30 pm GMT • 3.4 days ago • 300 Words ↑
The fact that Trump and his faction weren’t remotely forthcoming with forensic analysis of the wound, let alone even a picture of the damage to ease whatever suspicions might remain in the public, must be taken as another item of evidence in favor of the hypothesis that the entire event was contrived. I don’t understand how it is not seen as a crime against the American people that forensic analysis of the wound was not released to the public. The people deserved to be given data such as the type and degree of laceration to the ear and potentially the face, and even chemical, clinical forensic evidence – specifically whether or not trace gunshot residue was found in the wound.
Via Microsoft Copilot:
in clinical forensic analysis, can trace gsr be found in a wound to determine whether gsw occurred?
Sent by Copilot:
Yes, trace gunshot residue (GSR) can be found in a wound and is often used in forensic analysis to determine if a gunshot wound (GSW) occurred. GSR consists of microscopic particles expelled from a firearm when it is discharged. These particles can settle on the skin, clothing, and even within the wound itself.
Forensic scientists use various methods to detect and analyze GSR, including:
Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM): This technique is highly effective for identifying and analyzing GSR particles due to its high resolution and ability to provide detailed images1.
Energy Dispersive X-ray Spectroscopy (EDX): Often used in conjunction with SEM, EDX helps determine the elemental composition of the particles1.
Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS): These methods are used to detect and quantify the metallic elements in GSR1.
These techniques allow forensic experts to confirm the presence of GSR in a wound, which can be crucial in reconstructing the events of a shooting incident
These techniques allow forensic experts to confirm the presence of GSR in a wound, which can be crucial in reconstructing the events of a shooting incident.
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread
Pythas says:
August 27, 2024 at 11:47 pm GMT • 3.3 days ago ↑
Is he related to the original Etienne de la Boetie?
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter
Truth Vigilante says:
August 28, 2024 at 1:49 am GMT • 3.3 days ago • 300 Words ↑
I could not see any trick razor blade in Trump’s right hand that he could have used to slightly puncture the cartilage of his ear so that I did not cause excessive bleeding that is characteristic of any wound or penetration of the head.
Well Wayne, there obviously was no razor blade used and no cartilage was punctured.
After all, we’ve all seen Donald Chump’s ear after he removed that pretend bandage. ie: NO evidence of any injury, NO scar, NO sign of stitches or previous laceration.
I mean, just imagine this. If a script was given to the Orang-U-tan to follow for this choreographed stage production, that involved Donald Chump having to cut his own ear with a razor blade, he’d squeal like a pig at the thought of it (let alone actually doing it).
Let’s face it, Donald Chump is a COWARD who avoided military service during the Vietnam War, he was never going to be up for cutting his own skin.
What likely happened was this: After the sound of gun shots* and the Orange clown ducking down behind the podium, several Secret Service goons cover him with their bodies.
One of those SS goons who’s in on the charade, has a little sachet of fake blood (supplied gratis by the ZOG owned film industry).
And as he’s covering Chump’s head with his hand (giving the impression to the MAGAts watching that this goon is shielding Chump’s head), he presses it down on Donald Chump’s right ear until it bursts.
(*The gun shots heard would be those of the blank rounds being fired by the MK Ultra’ed patsy called Crooks, followed by the live rounds that were fired by snipers at the crowd to kill/injure bystanders and thus PROVE that real bullets were actually fired.
Of course the snipers firing the real bullets were aiming WELL AWAY from the Orange buffoon, acting on specific instructions to not risk injuring this loyal servant and sock puppet of ZOG).
You see how easy that was Wayne? I’m surprised you couldn’t have imagined that for yourself.
• Agree: Beyond the pale and fedup
• Replies: @Wokechoke
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread
Beyond the pale and fedup says:
August 28, 2024 at 5:35 am GMT • 3.1 days ago ↑
The assassin does not exist on Mylife. supposedly a working adult with car bank accounts and drivers license.
