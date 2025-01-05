I did not expect I would have a very heavy sigh and a disappointing shake of head at the end of the year 2024…and at the very beginning of 2025. Unfortunately I did after listening to the "SyrianaAnalyst", reading (not only chapter 2) but the book Masters of Deception: Zionism, 9/11 and the War on Terror Hoax by Zander C. Fuerza… and visiting Ava’s Substack.

1-"SyrianaAnalyst"

After all these years with all the sufferings and failures at the hand of the Jews and the West, this young man, according to himself, has gone through hell, now living in the West (Germany as I remember) … but still do not understand a thing about his people’s own contribution to the tragedy without end insight. No wonder the Jews keep winning like “miracles” as Jews are now deceptively proudly proclaiming! I have not seen or heard a single Muslim/Arab truly knows and understand their enemy, especially about their dire situation themselves. I wish and want to be wrong on this ostensible “arrogant” and “hyperbolic” statment of mine!

2- "Excellent Summary", and “Ava’s Substack”

I lump these two in one “thought” because they are essentially in the same “Jewishness via the box of statism” so to speak.

My friend, the book is not that great and the “summary” is good but not “excellent” at all. Of course IMHO. It contains all the well known documented facts, most of which have been exposed and warned by good and courageous ex-Jews. Some of these books are available on my online bookshelf.

The author, Zander C. Fuerza, in his own words, is a proud White European (his AFTERWORD in the book see the appendix) a good and well-intentioned person but naive and a bit of silly. Just like all “racialists” "and “nationalists,” he talked about his racial pride as if he did choose his parents and to be born as “white European!”

His understanding of political “ideas” and “ideals” is wide in quantity but superficial in quality just like the whole bunch of proud racial-ethno- nationalists around the world. No surprise at all. It’s statist nature. Been there done that.

Has Fuerza, his ilk and the likes ever wondered why the Jews keep winning despite many well experienced intellectual ex-Jews themselves have been risking their own lives and comfort to come forward and openly fiercely expose the Judaist chosenism and its evil Jewishness to warn the world for decades if not century… to no avail!

Notes: When it comes to the Jewish Question, I consult only Jews and ex-Jews as trustworthy and reliable sources. Why? Because most (not all) of these ex-Jews came out of destructive evil Jewishness with first hand experience of such anti-humanity religious zealous, racist, nationalistic, supremacist shithole without an agenda of defending or promoting other same shithole with different label. Most of these ex-jews are actively anti-chosenism not to advocate/promote other racial nationalism or religion, but are truly concerned with humanity and for the sake of humanity like Gilad Atzmond, Shlomo Sand for example.

Despite such effort with proofs and evidences from their lives as Jews, many prominent ex-Jews such as Israel Shahak, the whole world situation, particularly the West’s have not gotten better. On the contrary it just getting worse and worse as we have witnessed right now, the Jews have been committing Genocide openly with utmost arrogance in front of the whole cowardly world… even with the complicity of the Muslim/Arab world and the West’s total participation and support… They’ve all bragged about this “genocide miracle!” Stories in the hebrew fiction “come true”.. Well, in a sense!

Why is that? Why is it so hard and so difficult, and seems impossible to fight and stop such an evil act of such a tiny group of chosen-rat-cowards who used to be kicked around and expelled from whereever they came and stayed?

Has Fuerza and the likes and his ilk realized that the Jews have always screwed, destroyed others via their own beliefs in their own governments! With the exception of the Palestinians and now Muslim Lebanese who are the direct victims of the Jews! ”Esther” all over again again heh!

Obviously Fuerza, just as his ilk and the whole bunch of nationalists still don’t have a clue who the Jews truly are and what their most pwerful weapons are!

No wonder Fuerza comes up with such stupid cliché as solution:

“To defeat this mountainous evil there are a number of things that we all can do. Firstly, the truth about 9/11 must be told. Spread the facts that you have learned in this book far and wide. Secondly, stop spending your hard-earned dollars on worthless materialistic trash that serves no other purpose than to feed the enemy’s bank accounts, thereby strengthening their grip over us. Third, turn off your television and avoid mainstream media — seek alternative news sources to find out what is really going on in the world. Fourth, stop viewing the Zionist poison that is churned out of the Hollywood entertainment industry which is under the domination of the enemy. The brainwashing of future generations must be curtailed. Fifth, we must demand of our governments to end all diplomatic and military support of Israel -all relations with this rogue nuclear-armed terror state must be totally severed, immediately. The sixth thing we need to do is demand that all Jewish-Zionist lobbyists who operate as emissaries of Israel in Western nations, either be deported or indicted for treason.”

