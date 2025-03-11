About Gonzalo himself. I did not know the man, except the period he was speaking from inside Ukraine till his demise. I admired and respected his courage and insight knowledge of Ukraine and Russia.

I did not know the situation he was and what kind of difficulties and constrains he faced…So no judgement of him from me.

I just wonder, given his insight knowledge of Ukraine’s thuggish Mafia system, what was it that prevented him, as a knowledgeable and responsible father and husband, from moving his wife and children out of Ukraine, at least to Chile or somewhere safer close by?

Regarding this particular clip on “cowardice.” Gonzalo was deadly and dangerously wrong. He was confused between wisdom, cleverness, courage, bravery, boldness, and cowardice, and especially between business profit and civilized humanity.

The “vicious big predator dog” analogy he used proves such confusion.

As the dog is so big and so vicious to handle by himself, and he is alone without anyone around he must run away at all cost...However with the 100% information/knowledge that such dog would not attack if being ignored and just go around it… it’s wisdom with knowledge. Neither cowardice nor bravery.

But, consider this scenario: The man is not alone but there are some kids around such vicious predator dog would run wild and attack and even maul many others later...it's a right thing to do is to fight and kill such vicious wild dog to protect the children and himself at the time. Even he is alone at the time, but given such “vicious big predator dog” without owner, thus “such dog” must be eliminated for the safety of others around later after having “escaped” by going around. Such “dog” is a permanent threat to the whole neighborhood, especially children!

In business environment where profit is the ultimate goal, there is no cowardice or bravery but to take risk and act with or without full information and… with luck. However, in civilized humanity ecosystem, when you know for a fact that if you make a move that would benefit you but destroy other lives, you would be a coward not to speak up and warn others despite forgoing a profit or even suffering a loss.

To analyze such “qualities” (Wisdom, cleverness, courage, bravery, boldness, and cowardice, business profit and civilized humanity) a long treatise is needed. But such “issue” has been visited ad-nauseam.

I just forward here some quotes that need to be considered.

-“To know what is the right thing to do and not do it is the greatest cowardice.” Confucius

-“Cowardice asks the question, is it safe?”- Martin Luther King, Jr.

-“A coward's courage is in his tongue.” Edmund Burke

IMHO, Iranian Mullahs, Alawite Assad fit all of these above! While Hassan Nasrallah was brave, courageous but lacked of wisdom hence lacked of vital information!

The Jews are cowards beyond words, but not for acting out of fear. Jews, as per belief, have been acting and behaving out of delirium of chosenism and of delusional greatness, hence committing everything with stupidity, madness, craziness, and cowardice ever since .

It’s just me. The last word is yours.