dimples says:

August 29, 2024 at 2:10 pm GMT • 1.7 days ago • 500 Words ↑

@Antediluvian Doomer

See my point 1. as above. It would never have occurred to Trump that at the time of his being taken to the hospital to have his ear treated that he would have any need to have it photographed in hi-resolution in order to dispel a future conspiracy theory that he might be operating a PR hoax. In any case such a photograph, even if possible in the circumstances, would not deter the more loony and unintelligent theorists, of the type like Dr. Barrett and many on this site, who are going to believe what they want to believe, regardless.

As mentioned in another comment, it would be better to examine the bullet to see if Trump’s DNA could be found on it. Who is going to do this? The FBI? It is unlikely they would waste their time, but the problem is that the first bullet fired, which allegedly hit Trump, hit a railing, as shown on video, and would be in a million pieces.

There are any number of reasons why the Trump hoax theory is batshit crazy, but here are two:

1. It would require the Trump Team to buy off virtually the whole of his SS security team, and members of the local police, so that they allow the roof area to remain unguarded while the shooter gained access and fired the shots. Since the beginning of the Diversity Era, agencies like the SS are staffed by libtards who would prefer to see Trump dead or politically neutered, so even if they were approached by the Trump Team for such a buy-off, what is to stop them running to the press, or later blackmailing him, or charge him for attempted bribery, or similar activities? The Trump Team would be insane even to consider such an option.

2. How does the Trump Team find a locally available suitable patsy, ie Crookes, and motivate him specifically to commit suicide by cop? Does the Trump Team have access to sophisticated magical mind control techniques? I find this to be unlikely, since if they had them they would be using them all the time. Maybe the CIA with its unlimited money has access to this sort of magical unicorn process, maybe these techniques have improved since the crude Sirhan Sirhan era, but then it would be a Deep State hoax, not a Trump hoax.

Believers in this theory say that Crookes only fired blanks. If so this would allow Crookes to easily figure out that he was only there to provide a distraction and to be shot. Blank cartridges are easy to recognize, there is no kick, and an AR-15 will not cycle if they are used. Would the FBI cover up for the Trump Team and substitute real shells for the blank shells for the record? Not likely, the FBI, like the SS, hate Trump.

The audio record shows the supersonic crack of the bullets appearing before the sound of the rifle blasts. So it is absolutely clear that Crookes was firing real bullets, so the ‘Crookes fired blanks’ theory is dead in the water. And if you think Trump would stand there while somebody was firing real bullets at him for some PR hoax of minimal value, think again.

• Replies: @Truth Vigilante

ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread