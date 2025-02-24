You really got NOT ALL but most of the yeast of “anarchy”, my friend.

“Exactly how much the people out there had to do for themselves instead of relying on others to do it for them. Water, power, trash, sewage, security and so much more that most people would rather have others do for them”

That is called Self-responsible, self-reliance, self-sufficient, self-defense, self-preservation, and self respect! That perfect FREEDOM!

Your “friend” misunderstands the concept of “civilization.” He thought wrongly that “civilization” is all the things/tech/conveniences he depends on!

As the Jews and the Yanks with all high-tech things have been genociding Palestinians murdering babies..Are the Jews and their Western minions civilized or barbaric and primitive?

Are the Afgans, who mind their own business, live a more simple life with their like mind people, take good care of each other, do no harm to outsiders… but offer hospitality when others are in need and ask for help, civilized or barbaric or primitive?

Or say one of your wealthy neighbour is a bully, who steals, cheats, lies and rapes even murders.. is he civilized? While another of your neighbour always minds his own business.. does no harm and violates no one.. But comes to assist people when asked. Is he civilized?

As an Amish people or an African bushman come to welcome with hospitality a stranger in trouble by feeding this stranger and respect him as saying good bye.. Are such people civilized or barbarism or primitive?

Civilization is the way one thinks and act humanely not the way one become loosing oneself to dependency!

As I have also explained. Civilization is the way people treat each other and interact to improve/enhance well-being, freedom and happiness.. not the materials or tools one choose to use!

As I have also explained clearly. Anarchy is a natural state of things and being without coercion .. That has nothing to do with whatever tools or whatever way people choose to live.. Anarchy enables a free way to respond/interact to and with environment (nature and people) to survive and progress without violating others choice and volition. Thus, one can choose to live with all high-tech/convenience or to live a simple life or even as a hermit etc.. the key feature and characteristic of anarchy is self-responsibility and do no harm/coercion.

“Survivalism” is good and much needed but has been misconstrued in a very narrow way by a bunch of stupid macho seppos! Such concept first sprang up when the fearmongering of Nuke war was hyped up decades ago and pop-up recently as governments around the world are heading to disaster (possible economic collapse and uprising!) Thus such “survivalism” is needed when everything was destroyed and contaminated after a nuke war (or social showdown) with minimum thing available. An old school boy-scout is a survivalist master in this sense!

Your are right “more importantly the necessary skills that every man must have.” Skills that everyone must have are NOT ONLY how to use things available but also how to think and interact/ or choose not interact with other people without violation and coercion as free CIVILIZED human being!