My friend, we have good smart humane people everywhere regardless. But something of the social engineering has made more of us into self-destructive inhumane direction more than ever before. I don't like any label African, Asian, European etc..I like and need "people" regardless and despise every thuggish behavior, which is not inherent in nature by socially constructed. I don't know about you.. But I myself sometimes behave very badly to others, and then I realize it and try my best to correct it for my best interests i.e happiness!

That's said. I heard the theory of take turn cycle decades ago. Around 60s and 70s When my late father was very active in discussing all thing with his statist friends. My father did not buy this theory. He was aware of all the rises of Urn, Sumerian, Babylon, Egypt, China, India, Rome, etc.. but he was a man of “science” a.k.a (analyzing of data and facts with rigor rather than belief or wishful thinking)

I hear my father's argument on the “subjective and objective” (interior and exterior) factors, elements that enables an ascendancy of a group/nation in a particular time. I did not understand a thing at that time. But later, as a researcher, I found evidences that it's all statist by-products as I was looking at the people condition WITHIN such RISES and between such RISES including the so-called "industrialization revolution"

Side note: -My father had old friends from anti-French colonialism (resistance movement) period of/from both sides -North and South- who were holding high positions in both regimes during the Vietnam War! But my father rejected both side politics and refused join any regime despite his friends/old comrades invited and urged him to "serve the nation!" Go figure about nation-state fratricidal war, my friend)

Anyway, I would appreciate very much WHEN you have time, please elaborate why and how or what makes you believe such "take turn cycle."