I have to congratulate the Jews for their greatest achievement! They have successfully turned the whole Western world into a state of barbarism with Jewish thuggery!

After all it’s staism! Without the state and its exclusive use of thuggery force, the Jews or whoever may be would have never been able to achieve such “great status!”

Make no mistake folks! This is just a small part of the beginning of the whole coming terror that carpeting/shielding for the final extermination of the Palestinian people! Instilling fear, intimidation, and distraction must be set before the whole bloodbath genocide will be unleashed on the remained Palestine and Palestinians!

They will FAIL as long as one, I repeat just one Palestinian still breaths and those real human being people like this woman, Sarah Wilkinson still exists!