Its been revealed (not in the MSM) that he used a 22LR rifle, a toy squirrel gun that could not puncture an armored hydraulic line at 200 yards.
And all the Butler PA details strongly suggests a fake event like Vegas or Uvalde.
Its plausible the Bidet regime would want to or try to kill DJT, but they would do it not fail at it.
Kim Cheetos duping delight smirk as she was sworn in…
• Replies: @Steve (retired/recovering lawyer)
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread
dimples says:
August 28, 2024 at 6:21 am GMT • 3.1 days ago • 200 Words ↑
GSR is nitrates sprayed about from burning propellant powder. A wound like Trumpsteins would likely only have a few molecules scraped off by the bullet graze.
There is a close up pic of Trump’s ear taken just after he was hit. The concept of having blood or flesh from his ear forensically examined to ‘prove’ he was actually hit is taking absurdity to new heights to cater to a minority of crackpot conspiraloon idiots. Trump wouldn’t stoop to that crap and who can blame him. It’s all on live video in front of a live audience.
Unfortunately Etienne de la Boetie’s ’23 solid reasons’ are just more vaporware. I wish ‘Trump dunnit’ conspiraloons would actually provide some actual solid reasons to take this theory seriously. It’s on a level with 911 nukes, no-planes and holograms. How can we be sure that Trump didn’t replace himself with a hologram so as to be out of the line of fire of the fake bullets? It’s something to think about.
• Replies: @Antediluvian Doomer
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread
Wokechoke says:
August 28, 2024 at 8:14 am GMT • 3.0 days ago • 100 Words ↑
It’s far more interesting if Crooks was a pretty good shot who got insanely unlucky. What we do know is what people believe about the shooting…
Every histrionic Black reckons Trump staged the shooting.
Every Liberal White thinks it was sad Crooks missed but won’t say it out loud.
Every conservative reckons it was a lone nut.
Every Nazi assumes Jews like the governor of Pennsylvania orchestrated the hit. (Or simulation of a hit).
Let the good times roll.
• Replies: @Blanc de Chine
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread
Blanc de Chine says:
August 28, 2024 at 11:22 am GMT • 2.9 days ago ↑
Every rational person not afflicted by Trump Derangement Syndrome believes that four people were shot — two seriously and one fatally. Rational people also believe it very likely that key people in the Secret Service, as well as Mayorkas, were motivated by “malicious indifference” and were playing a cynical numbers game where, eventually, a lone nut would succeed.
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread
Steve (retired/recovering lawyer) says:
August 28, 2024 at 3:27 pm GMT • 2.7 days ago • 100 Words ↑
Your obvious ignorance about the lethality of a typical .22 LR round at 200 yards is emblematic of your ignorance of everything. Perhaps you could volunteer to be shot in the head with a .22 LR from a distance of 200 yards in order to prove your point. If so, I suggest you make your funeral arrangements in advance.
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread
CMC says:
August 28, 2024 at 3:55 pm GMT • 2.7 days ago • 400 Words ↑
I don’t understand how it is not seen as a crime against the American people that forensic analysis of the wound was not released to the public.
IMO:
Good point and those overly critical of this come off to me as distraction or diversion agents –or not really that reasonable. Is it a cost issue? What of it? Would such testing cost as much as a moon shot or Manhattan project? One 6-month aircraft carrier expedition? Even if it was a substantial cost, this is the president –or presidency. What’s the budget? You tell me. And why wouldn’t the latest and best tech be deployed? Or, was the cite to Microsoft’s Copilot wrong? Is the capability just not even there? Burden is on the detractors as far as I’m concerned.
And just LOL at the comment about Trump ‘stooping’ to be tested. Nice try, but as I understand it, if someone comes up and shoots me in the head it’s not up to me or my executor whether the police get to test my scalp for gunshot residue. Connecting all the dots seems to me to be just basic police work 101.
