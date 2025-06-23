Very good observation my friend!

But first, I am not despair. That’s why I am still writing.

- I am just a realist and the reality makes me pessimistic about the near future of mankind as I have seen and realized that the current structure of human society as a whole is self-destructive and with self-annihilation tendency.

Second, you are quite right. Everything is very simple. Only idiots and crooks make thing complex and complicated to prove what they don’t have and/or to cheat and deceive others. Just like the solution is very simple: anarchy! take off the unnatural pressure that hinders the natural state of being and let the spontaneous order works!

Oh no… but… but… we still need organization, big organization to solve big problem! I digress here!

I recommend you to read Small Is Beautiful: A Study of Economics As If People Mattered E. F. Schumacher. I read this small book first time 40 years ago as my first year in Australia “indoctrination camp.” And some years later I wrote a small thesis on this book’s premise.

The only problem is Schumacher did not see “the state” itself is a big “complicated and complex machine” as he advocated collectivism as he misunderstood Buddhism.

Schumacher was a socialist or a national socialist I am not sure! He was a statist anyway.

I’ve often thought about “Homesteading” which is, IMHO, the best natural way of life humankind has ever adopted originally until “statist civilization” arrived where and when the dependency on machinery and large form of organization developed hence mistakenly become a “need.”

That is exactly the reason why the “state” and it thugs will do their best to undermine and destroy such independent life style as they have been doing to the Amish.

Nothing will be “allowed” to work under statism, not because they themselves are inherently flawed, but the violent authority will deliberately destroy anything outside its “authority” with flimsy pretext of “state security” and/or “social safety” etc..

When you observe the way the government thugs behave and act you will see that nothing can function as they are supposed to, unless the system and its thugs are abolished.

Well, again It’s just me.

PS:

Just some small cases in point here and there:

Inner-Melbourne community garden under threat as Department of Transport gives three months notice

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-11-17/melbourne-collingwood-community-garden-under-threat/103115280

Police in Seattle destroyed a BLM community garden that has been there since 2020.

https://www.reddit.com/r/fucklawns/comments/18tt5o0/police_in_seattle_destroyed_a_blm_community/

Massive SWAT team raid destroys organic farm

https://www.salon.com/2013/08/20/massive_swat_team_raid_destroys_organic_farm_partner/

Farms linked to agent, farmer raided as police investigate alleged deception

https://www.stockandland.com.au/story/8994729/police-raid-victorian-farms-over-alleged-livestock-deceptions/