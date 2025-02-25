It’s the fact that everyone can prove anytime that whatever you do or behave or change in terms of responding to and interacting with others is your thinking and your mind. That’s why within a so-called culture (family, a clan, tribe) there are always differences. Or anyone who starts and begins to think with new info, and then value things differently. That’s how human changes, progresses, and recesses.

Culture and values are variable products of mind. Everything people believe is their inventions e.g statism, “races”, ethnicity, religion nation, and then nation-state etc.. Anarchy is just a label invented to call the natural state of thing and being.. which is always exists within and between things in this universe. That’s why and how the”spontaneous order” or “the invisible hand” exists and functions naturally when things/ people are left alone.

An intelligent, wise person can choose to live in simplicity. or even being a hermit. And an idiot, a psychopath can make “a lot of money” and live in luxury even with “power” (Power only exists under statism) - think of the Jewish Clown, Elon, George Bush, Bill Gates and Biden etc… People like Thomas Paine did NOT even know how to make more money except just enough to live by... Even Nicola Tesla did not know how to “manage” his money from his inventions. He died penniless!

Anarchy is just a natural state of thing and being where no coercion exists. Take the coercion out, anarchy reveals in full and functions fully REGARDLESS of geo-location and its natural condition. Without coercion, the natural state of being enables everyone to choose their own way to live and change when they think they need to. Kinship is just one way to live among many other ways, not a “precondition.”

I have said enough about this subject. It’s time to digress. It’s all up to you to choose and make your own way of life that suits you best… and choose the best way possible in your current situation. I am trying and “struggling” to do mine! :-) given the current condition of the arse end of the world LOL!

Good luck.