Thus, IMO a real investigation would have a thorough forensic investigation and public inquest revealing, among other things, everything possible from end to end regarding the alleged bullet –from loading, to firing, to contact with Trump or whatever, to final resting place(s). As far as understand it, that hasn’t happened yet –or been publicly revealed. For instance, any word yet on where the bullet or pieces of the bullet ended up?
And apparently AD and I aren’t alone alone in that view.
Apparently at least one US Congressman had some problems with the authorities investigation of the scene.
https://clayhiggins.house.gov/2024/08/15/higgins-releases-preliminary-investigative-report/
“The FBI released the crime scene after just 3 days, much to everyone’s surprise. I interviewed several First Responders who expressed everything from surprise to dismay to suspicion regarding the fact that the FBI released the crime scene so early….
“The FBI cleaned up biological evidence from the crime scene, which is unheard of. Cops don’t do that, ever.”
https://clayhiggins.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Preliminary-Investigative-Report-8.12.24.pdf
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread
android says:
August 28, 2024 at 4:56 pm GMT • 2.6 days ago ↑
You know you know you know… uhhh, uhh, ya know… Such weak speech habits do not help his credibility. They are very damaging and I refuse to listen to this uh, you know what?
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter
Antediluvian Doomer says:
August 28, 2024 at 5:42 pm GMT • 2.6 days ago • 100 Words ↑
likely only have a few molecules scraped off by the bullet graze.
Naturally, and I hadn’t intended to imply otherwise. Be that as it may, where is the negative test result with included provisos to the effect of what you’re assuming to be common sense? If Trump was hit by a bullet, however trivially, all evidentiary measures should be taken to establish just what happened. Who is capable of stating definitively that a GSR test would be all-but-guaranteed to come back with a negative result? Only a clinical forensic investigator could make such a categorical statement with any credibility. If merely taking such steps to allay the worries of the public would be such an indignity to the former president, where is the statement from a forensic pathologist saying that it would be a waste of time and resources? The only conceivable reason for neglecting to undergo such procedures would be, as you point out, to pre-empt an expected psychological response by those who harbor suspicions. Whichever way you slice it, the response in the days following the supposed shooting belied a contempt for the capacity for rational thought of the American people, and a fear of gratifying those who do not trust the accepted narrative of the events on that day.
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread
dimples says:
August 28, 2024 at 9:11 pm GMT • 2.5 days ago • 100 Words ↑
1. It would never occur to Trumpstein to have himself tested for gunshot residue on his ear. Few people, except those like yourself, would consider taking such a concept seriously.
2. More importantly, it could open a can of worms. Since the amount of GSR left on his ear would be highly negligible, any test could produce either a false positive or a false negative. Imagine the disaster for Trump if, knowing that he had been shot, ordered a test and it came back negative. No thanks, forget about testing even if the subject ever came up.
• Replies: @Antediluvian Doomer, @Truth Vigilante
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread
Antediluvian Doomer says:
August 29, 2024 at 2:05 am GMT • 2.3 days ago ↑
Okay, how about wound analysis and a high-resolution photograph of the wound that disproves laceration from a blade? What’s the excuse for there having been NO follow-up whatever aside from the ridiculous-looking bandage he sported for exactly 1 day following having been shot in the head?
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread
CMC says:
August 29, 2024 at 3:30 am GMT • 2.2 days ago • 300 Words ↑
Why don’t we hold off on negotiating against ourselves for a minute and go the other way: Instead of looking at Trump’s ear and looking for signs of a bullet, why not look for the bullet and look for signs of Trump?
[MORE]
• Thanks: Antediluvian Doomer
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread
Truth Vigilante says:
August 29, 2024 at 6:16 am GMT • 2.1 days ago • 200 Words ↑
Imagine the disaster for Trump if, knowing that he had been shot, ordered a test and it came back negative.
Look, only a simpleton would believe, for even one second, that a live round grazed the Orange buffoon’s ear.
Yes, live ammunition was used that day – by the snipers that were tasked with killing/injuring one or more bystanders in the crowd (to convince the dullards that real bullets were fired on the day).