Do I still need to explain such obvious cliché and stupidity?

There has been a bunch of dickhead nationalist idiots who call for killing all the Jews without realizing that NOT ONLY the Jews have never been directly doing anything to them at all but always via their own governments. And in turn Jews have been well protected by their victims’ own governments! “Esther” all over again!

And everyone, you and I know for a fact that when the Government of these nationalists crush them, kill them, enslave them for the Jews… NOT a single of them will resists! These big-mouthed stupid and cowardly nationalists will go to their own Govt slaughterhouse like sheep! The USS Liberty is just one well-known incident!

Yet, despite they have been calling for real killing action to take the Jews out for years! Have you seen a single of them put their hand and action where their mouth is?

Why? Because they know that if they do, their own governments and their own thugs , Not the Jews, will crush them without mercy. Have you seen this “special protection” enough?

Of the whole world, only the Palestinian resistance and the Houthis have actually been doing the real, true, taking out the Jews!

I have been in the West for more than 40 years travelling around Europe and the USA. I have seen it all about such “white european” when facing the Jews right in their own society!

The Jewish covid19 operation, and right now with regard to Gaza genocide! Where are all the “tough action” except all the toughtalk?

So WHAT and WHERE is the root cause of the problem here?

My friend, although the answer is so obvious .. but I leave it to you and my 400,000 readers. So I will have some words on “Hitler” the “Hero” of Fuerza and many of the likes and his ilk.

Fuerza talked of Hitler as if Hitler were a political saint! Like all statist powerful men, Hitler was just a thug! He, like all statist powerful men, killed anyone he diskliked and/or whoever dared to express against his “Nazist” ideal! Christian Germans or Jews or Gypsies or just disabled… made no difference!

For political convienece and expediency, Hitler used the Jews, being used by the Jews, and worked with the Jews just like all “powerfull” statists! (If you still don’t know about this side of Hitler.. Please go to Unz Review, all info are there!)

The most stupidity of all is the denial of White christian colonialism , colonialist atrocities against other peoples in the current attempt to "beatify" and “cannonize” Hitler and his retarded national socialism (which is just another label of statist collectivism, BTW)

Some even tried to “canonize” Hitler and the statist Nazism so-called philosophy.

I watched the 7 hour long so-called document (https://archive.org/details/adolf-hitler-the-greatest-story-never-told)... with both "admiration" and "pity.”

I admire the Author(s) for their effort in such “meticulous” works in making such “epic” document… but pity them for their nativity, arrogance, stupidity, and dishonesty that do insult people intelligence. While exposing the true face and crimes of the victor West, this long “documentary” did not document the crimes Hitler and his thugs committed against his own people and others. The document even suggests that if Hitler won the WWII, the world would have arrived at its golden era - a kind of zenith of mankind’s civilization!

I am from Asia, Vietnam, an ex-Vietnamese and now an Australian by statist definition. I might not know much about Europe and Germany under Hitler, but I do know what Hitler’s great ally, the Japanese Imeprialists did in Vietnam, Indochina, and Korea and to those peoples of these countries. I read Fukuzawa Yukichi (1835-1901) and his “super liberal nationalism” that later becomes a foundation of “Greater East Asian doctrine” during WWII alongside with Hitler’s Nazism.

It’s an “amazing coincidence” as a very proud “yellow Aryan” of East Asia met a very proud “white Aryan of East Europe!” … The world now has a brown Aryan, the Hindustans! Jewish chonsenism is not the only retarded supremacist ideal, it’s just the worst!

I am sure many today Germans still love, respect, and revere Hitler and Nazism just like many Japanese still go to the Shinto Shrines revering their war criminals as “national heros.” Many Vietnamese in both North and South and now abroad still love and revere Ho Chi Minh, Ngo Dinh Diem and all their own thugs while still holding grude, resentment and hate against one another despite the fratricidal war ended a half century ago!

I met some Germans in Hamburg (2006) who still proudly kept all the Hitler’s things, their elders’ uniforms in their basements. The same is still true in China/Taiwan with Mao Tse Tung, Chiang Kai-shek respectively. Or Abraham Lincoln, FDR and many criminal POTUS to the seppos in the USA. And in Russia right now, many still revere Lenin, Stalin despite all the sufferings and destruction. That’s the nature of Statism whose first born child is imperialism and later gives birth to nationalism of all colors!

