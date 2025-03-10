“what books would be best for teaching children about the real world in which we live.”

My friend, this is most reluctant reply I have ever made in my life. I know you know why.

As you know by now I don’t have my own children. All my life from Vietnam to Australia, I have been hanging around my nieces and nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews to play with them… and give them whatever they ask … The eldest grand nephew is now 19.

Yes, I have given them everything they asked… except my experience and my knowledge. Why do I tell you this? What is the point?

As single person without children I need no such book. As every adult was a child. I read just some of children books (I was born into a poor war-torn country with a on-going war) All the “children books” I read as a child were silly if not harmful!

However, allow me to say some subjective experience of mine.

To my very limited knowledge there is no “such book for teaching children about the real world in which we live” except their own parents themselves. Even dear uncle and dear great uncle like I, cannot take such unique great task! Because to children it’s not just words, but also intuitional prudence, confidentiality, discretion in a constant interaction basis that ONLY parents have that will NOT ONLY teach but most crucially enable children understand and absorb such crucial information of life into their consciousness and sub-consciousness with warmth and love.

I learnt this not from books but from my own late father.