But the ZOG employed professional snipers were firing some distance AWAY from Donald Chump, so that there were NO LIKELIHOOD WHATSOEVER that the Orang-U-tan would be harmed.
(Meanwhile, the MK Ultra’ed kid Crooks, that couldn’t shoot straight, was equipped with blank cartridges).
SUMMARY: The whole debate about Gunshot residue is pointless.
They could easily fake a test that showed I had gunshot residue on my ear as a result of the events that transpired in Butler Pennsylvania on that day (even though I live in Australia and have not been to the U.S in the last 20 years).
Does anyone really think that the ZOG controlled U.S government (the same one that got NIST to post the preposterous conclusion that the WTC towers came down in a fire induced gravity collapse on the day of 9/11), couldn’t come up with whatever fake residue/ballistics/wound report that they could conjure in their depraved little minds?
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread
dimples says:
August 29, 2024 at 2:10 pm GMT • 1.7 days ago • 500 Words ↑
See my point 1. as above. It would never have occurred to Trump that at the time of his being taken to the hospital to have his ear treated that he would have any need to have it photographed in hi-resolution in order to dispel a future conspiracy theory that he might be operating a PR hoax. In any case such a photograph, even if possible in the circumstances, would not deter the more loony and unintelligent theorists, of the type like Dr. Barrett and many on this site, who are going to believe what they want to believe, regardless.
As mentioned in another comment, it would be better to examine the bullet to see if Trump’s DNA could be found on it. Who is going to do this? The FBI? It is unlikely they would waste their time, but the problem is that the first bullet fired, which allegedly hit Trump, hit a railing, as shown on video, and would be in a million pieces.
There are any number of reasons why the Trump hoax theory is batshit crazy, but here are two:
1. It would require the Trump Team to buy off virtually the whole of his SS security team, and members of the local police, so that they allow the roof area to remain unguarded while the shooter gained access and fired the shots. Since the beginning of the Diversity Era, agencies like the SS are staffed by libtards who would prefer to see Trump dead or politically neutered, so even if they were approached by the Trump Team for such a buy-off, what is to stop them running to the press, or later blackmailing him, or charge him for attempted bribery, or similar activities? The Trump Team would be insane even to consider such an option.
2. How does the Trump Team find a locally available suitable patsy, ie Crookes, and motivate him specifically to commit suicide by cop? Does the Trump Team have access to sophisticated magical mind control techniques? I find this to be unlikely, since if they had them they would be using them all the time. Maybe the CIA with its unlimited money has access to this sort of magical unicorn process, maybe these techniques have improved since the crude Sirhan Sirhan era, but then it would be a Deep State hoax, not a Trump hoax.
Believers in this theory say that Crookes only fired blanks. If so this would allow Crookes to easily figure out that he was only there to provide a distraction and to be shot. Blank cartridges are easy to recognize, there is no kick, and an AR-15 will not cycle if they are used. Would the FBI cover up for the Trump Team and substitute real shells for the blank shells for the record? Not likely, the FBI, like the SS, hate Trump.
The audio record shows the supersonic crack of the bullets appearing before the sound of the rifle blasts. So it is absolutely clear that Crookes was firing real bullets, so the ‘Crookes fired blanks’ theory is dead in the water. And if you think Trump would stand there while somebody was firing real bullets at him for some PR hoax of minimal value, think again.
• Replies: @Truth Vigilante
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread
Truth Vigilante says:
August 29, 2024 at 4:00 pm GMT • 1.7 days ago • 300 Words ↑
Dimpleton writes:
It would require the Trump Team to buy off virtually the whole of his SS security team, and members of the local police, so that they allow the roof area to remain unguarded while the shooter gained access and fired the shots.
Now, let this be perfectly clear from the outset:
Donald Chump and his ‘team’ are PAID ACTORS READING FROM A ZOG DICTATED SCRIPT.