Ava’s Substack is just one of these above. Like those Vietnamese ramants of the South Vietnam Regime living in the USledWest! The only difference is those Vietnamese ramants of the now dead South Vietnam Regime have been used and supported by the USA, but Ava is not!

What is my point? Did I went off at a tangent?

What and how the world had been before the creation/existence of “Jewish power?” Humanity lived in Paradise of freedoms? Just look back at mankind’s history when Jews were no one and Jewish power did not even exists! Was the world in peace and people lived in harmony? Ask Étienne de La Boétie (Discourse on Voluntary Servitude!)

Can you imagine the world without the Jews?

Just say tomorrow somehow the Jews totally and completely disappeared. Will this mankind live happily ever after?

You see my dear friend, Jewishness and the world Jewry is just one of the current problem, but NOT the greatest or the most dangerous destructive one of all.

Bear in mind that the Jewish cabal is NOT the only evil cabal or the only not-so-secret society on this planet. Jewish cabal is just one of those evil power hunger cabals. Just happens to be the worst of all at this juncture of mankind’s history.

Jews seem unstoppable because Jews do understand and “master” how statism/government and religion work. Thay have used these two weapons effectively in order to be in full control without facing much of meaningfull resistance despite being small minority and being resented and hated openly by many if not all the rest.

Simply because ONLY system of government with the make-believe Power/Authority of the State that enables the function of Authority that allows a single person or a tiny group of individuals controls and enslaves all the rest in the name of the “non-existent State!” (hence called Statism, just like the non-existent virus)

That’s “Esther” all and through. That’s why all the bigmouthed white nationalist even with guns (militia) would never dare to do a “thing” except harashing and blaming all non-white for their cowardice and stupidity. Just look at the America and the Europe rigtht now and you see it all!

The Jews have been destroying all their gentile victims indirectly via their victims’ very own government and belief in such system of government, without which the Jews would have never been able to carry out their evil political theological plan.

Last but not least! People are anti-Jewishness with different reasons. Some anti-Jews to defend and promote ethno-racial- nationalism, or their own religion. I am anti-Jews simply because Jewishness is evil and detructive to humanity.

The same is true in anti-communism! Many people are anti-communism just because it’s “communism” which is the enemy of their own statism i.e nationalism, Nazism, Fascism, or their own religious beliefs. I am anti communism because communism like Nazism, is a form of collectivism of statism.

My friend, I am just a simple atheist and anarchist! That’s me.

The last word is yours as always.

Excerpt from Masters of Deception: Zionism, 9/11 and the War on Terror Hoax by Zander C. Fuerza

Endgame: How to Defeat the Jew World Order

It will be painfully difficult for many people to come to terms with the harsh reality that has been detailed in these pages. Accepting the fact that we have been deceived on such a colossal scale is not an easy task. But we know who did 9/11. The Jewish criminals responsible for this monumental hoax against the American people and the genocidal wars of aggression that have extinguished the lives of millions in the Middle East must be hunted down and brought to justice for their bloodcurdling crimes against humanity. The cover-up of 9/11, which continues to this day, is an outrageous scandal that is tearing the world apart. The endless bloodshed that has resulted from this false-flag attack will not cease until the truth about 9/11 is revealed to the general public of the Western world. Only when this happens will things start to change for the better. The eternal enemy of humanity is International Jewry and its loyal gentile servants who have sold their souls for the sake of greed, power and prestige.

To defeat this mountainous evil there are a number of things that we all can do.

Firstly, the truth about 9/11 must be told. Spread the facts that you have learned in this book far and wide.

Secondly, stop spending your hard-earned dollars on worthless materialistic trash that serves no other purpose than to feed the enemy’s bank accounts, thereby strengthening their grip over us.

Third, turn off your television and avoid mainstream media — seek alternative news sources to find out what is really going on in the world.

Fourth, stop viewing the Zionist poison that is churned out of the Hollywood entertainment industry which is under the domination of the enemy. The brainwashing of future generations must be curtailed.

Fifth, we must demand of our governments to end all diplomatic and military support of Israel -all relations with this rogue nuclear-armed terror state must be totally severed, immediately.

