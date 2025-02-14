Thank you for your clarification! I do agree with you about all the symptoms- “Different societies at different times have golden periods” and “when a society loses the spirit, for lack of a better term, that created the golden period in the first place.”

True, what you meant is not the theory of “take turn in ascending cycle” that has been circulated” even right now. I.e The end of USA empire and the rise of China etc..

(When I was a researcher 1993-95- the “take turn cycle theory” that focused on Japan…as a new “zenith”, which was dubbed as the “Asian Century!” You know… the rest is history! And now it’s China that is tasked with this burden to “make Asian Century!”)

You see, my friend, all based on the theory of “nation-states’ rivalrism” (that I called it) which is determined by the “indispensable role of the State/Government” - nationalism vs imperialism etc…Which, in a nutshell, or rather in essence, are all statist writ small and writ large! A statist trap!

I believe that you must have heard about this “Thucydides Trap” that “experts” have been circulating around . Here is what it is:

It is so similar or say resembling the framework that you mentioned. That’s why I misunderstood your thinking. Well English is not our base of thought’s vehicle ! Lol!

Anyway, the question, my friend, as I referred to is the condition within and between these “rises” (golden ages)

How did such “golden age” rise? For all or just for the upper part of the “society?” And most importantly what is/was the cause of its demise? And who did suffer the most when such golden age collapsing.

Remember when we discussed about the golden age of Muslim world and my question?

Again thank you for your clarification and sharing your very well thought!

I’ve been slow down by the heat wave.. but the last debt will be paid to you with special care! LOL!

After the debt of “anarchy” perhaps I would focus on human social interaction and proactive action at the very individual level. Chitchat with you is not only a pleasure but a very stimulating educational process for me despite we are different in most part of our different background :-)

Thank you my young friend. All the best to you and your family.