We know from his first term, that the Orang-U-tan (aka the Orange buffoon) is an obsequiously loyal sock puppet of ZOG (as is every individual that is allowed to contest the Presidency) – but more so in the case of Donald J Chump.
NO ONE GETS TO CONTEST THE PRESIDENCY UNLESS THEY HAVE BEEN THOROUGHLY VETTED FOR LOYALTY TO ZOG.
Now, ZOG have multiples of U.S GDP in financial wherewithal, and have the capacity (through ownership of the U.S Federal Reserve) to digitally conjure scores of trillions more to dole out to itself and its Talmudic cronies.
An infinitesimal fraction of that money will be more than sufficient to buy the necessary favours of any law enforcement official/government agency that is open to monetary persuasion.
In the case of those with integrity that can’t be bribed, said money will buy sufficient thugs who will threaten/intimidate the appropriate individuals into changing their mind:
Of course WE KNOW that the Secret Service during the JFK coup d’etat were OWNED BY ZOG (their dereliction of duty was on display for all to see).
So Mr/Ms Dimpleton (the Simpleton), DO YOU REALLY THINK FOR EVEN ONE SECOND that ZOG don’t have the means to CONTROL EVERY ACTOR involved in the Butler Pennsylvania choreographed fake assassination stage production??
My, my you really are a Dimpleton.
• Replies: @dimples
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread
profnasty says:
August 29, 2024 at 10:04 pm GMT • 1.4 days ago • 100 Words ↑
At this point, What difference does it make?
Black Muslim Barret will support Black Harris
in any case. Black fake ballots turned the 2020 election
as undeniably demonstrated by The Pillow Guy.
If White Trump faked an ear injury, who the fuck cares?
This is a Black and White election. Don’t let Black Muslim Kevin muddy the waters. Vote for White Trump and full speed ahead.
To Hell with shilly shally vacillators. Eff ewe democrats. Peace in the Middle East. Starve Israel Military. Done.
• Replies: @Antediluvian Doomer, @Truth Vigilante
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread
Antediluvian Doomer says:
August 30, 2024 at 3:40 am GMT • 1.2 days ago ↑
I think Team Blue and Team Red are likely to send an approximately equal amount of military aid to Israel, that is to say a lot of military aid. Kindness is unnecessary in matters of governance, what is important is sticking to the system.
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread
dimples says:
August 30, 2024 at 5:54 am GMT • 1.1 days ago ↑
What has ZOG got to do with the Trump asssassination attempt? As another commenter says, they win no matter who ascends to the Fatmerican throne. If you have any specific criticism, other than ‘ZOG done it all’, piss off.
• Replies: @dimples, @Truth Vigilante
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread
dimples says:
August 30, 2024 at 6:00 am GMT • 1.1 days ago ↑
Sorry, “If you have any specific criticism”, should read “Unless you have any specific criticism”, then piss off.
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread
Truth Vigilante says:
August 30, 2024 at 6:30 am GMT • 1.1 days ago • 200 Words ↑
Black Muslim Barret will support Black Harris
in any case.
If White Trump faked an ear injury, who the fuck cares?
This is a Black and White election.
Now, now Mr Nasty, no need for the nastiness.
White Muslim Kevin Barrett is on record as being merciless in his condemnation of Kamal-toe Harris and the Democratic party establishment.
Yes Prof, there was a time not that many years ago when Barrett was indeed ‘all-in’ with the Dems (and the preposterous Anthropogenic Global Warming hoax).
But Kev is conspicuously silent on Global Warming in recent times (as is RFK Jr), because they are fast recognising that it was a CRUDELY CONJURED SCAM that they’re embarrassed they fell for in the first place.
As for the ‘Black and White election’ categorisation of yours, you’re wrong. What it is, is this:
A ZOG sock puppet Vs even MORE* of a ZOG sock puppet election.
(*And Donald J Chump falls into the latter category. After all, the evidence is conclusive.
There has been NO MORE of an OBSEQUIOUSLY LOYAL TO ZOG CANDIDATE, in the era subsequent to the first Jewish President [LBJ], than the ORANG-U-TAN).