The sixth thing we need to do is demand that all Jewish-Zionist lobbyists who operate as emissaries of Israel in Western nations, either be deported or indicted for treason.

It will constitute a great and epic struggle to bring down the Jewish Power Configuration whose death-grip over the world grows stronger and stronger every passing day. They will stop at nothing to achieve their quest of a world government under Jewish control and will resort to brutal criminal means to hold on to their power. These maniacal goals and desires have been repeatedly articulated by the leaders of World Jewry. It is about time that people took their statements seriously and recognize that International Jewry represents the greatest threat that mankind has ever faced in its history. If you cherish your family, your friends, your country, your rights, your freedoms, and want to secure a decent future for your children, then you must now make a stand against this most perilous threat to our civilization. As George Orwell famously said, “During times of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” This is what we need to do if we are to ever free ourselves from the shackles of Zion. In this sea of darkness that we are forced to endure, the bright light of truth will guide us down the path to victory.

AFTERWORD

What Happened to the Zion Crime Factory Website? The ancient Roman politician, Marcus Tullius Cicero, wisely said that the traitor is the plague, more dangerous than an open enemy at the gates. In February of 2013, I was brutally betrayed by a person who I mistakenly trusted. The world is a dangerous place and is full of all sorts of bad people – opportunists, con-artists, exploiters, thieves, liars, etc – who will turn on you in a split- second over the pettiest disputes. These types of people will initially seem very friendly and offer you all kinds of assistance. They will try to build rapport with you in order to gain your trust, only to screw you over in the long run. This was a tough lesson that I was forced to learn the hard way. As you grow older and gain more experience in life, you inevitably become wiser and more astute, learning from your past mistakes. On February 13, 2013, I posted my account of the events leading up to the seizure and hijacking of my former website by a deranged psychopath on a power-trip. Here is what I wrote: “Mike Delaney of Prothink Betrays ZionCrimeFactory, Seizes www.zioncrimefactory.com http://therealzcf.wordpress.com Most people in the real truth movement know that my former website www.zioncrimefactory.com is hosted by Mike Delaney, also known as ‘Prothink’.

