Of course those particular “stories” in Chinese classics or any “classics” are fictional. but they are reflection of reality of politics in grasping and preserving power. You don’t need to read history to find these “incidents.” such as Alexandre The Great killed his father, Ivan IV Of Russia vs son Ivan Ivanovich, Herod The Great vs his sons, Alexander and Aristobulus, Empress Irene and Constantine VI, Peter I and Alexei, King Yeongjo and his only son Prince Sado, Empress Wu Zetian killed her own children, Empress Dowager Cixi etc all did the same for the same reason: Power!

But many more such “incidents” in real time where even for just a small fortune, inheritance, insurance pay-out, or lovers etc Husband kills wife. wife kills husband, parents kill children, children kill parents etc (my personal case is my sibling back-stabbing me just to please their political peers since my writings expose all the bullshit about their “nationalism”,“patriotism” and Buddhism /Catholicism! (well, an atheist anarchist certainly is a deadly cardinal sin in traditional Asian values and culture ! Lol!)

Have you seen the Kennedies backstabbing RFK Jr?