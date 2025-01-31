During the war and as it began to get worse (around 1960s) we kids, young “adults” would still run around playing while parents would be busy struggling to make end meet just for a day with uncertainty filling the next.

Although we would play innocently as kids but still “mature” enough to understand and pray our parents would come home in evening… because every evening some parents would never come home!

Here are what the late famous composer Trịnh Công Sơn recorded in his musics some factual moments and feelings we had during the War:

The song “Xin Cho Tôi” (Please give me)

“xin cho đêm không có đạn bay” (Praying please let there be no bullets flying at night)

Please let the clouds cover all the fates of people -Please give me a happy morning Please let me reach a smile at its whole and entirety -Let me forget a fresh grave -Please let me ask the already ten thousand time asking- In this corner only knows how to wander- Please let me be content with this fate -Please let me sleep peacefully for a day-Please let the night have no bullets flying-

Please let the birds contribute music to the sky -Please let me be the fate of the clouds- Please let me out of this life So that heaven and earth will be happy- Please let me ask for my life back -

Chorus: Let me go rebuild the love story-Let me go re-raise peace-Let me go through all the rough and hardship to see the blood in your heart- Please let me ask for my mother's passionate hands- Let me hear the children's footsteps bustling-Let my homeland sleep so gently - And from then on I loved you.

Please let me be whole and intact -Let me hear the songs of the trees and grass- Please let me forget my fate as a prisoner- Please let me be just a slight bit of strong wine- Please let me ask for the whole of life- One day the children will sing in the cradle- Please let me ask for just one day!

The Song “Đại Bác Ru Đêm” (Shelling Night Lullaby)

"đại bác đêm đêm vọng về thành phố người phu quét đừờng dừng chổi đứng nghe" (Every night the shelling echoed in the city, the street sweeper stopped his broom and stood listening)

Shelling fall on the city every night- The street sweeper stops his broom and listens.

Shelling pass by here waking up mothers-Shelling pass by here, scaring fearful sad children- Midnight, the flares shine brightly on the mountain. Shelling fall on the city every night-The street sweeper stops his broom and listens.

Every night rumbling jet fighters startled children -Shelters are destroyed, oh yellow flesh and skin-Every burning bright night is the eyes of motherland.-Tens of thousands of tons of bombs fall on the top of villages-Tens of thousands of tons of bombs fall on the fields- The houses and doors of Vietnamese turn red inferno at the end of the villages.

Tens of thousands of military trucks, claymore, grenades -Tens of thousands of trucks carry them into the city- Each pile of ​​flesh and bones there of mothers and their children's

Shelling fall on the city every night-The street sweeper stops his broom and listens.

Shelling fall on the future every night-Shelling fall on the night like a sutra without a prayer- Children forget to live to listening every night.

Shelling fall on the city every night-The street sweeper stops his broom and listens.

Shelling lulls yellow flesh and skin every night-Shelling sounds familiar like sad rhymes-Children are not old enough to see their homeland.

Tens of thousands of tons of bombs fall on the village entrance -Tens of thousands of tons of bombs fall on the fields- Vietnamese houses burn red at the end of the village.

Tens of thousands of trucks, claymore grenades-Tens of thousands of trucks carry into the city-Each pile of ​​flesh and bones there of mothers and their children's

“Important” Notes

Trịnh Công Sơn (Feb-1939 – April- 2001) composed more than 600 (could be more) of songs in wide range of themes and messages… But ONLY and ONLY this singer Khánh Ly (born 6 March 1945) with her natural unique voice has been able to deliver his messages with her heart and mind to the audience ever since the beginning of his and her debut (circa 1967-1968) to this very moment. IMHO of course.

What is my point?

We, the Viets suffered and endured horrible wars… But still was just a playground bullying when comparing to what the Palestinians have gone through since the Jewish Genocide Plan began in 1933 (NOT 1948) when Hitler transferred tens of thousands European Khazarns with money, equipment, and weapons into Palestine!

At least the Viet had their own army and friends/allies in both new and old worlds even as they were at each other throats themselves. a real true fratricidal war indeed! Ironically isn’t it! That’s statist and its absurd nationalism/patriotism bullock 101! The fratricidal hatred still somehow lingers to this very moment!

Palestinians have none… but being betrayed and sold out by all…except the Houthis and some true human beings but powerless around the world … Yet, Palestinians are still deeply divided!

What more can I say?