In September 2011, Mike offered to host a website for me where I could post my written work, which had been consistently censored from free Blogspot and Wordpress sites for over a year. Since I began working with Mike, he gave me full control of the Zion Crime Factory website, and only ever went into my control panel to fix some technical issues that we’ve experienced from time to time. He told me it was my site and that I could do whatever I wanted with it. I conversed regularly with Prothink on Skype and Teamspeak and we had a sizable following of like-minded people who would also participate in discussions with us through these outlets. On Skype, somebody created a chat room called “Jew Watchers Anonymous”. There were about 25-30 participants in this group. Prothink did not create this chat room nor did he set the rules for it – no clear rules were actually set in place for this room, and it was pretty much a “discuss what you want when you want” type of thing. In fact, I was the one who brought Prothink into that chat room. On February 3, 2013, I saw some discussions going on in the room and I simply remarked that “Yahweh = JWO (Jew World Order)”. Some of the people in the chat who are of the Christian Identity (CI) persuasion reacted negatively to this statement because they hold the Jewish God Yahweh and the Jewish Old Testament of the Bible dear to their hearts. The fact that they have an affinity for a Jewish deity and a Jewish ‘holy text’ is not my problem, and I refuse to be held back from criticizing Judaism because some fringe Christian extremist sect have incorporated Judaism’s fundamental doctrines into their belief system. After a bit of a back and forth debate about the Jewishness of the Old Testament with another zealous CI person in the chat, Prothink returned later and wrote (clearly directing 208 his comment at me): “Only a kike would have such a hard-on to bash CI (Christian Identity).” This is the height of his intellectual capacity, resorting to a typical ad- hominem personal attack, essentially calling me a Jew for allegedly “bashing CI.” By reacting in this emotional and childish way, calling me a Jew because I am a critic of CI, Prothink clearly threw the first punch in this dispute. I did not respond directly to Prothink’s slanderous attack, and let it be. The next day Prothink returned to the chat and promptly embarked on an angry tirade, telling us non-religious critics of Christian Identity in the room to “shut your damn ignorant mouths,” essentially forbidding any further criticism or discussion of Christian Identity and its bloodthirsty tenets. He accused me of trying to divide some vague ‘alliance’ between pro-CI and anti-CI Whites. On that same day (February 4, 2013), in a hissy fit of uncontrollable religious rage, Prothink locked me out of my site by changing my log-in password because he took offense to what I had said the previous day about Yahweh representing the ideological foundation of the Jew World Order. Since Mike is a fervent devotee of Christian Identity, he decided to “punish” me for what he considered to be an affront to his religion by preventing me from accessing my website. Shortly after barring me from my site, he maliciously redirected my domain to Christogenea for several days, a website run by CI cult leader and convicted murderer psychopath William Finck. Prothink associates closely with this animal, and I suspect Finck played a substantial role in the seizure and redirecting of my domain to his pathetic site of ridiculous gibberish. Like a typical scheming snake, Finck apparently was gloating about the substantially increased traffic to his trashy website of fanciful delusions of grandeur. This treasonous act of betrayal by Prothink was obviously an attempt to rattle my cage and “get at me,” so to speak. Mike knew I was anti-religion, and even anti-CI, from the get-go of our collaboration, but didn’t seem to care as long as we were on the same page concerning the Jewish question. Lately though, he had become more sensitive about the topic, ferociously attacking anyone who criticized this bizarre dogma of Jew-imitating madness. Prothink’s religious beliefs are obviously more important to him than getting the truth out there about the Jewish question. In my experience, all religious fanatics react in a childish and emotional way when confronted with criticism of their dogma. They may appear to be your friend one day and then stab you in the back the next, as this episode illustrates so well. These types of people simply cannot be trusted or relied upon for anything. As of today (February 12, 2013), Prothink still has control over my website and I am still locked out. It appears that he is going to use the site as a cash-cow for donations (shortly after he locked me out of the site he changed the sidebar by placing his paypal donate button at the very top and links to his other websites underneath it). Essentially all of my work is being held hostage by deranged religious radicals who believe that White people are the “real Hebrews.” These Jewish supremacist imitators are a dangerous liability. Many of them engage in gang-stalking type behavior and will harass you endlessly if you do not accept their beliefs or if you dare to challenge their views. Most of them are ex- felons. It is very likely that many of them, especially the leaders, are Federal informants and agent provocateurs working for ZOG. In just about every way imaginable, Christian Identityists are the flip-side of Jewish supremacism – imitating the exact behavior, demeanor, attitude and over-the-top extreme worldview of the Jewish supremacist psychopaths. Like the Jewish-owned mass media, Christian Identityists viciously slander and lie about anyone who criticizes their ideology, and even besmirch their own cult members with whom they have disputes. They fight with each other like angry little children on the playground. In the tradition of their vengeful and vindictive God, Yahweh, Prothink and his cabal of nefarious CI friends have been trying to smear me by claiming that I am “a non-white” or “not 100 percent white.” These lying imbeciles don’t even know much about my background, as I was careful not to reveal too much about myself to them, suspecting something like this might happen eventually. Everyone familiar with the machinations of the Christian Identity movement understand that these schizoid trolls use this defamation tactic against anyone and everyone who rejects or criticizes CI, and even libel their own members in this way if these members are not as extreme in their hatred and malice toward all non-whites as they are. In the under-developed brains of these lunatics, if you reject CI you "must be non-white." Despite the comical slander of these spiteful maniacs, I am indeed White – of fully European descent. It wouldn't be some horrible aberration if I wasn't White as these crazies seem to be implying, but I am definitely White. As someone of European descent I am strongly pro-European, and wish for all European and European-majority countries to be preserved as such, just as I support the right of all non-white countries who wish to preserve and protect their unique cultural, ethnic and racial heritage. Every race, ethnicity and nationality has the right of self-determination, but it seems that only Whites are shunned for demanding this same right. With that said, I am not, however, a White supremacist fanatic who believes that non-whites are worthless trash that deserve to be subjugated or wiped out, which is a position held by Christian Identity – a preposterous view that is endorsed by Prothink and his crooked camp of CI psychos. Nor do I believe that non-whites deserve to be constantly mocked, ridiculed and put-down as inferiors and savages compared to Whites. You can love your own people without having hatred toward other peoples, which is something that Hitler understood and put into practice during his righteous rule in National Socialist Germany. I cannot maintain any credibility as a critic of Judaism and Zionism if I associate with people who adhere to a belief system that attempts to mimic Jewish supremacy by applying a superior “chosen” status to White people. I did not get involved in this fight against Jewish domination to become exactly like the very people who I have vowed to resist and expose for their corruption and their supremacy. To do so would be hypocritical, wrong and stupid. How can I credibly condemn Jewish supremacy but be a supremacist myself? Christian Identityists don’t see a problem with this contradiction because they never have and never will have any credibility. They want to place us in the furthest of fringes and completely discredit us with over-the-top extremist rhetoric. CI extremists attach themselves to well-meaning anti-JWO fighters in order to discredit us as lunatics and maniacs who want to exterminate everybody on earth who isn’t White. They also fiercely propagate the cartoonish line that "every single Jew on earth is genetically evil and must be eliminated," an outrageous outlook that cannot be demonstrated to be true, and certainly doesn't stand up to any serious analysis of evil on this planet. Their psychopathic dreams of genocide are a hindrance to all rational discussion of Jewish subversion, deceit and criminality. I hereby denounce these deranged zealots and their ridiculous views, and disavow any relation with them, as well as those who support them or make excuses for them. I began my quest for historical truth about five years ago, and have dedicated much of my free time to researching and writing about what I have discovered. I have also wasted a lot of time fighting and bickering with people about different ideas. Everybody tries to impose their views on others – that is a natural tendency of human beings, and I am not immune from this. At times I have been unfair to others, and when involved in heated debates have engaged in name-calling as we all have. I may rub some people the wrong way with my sometimes condescending tone but most people know me for my sarcasm, wit and humor. I joke around a lot and make fun of things because I genuinely enjoy a good laugh (if I didn’t do this I’d have surely gone crazy by now). Sometimes I’ve been harsh, sometimes I’ve been brash. I’ve definitely gained a lot of enemies for this but also a lot of supporters who appreciate that I’ve always stated my honest opinion about things, no matter how unpopular that opinion is or who it might displease (can’t please everybody, right?). In hindsight, over the past few years I’ve said some things that I probably should not have said and degraded some decent people that I probably should have just left alone. I do sincerely apologize to anyone in the real truth movement who I may have unreasonably castigated. I will, however, never apologize to Prothink or his CI associates for allegedly “bashing their beliefs.” As a free thinker, I reserve the right to criticize whatever I want to criticize and do not bow to the arrogant demands of corrupt tyrant wannabe’s who wish to take that right away from me. Moreover, I have nothing but contempt for the backstabbing traitors (you know who you are) who have jumped on board with this malicious CI-led slander campaign against me, cheering the destruction of my website and thus years of hard work and dedication to the cause of truth going down the drain. These are the people who, at one point, either called themselves my friend or praised and promoted my work and efforts when it suited them, then drove a knife deep into my back, and twisted it for good measure, when my site was subverted earlier this month. These people have solidified their guilt as the most disgusting betrayers and opportunists. They will never be forgiven for their vile treachery. As for me, I do not wish to continue participating in this so-called “truth movement.” I have come to believe that much of the time and energy that I’ve sacrificed to firstly discern the truth, and then expose it in a comprehensive way with the intention of bettering the world, has been in vain. The mental fatigue that develops from being consistently engaged in this type of activism, and the extreme negativity that inevitably overtakes a person constantly studying and thinking about this kind of dark and depressing subject matter, has made me realize that perhaps I could be doing something more positive with my time which doesn’t cause stress and negative emotions. I recently completed my first actual book about the 9/11 attacks, but due to the sordid events described herein, I do not intend to release it to the public. You can thank the individuals 211 named in this article for their successful derailment of that project and my enthusiasm for it. I want to thank all of the people who have defended me against these sick and demented scumbags who have attempted to smear me and harm my life on a personal level. They have done what our common eternal enemy was unable to do thus far. Specifically, I’d like to extend thanks to Deanna Spingola, Mark in New Zealand, E_Smith, Veritas, JP, Khyber, Gauleiter, Zan Overall, LordLindsey, Leon in California, Charles Giuliani, Fredrick Töben, Incog Man, Arthur Topham, Hans Krampe, Keith Johnson, Jonathan Azaziah, Charles Steiner, Z.O.G., Pas in Holland, and all others who have supported me in this struggle for truth and freedom. Farewell.” In his fascinating book, “The Judas Goats – The Enemy Within,” author Michael Collins Piper documented the foul intrigues of a vast network of infiltrators, spies and subversives embedded within the American nationalist movement, who were on a mission to disrupt and destroy resistance to the Jewish-led New World Order tyranny that is enveloping the globe. Piper explained that these infiltrators are wolves in sheep’s clothing – people who pretend to be well- intentioned “patriots” trying to help the cause of freedom, but who are, in reality, enemy agents working at the behest of Zionist financial interests and Jewish supremacist lobbying groups such as the Anti-Defamation League of B’nai B’rith or for their surrogates in the FBI and other spy agencies. This sinister network of subversives is certainly not confined to the United States, but extends across much of the globe. The traitorous conspirators behind the seizure and confiscation of my former website, and their continued profiteering off of my work, most certainly fall into this category of loathsome turncoats doing the bidding of the enemy. These exploitative parasites are always on the prowl for new, unsuspecting victims. Beware. - Zander C. Fuerza

ABOUT THE AUTHOR My name is Zander C. Fuerza. I have made a name for myself on the internet under the label ‘Zion Crime Factory’, although I am no longer associated with the website of that name. I am a devoted researcher, writer and political activist. Perhaps you’ve seen and/or heard of some of my work which has, for the most part, been expunged from sites like Blogger, WordPress and YouTube by the enemies of truth. Much of my heavily suppressed work and research can be found on the internet under a Google search for ‘Zion Crime Factory’ or Zander C. Fuerza. Over the past several years I have made my way through the ranks of the internet patriot scene. I started off as a run-of-the-mill ‘truther’ type, but as I did more research and learned new things I quickly developed into a dedicated opponent of Jewish supremacism with a focus on World War Two revisionism and the September 11 terror attacks. I have written a plethora of articles and essays and have produced a number of short videos covering such topics as the Jewish role in Communism, the foul history of Israeli terrorism, Holocaust revisionism and disinformation in the ‘truth movement’. My primary goal is to inform others about what I have learned and shatter the lies that have enslaved countless minds to Zionist propaganda. I view my work as a warning call to the world about the perilous threat that International Jewry poses to our civilization. In my lifetime, I hope to see Jewish supremacist power dissipate into obscurity, and that all of the nations and peoples who have been negatively impacted by Jewish hegemony be compensated for their suffering. The author of this book can be contacted by email at: zioncrimefactory@hotmail.com

