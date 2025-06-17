First, I don't know about you my friend, but my "benchmark" or litmus test to assess an expert/ person is their "consistency" and now I added 7 Oct 2023- Genocide to such "test" to see if such person deserves to have a conversation with!

-IMHO, once you put your neck out to stand up to power and to tell people the truth with fact the way you see it. You decided and determined to please no one, to placate no one, and to fear no one.

-You accept the price of being disliked, hated, feared, economics hardship… jailed, facing death threat...from individuals, groups, and from government(s) and their thugs regardless wherever you live. Don’t forget our world is statist world, my friend!

-So when you choose to allow certain discrepancy between what you say and what you write, you are silly unwise in self-discredit for whatever reason!

-They all think one person is both the solution and problem. Support President X. PM Y, candidate Z or Get rid of Bibi of Clown, of Mullahs etc then problem solved! They all believe Government is needed and voting solves problem.

-My friend I know you are well read person, please tell me one single case that the Govt/Ruler solved a problem? Or they all create more serious problems when pretend to ostensibly solve the fake one that they deliberately created? Hegelian dialectic- the endless problem reaction solution circle as the whole human political history has shown!

It’s me. The last word is always yours my friend.