I don’t know and cannot verify that if this is true. I may be wrong, but I can smell the stench of nationalism/and the promotion of the important role of government power in this story! A kind of national-state system rivalry- China system vs the West both of which are the same shit with different smell. The fact that Jewish-tube allows it be there is a redflag!

Anyway, how dare a black African possess such IQ and creativity?

This reminds me the story of Dr Shiva Ayyadurai an Indian America Dalit who invented the email at the age of 14 that we all are using today. The whole Western world could not bear the fact such invention was made by a brown Dalit in some unknown school- not a White or a chosen rat in MIT or Harvard… They muddled his records and a whole hashbara army was called. This also reminds me of Nicolas Tesla, the greatest modern inventor with highest humanity level. What happened to him? What did they do to him? What have they done to and with his real inventions?

So if this story was true and such “engine” exists, this will be an existential threat NOT only to the whole car industry but also quite a few other related industries. Then we would be ready for …Uhm either a big “world war” or some funny story about “the inventor and his car” will just pop up somewhere in X or Tiktok… and everything about this “car” will be fading away into oblivion! No one will want to remember it!

It’s just my wild guess my friend since I have no knowledge of mechanical engineering or anything about vehicle or whatsoever at all!