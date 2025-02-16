Thank you for your thought my friend. It’s always a pleasure to hear your view regardless!

I agree. It’s so true in the early time and in certain isolation as modern Amazon. Family, clan, tribe (similar skin, language, look, blood) naturally are the ONLY things around as there were not many people.

I love this sentence “The main occupation for most people was farming, which meant that most communities were rural, which also would influence how they would have interacted with each other.”

Because those are NOT just your thoughts but Laozi’s some thousand years ago! That’s why I myself don’t like technology and modern life. I love the old time of rural life food people and nature. I have some nepali friends here. They still have and keep some land back in Nepal so they would come back to live later.

“Tribes, clans and large families were also more prevalent which would have influenced how people interacted with one another and how they perceived the people around them..”

IMHO such good beginning… is also WHERE , WHEN, and HOW problem derived LATER when “someone” in the “tribes, clans and large families” established and wielded “authority” with …whatever justification!

As we also could see, not just infer, later when people began to move out and move away , migrate for whatever reason!

The word FRATRICIDE was not born from thin air. In my own former tribe. I witnessed such “fratricide” from family, clan, to nation. That’s Vietnam War in a nutshell a Civil War- fratricidal war!

And then I looked and observed China, Mongolia, Korea, Japan, Germany, Italy, France etc and the whole world… I have seen all the same.. The new words came out: not just GENOCIDE but DEMOCIDE! That’s why I stopped and refrain myself from “stressing” these words, family, clan, tribe, nation, which have become excuse and pretext for the first and last refuge of the scoundrels! as in “‘Patriotism is the Last Refuge of the Scoundrel” attributed to Samuel Johnson (1709-84)!

I only just mention “people of the same mind” when needed. It’s just me :-)

I remember I once reminded a German while chichating at a café in Wuppertal Germany that Hitler, the “greatest patriot” murdered German dissidents and unwanted/unfit Germans in more cruel, brutal ways than non-German! The same is true in every kinship-group, ethno-national group and ethno-nation-state with their "great leaders" from PAST to PRESENT that you can name it. There is no exception!

No wonder Lord Acton said what he said about such “great men!”

You know “three kingdom romance” well, Do you remember in what situation Liu Bei reminds his friends –sworn brothers and generals of the old Chinese proverbs: “Brothers are like arms and legs, wives are like clothes?”

Note: 兄弟-huynh đệ -(brothers) and 朋友 bằng hữu (friends) in this Chinese/Vietnamese context is “interchangeable” and means "like-mind people"

I believe such words “brothers/good friends” are used in the same context and concept in every language and culture. I may be wrong!

Since I am individualist (as oppose to collectivism.) Good individuals form good union. Bad individuals make bad union! I do not agree with this Chinese proverb 100%. However, that’s reality in many cases in life, especially modern life as I have witnessed so far.

Anyway, I always welcome different views and disagreement especially from you. I am still searching in trying to understand humanity in every aspect as much and as many as I could.

Be patient with me, my friend!

The last word is always yours, And yours is as valid and as good as mine!