Not even close as far as the second place getter is concerned.
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread
profnasty says:
August 30, 2024 at 2:00 pm GMT • 18.1 hours ago ↑
The world still is the same
You’ll never change it.
As sure as the stars shine above.
Find yourself somebody to love.
Trump 24.
The alternative is much much worse.
Blinken, Garland, Mayorkis.
J6 is only the start.
Trump 24.
• Replies: @Truth Vigilante
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread
Truth Vigilante says:
August 30, 2024 at 3:45 pm GMT • 16.4 hours ago • 300 Words ↑
If you have any specific criticism, other than ‘ZOG done it all’, piss off.
A typical response from a rabid Jew.
I don’t say ZOG was behind the following heinous crimes because I dreamed it up:
1) False Flags like: 9/11, London 7/7 Tube bombings, the 2004 Madrid Train bombing, the 2002 Bali Bombing.
2) The murders of JFK, RFK, JFK Jr, James Forrestal, MLK Jr, Malcolm X, Senator Paul Wellstone (incl. the latter’s wife/daughter/several staff members).
3) The Covid Psyop
4) Propagating the Holohoax, the Anthropogenic Global Warming hoax and much more besides.
I say these things because the DELUGE OF EVIDENCE demonstrates ZOG orchestration in every case.
Of course, if the evidence suggested Tibetans were behind it, or perhaps the Tribesmen of the Kalahari, I would be the first to point that out. But it doesn’t.
A subset of extremely wealthy and malevolent Jews are behind all of these world changing events – because said crimes ADVANCE THE TALMUDIC AGENDA.
SUMMARY: I get it that, as a Jew, you’ve been told by your Rabbi that the goyim will come up with ‘Jews under the bed’ stories trying to implicate your genitally mutilated brethren.
I get it that your Rabbi also told you that the goyim will deny that 6 million Jews were killed in those mythical* gas chambers during WWII.
(*There is NO proof that a single gas chamber for the killing of humans ever existed in any one of those German work camps.
Yes, the pesticide Zyklon B was a real thing and it was used in those smallish chambers to delouse the clothes and bed sheets of inmates so as to combat the typhus epidemic and reduce the mortality of much needed workers for the German armaments industries).
If you get up off your arse and look into it yourself you’ll see that your fellow Jews have been lying to you.
The choice is yours Mr Simpleton. You can go back into that cocoon of ignorance that you’ve lived in all your life, OR objectively try to search for the truth.
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread
Truth Vigilante says:
August 30, 2024 at 4:05 pm GMT • 16.0 hours ago • 300 Words ↑
The world still is the same
You’ll never change it.
That’s true. I am but one person.
But a critical threshold of us, a collective of committed individuals (perhaps as few as 7-8% of the population), can change the world.
The fact of the matter is that we ARE actually changing it as I write this.
ZOG is frantic at the present moment, seeing as:
1) It’s precious Apartheid Israeli state is unravelling before its eyes.
2) It’s dream of a resurrected Khazaria 2.0 is evaporating as we speak, as the mercenary armies (which comprise the bulk of what little combat effectiveness the Ukrainian Armed Forces still possess), are getting annihilated in that proxy war.
3) And worst of all [for ZOG], the likelihood that the USD will no longer remain as world reserve currency looms on the near horizon.
When the USD loses world reserve currency status, ZOG IS DONE FOR.
After that, they can digitally conjure/print all the USD they desire, but if the currency has no purchasing power ZOG will not be able to finance its foreign misadventures that invariably lead to death and despair on a monumental scale.
Yes, no matter who wins in November, ZOG will triumph – you’re right on that score.
But if the Orang-U-tan wins there is a greater likelihood of a catastrophic war. (Kamala is so stupid and incapable of rallying dumbed down Americans into supporting an escalation of the war, that it will actually mean a scaled down conflict with less loss of life).
Donald J Chump is no saviour – of that you can be certain.
ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread