Absolutely No my friend. On the contrary I believe you are wise in this regard and you have your own reason (don’t need to know.) to do so. Open dialogue with open mind in your case is necessary and wise.

As I said .. I am an anarchist. And that anarchy is the natural state of thing that accommodates everything, except coercion! Anarchy by nature and by default enables and accommodates every form of community of like mind, or hermetic life style and Public and private can co-exist with or without cooperation and interaction at each own choosing! That’s “spontaneous order”

But I just despise “dishonesty” by omitting facts. Please look around the West and ask yourself

Q-Who are in control with ruling power?

A-White

Q-Who are suppressing ”whiteness?”

A-White governments!

Q- Who are destroying non-white societies that causes mass -migration?

A- White!

Taboo: White have been so acting under the order of the Jews!

Q- But then why have Whites been blaming on and attacking non-white instead of getting rid of the Jews?

A- Statist immorality, stupidity, dishonesty, and cowardice!