Some Food For Thought

“In truth, the belief in "government" is a religion, made up of a set of dogmatic teachings, irrational doctrines which fly in the face of both evidence and logic, and which are methodically memorized and repeated by the faithful. Like other religions, the gospel of "government" describes a superhuman, supernatural entity, above mere mortals, which issues commandments to the peasantry, for whom unquestioning obedience is a moral imperative.”

― Larken Rose, The Most Dangerous Superstition

“Frederick Douglass, a former slave, witnessed and described that exact phenomenon among his fellow slaves, many of whom were proud of how hard they worked for their masters and how faithfully they did as they were told. From their perspective, a runaway slave was a shameful thief, having "stolen" himself from the master.”

― Larken Rose, The Most Dangerous Superstition

“When you call yourself an Indian or a Muslim or a Christian or a European, or anything else, you are being violent. Do you see why it is violent? Because you are separating yourself from the rest of mankind. When you separate yourself by belief, by nationality, by tradition, it breeds violence. So a man who is seeking to understand violence does not belong to any country, to any religion, to any political party or partial system; he is concerned with the total understanding of mankind.” ― Jiddu Krishnamurti

“To be GOVERNED is to be watched, inspected, spied upon, directed, law-driven, numbered, regulated, enrolled, indoctrinated, preached at, controlled, checked, estimated, valued, censured, commanded, by creatures who have neither the right nor the wisdom nor the virtue to do so. To be GOVERNED is to be at every operation, at every transaction noted, registered, counted, taxed, stamped, measured, numbered, assessed, licensed, authorized, admonished, prevented, forbidden, reformed, corrected, punished. It is, under pretext of public utility, and in the name of the general interest, to be placed under contribution, drilled, fleeced, exploited, monopolized, extorted from, squeezed, hoaxed, robbed; then, at the slightest resistance, the first word of complaint, to be repressed, fined, vilified, harassed, hunted down, abused, clubbed, disarmed, bound, choked, imprisoned, judged, condemned, shot, deported, sacrificed, sold, betrayed; and to crown all, mocked, ridiculed, derided, outraged, dishonored. That is government; that is its justice; that is its morality.”

― Pierre-Joseph Proudhon, The General Idea of the Revolution in the Nineteenth Century