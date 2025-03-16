*Fatima Payman was born in Kabul, Afghanistan in 1995. She is of paternal Tajik heritage and her mother is Uzbek. Her maternal grandparents hailed from Uzbekistan. She migrated to Perth with her family in 2003. She studied pharmacy at the University of Western Australia. At the 2022 Australian federal election, Payman was elected to the Australian Senate as a senator for Western Australia. She was the third-youngest member to have been elected to the Senate and the first female member of parliament to wear a hijab.
