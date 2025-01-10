Thank you my friend for your question. Your question is compact but succinct which contains a range of most important issues/problems that our humankind is facing and urgently needs solution. That’s why it requires a lengthy answer. I will try with as much details as I could. Remember this is just a suggestion from a no-one anarchist. Your suggestion is as good as mine.

“It seems the only real solution to end Jewish power is to end statism itself.

Absolutely! It’s obvious that the concept of the State and its make-believe State Power with its monopoly of brute force must go in order for any solution would work. Because statism is the most destructive and dangerous concept that ever invented by an evil power hungry tiny group of mankind. It’s the negation of everything a free peace loving person cherishes.

Statism has become more dangerous, more destructive with a long records of destruction, sufferings of democide, thanks to the modern advance and break-throughs in technology .

The Satte is the most dangerous concept for it enables a single person and/or just a tiny group of weak but wicked cowards to control, rule, and enslave all the rest of humankind.

Since it’s the most fundamental issue that demands “feasible solution,” (not just theoretical talks) I will save this “worst” for last and in a separate post. Such fundamental question demands serious discussion with clarity.

1-“the idea of breakaway communities with their own separate economies and that these communities could use BCH or something similar to trade outside the statist system.”

Free Independent Economy outside the Jewish NWO statist control:

BCH/cryptos is only a half of the financial solution since BCH/Cryptos still depends on electricity and internet with electronic devices to function. As I explained in my post some months ago, BCH/crypro would work as mutual complement to gold/silver as MOE. Both of which are independent in terms of supply. No one creates them from thin air at will. No one control them in terms of supply.

Gold/Silver coin would be minted in small unit (1g coin or even .5 g coin) All is to facilitate micro-transaction. While BCH/crypto already has tiny unit to be used in any micro exchange (1 BCH has 100 millions of Satoshi 100,000,000). Thus a free market with such two mutual complement free MOE is truly free and healthy market. You see such market is very simple to be established and developed naturally without centralized control at all. And in turn it will attract a lot of investments from outside.

Just have a look gold/silver current average ratio or exchange rate is:

1gram of gold=USD 84.87 / 1gram of silver=USD 0.95 ratio is 89.33. So just say in round-up 1gold coin=100 silver coins. And these two precious metals can be minted in small coin such as .5 gram

This will be an existential threat to the State, statists and the Jewish order. Do you think the State, Statists and the Jews will sit on their hands and watch such free economy and market thrive and kill them off? Do you remember the Ron Paul “Liberty gold/dollars?”

Bear in mind that NOTHING can be done as long as the State with its absolute violent power/authority still running the world. The state power must go before anything can be done!

Although I have heard others talk about this, they don’t seem to give much thought to how such projects are to be financed. Most people live paycheck to paycheck and don’t have the means to undertake such projects.

It’s not that they don’t care or do not have enough means to do. As I told you by nature of humankind, people loves freedom and free association with their fellow human being. This is anarchistic nature. No one enjoys queuing and running around to complete all bureaucratic regulations unless they are forced to with threat of punishment!

Since statism exists of course they have been trained, indoctrinated to be slaves without shackles -fear and helplessness in their subconscious becomes “nature” of majority. Because subconsciously and consciously they fear that any move/attempt to function outside the State/Government not only will be crushed but a “sin” in the eyes of indoctrinated majority! That’s why most of us just would not dare to venture outside the “state”

“Frederick Douglass, a former slave, witnessed and described that exact phenomenon among his fellow slaves, many of whom were proud of how hard they worked for their masters and how faithfully they did as they were told. From their perspective, a runaway slave was a shameful thief, having "stolen" himself from the master.”

― Larken Rose, The Most Dangerous Superstition

Have you seen how the masses and the MSM shaming the “tax evaders” and “draft evaders?”

if Jewish power was ended and statism persisted that another criminal cabal would take their place.”

The question is not IF but WHEN…I do know that there has been a certain group that trying to unseat the Jews.. but so far unsuccessfully!

Because a bunch of non-Jewish Cabals had already done it and ruled the world behind the State/Government(kings/queens) for centuries until the Jews Cabal outsmarted them all and integrated them all into the current Jewish Cabal!

That’s why years ago, I coined the term Jewish Controlled Cabal- The Cabal is not comprised exclusively Jews but gathers and uses remnants of non-Jew cabalists under the “leadership” and control of the Jews exclusively!

One of the main reason the tiny group of chosen rats Jews have been able to “outsmart” these experienced non-Jewish cabals so easily and so fast, all because the Jews are granted the exclusive privilege that is unique to the Jews: “god chosen rats” and “the rats of the holy fictions.” This unique fictional feature but implanted in the West and Muslim/Arab world by indoctrinated belief, enables Jews to control NOT only the masse’s subconscious but that of the ruling class as well. This explains why and how the Jews have been seamlessly so successful in manipulating Abrahamic-mindset societies. It’s religious belief/mindset that needs to be changed in order to defeat the Jewish power. I don’t know how, unfortunately.

Power and Authority

“Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men, even when they exercise influence and not authority; still more when you superadd the tendency of the certainty of corruption by authority.”

You see my friend, you often hear people quote this truth and fact…without even fathom the real impact of such Power and Authority concept. This concept paralyzes people critical thinking, even “intellectuals” while “empowering” the tiny group of weak, wicked psychopaths with unlimited power they would have never dreamt of without the masse indoctrinated “voluntary servitude.”

That’s all for. I hope my clumsy explanation would give you some good idea.

"The Final Solution" or “how to get rid of the State” will be posted later… And it’s very very long.. My friend :-)