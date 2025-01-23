My apology for the long delay of my answer. The subject you raised is not only the most important we, humankind should have tried to understand and act upon it long time ago, but it also it, by nature, encompasses almost everything we humankind have experienced as the “thinking creature.”

So I don’t know how long my answer to your questions would be since by its nature this is related to many other issues that without the proper understanding of them it would be impossible to grasp and appreciate the very simple reality of anarchy!

But I will try my best to put my answer in a casual form of chitchat and try to make it entertaining as much as I can. And please, my friend, always remember that this is just my own way of understanding from my own perspective, my own research, first hand experiences, and my own on-going observation and investigation to this very moment.

My point is yours may and can be different from mine and is as good (as bad) as mine in your own perspective. So please enjoy the ride if you find it good, and toss it away if you think it bad.

My normal style is always cut to the chase and make it straight to the point concisely and precisely. But this one is different, my friend!

I had dealt with this subject, anarchy/anarchism along with Taoism and MMT/Money/Crypto/Bitcoin in the past… and then stopped talking about this since I have found out that almost everyone who talked about this and/or challenged me about these subjects knew nothing about this at all! All they thought they knew is what they “heard.” I did not want to waste my time on such dangerous stupidity of pretending to know.

If you bother to go back some old posts you would see these comments something like these below:

“Wait until anarchist politicians come to power and you will see…”

“Taoists are people just want to get drunk and tossing talisman”

“Government cannot print as much money as they want, ‘cause the law/constitution forbid to do so”

“Government needs tax to run the nation”

“Tell me IF I can by a cup of coffee with Bitcoin!”

Etc..

My friend, how can you “discuss” with these “confirmed knowledge?” I just gave up and ignored these “experts” and their “challenges”

It’s normal and natural not to know about thing. We all are ignorant about things until we realize that we don’t know and start to question with curiosity, and research, and learn and unlearn and re-evaluate and re-learn. But it’s a dangerous stupidity when one doesn’t know that he does not know and then thought he knew!

OK, that’s enough of head-up!

So let’s begin with the passing-by comment you jokingly gave me the other day, which is very much related to “anarchy” ( :-) :-) :-) see, told you!)

“The fact that such stupid people exist in such large numbers clearly demonstrates that evolution isn’t doing its job very well.🤣”

IMHO, it’s not “evolution isn’t doing its job very well”, but psychopathic social engineering has done such a great job. Social engineering has minimized and suppressed evolution not only in humankind’s natural capacity but also to many other creature as well! We impose such social engineering on them! We call it “domestication” and “environmental preservation and conservation” via/with “technology.”

Think of our humankind at the dawn of our “gathering.” We evolved to adapt to the environment and to survive with happiness and natural liberty as individuals, family, clans, and tribes by inventing tools and new tools being invented as time passes.. Yeah! Inventions!

It’s so obvious that it’s our brain that is the key evolution that makes everything go faster better and then slows down and gets worse to this day!

My “theory” is It’s all because during the formation of communities and societies, some “smart-asses” just want to get everything and make everyone work for them, so these smart-asses invent a lot of bullshit and make believes to fool and scare the rest in order to successfully rule over them.

That’s why, when, and where we have “gods, goddesses, demons, and all kinds of evils” which no one ever sees and meets but madly believe their existences… and then later such smart-asses “get smarter” and invent “one single all bullshit God” since and from which humankind has been deeply divided and more hateful, fearful of one another “race” and God with different names!

"“Religion is regarded by the common people as true, by the wise as false, and by rulers as useful.” Seneca c. 4 BC,AD 65

From such imagination we had “ruling by divinity,” and ruling with “mandate of Heaven,” God given (you fill in the blanks with whatever horseshit you can think of)… A big mess which gets bigger and bigger with new “almighty god” the Nation-State!

It’s social engineering or evolution? Your guess is as good as mine. But IMHO, I’d say it social engineering definitely!

Then ever since such invention exists the whole social engineering just gets better and better which minimizes and slowdowns or rather suppresses real human evolution particularly in the realm of thinking in the brain and then our “mind”. Our human brain and our “mind” have been heavily and strictly social engineered (indoctrination, brain washed) that you can see it all obviously in today people.

Young educated people believe all sort of absurdity apart from religions, nation-state rights, national borders, democracy, monarchy but all absurdities such as multi-genders and transgenderism, viruses, vaccination, quantum physics, theoretical physics etc.

Divine race (Aryan) is one of the very interesting make-believes that still strong to this day! The bloody “Jews” (did not exist at all) believe they are chosen to rule over the rest after all sort of white, yellow, brown claim to be “Aryan.”

Even within my ex-tribe many still believe they derive from a female monster who gave birth to 100 eggs instead of human babies! And many “smart Japanese” still believe they are from the “Sun goddess”… All are to make them feel and believe somehow they are special and better than the rest in special unique way!

I just wonder where all the “racism” in different forms in every group come from? Yet, Jewishness is the worst racism of all obviously! J JJ Lol!

To me, at least, That’s all evidences of our human brain’s evolution has been suppressed by such power social engineering for thousands of years and this just gets worse to this day! Or rather one may say social engineering gets better and better to this day!

I must say something important though. The brain and mind of those who run such social engineering are the most degenerated and social engineered ones since such brains and minds can no longer evolve to adapt, appreciate, and take all the fruit of natural freedom and happiness but power, fear and be feared!

By now perhaps, you may slightly sense that “anarchy” does exists naturally and ubiquitously within our state of being and consciousness but has been suppressed by such powerful force of social engineering ever since. If you do, congratulations, you are on the same page with mine. Otherwise I respect your own theory and interpretation.

I will go in depth on this later. Be patient with me my friend!

At least, IMHO, the worst or best (depends on one perspective) success of such social engineering is Statism! Despite all the evidences to the contrary, overwhelming majority of people around the world still believe in the “State” in Nation –states without even understanding what Nation is and why “Nation –State” at all, which oxymoronically goes side by side with “democracy, monarchic democracy” which (Nation-state) only appears around 19th century during the transformation of systemic racism, imperialism, and colonialism into the current modern forms we are facing now!

BTW, The term Nation-State first used in 1895 according to (https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/nation-state)

You would not say that imperialism and colonialism and systemic racism were eradicated after 1945 with the birth of the UN, would you? LOL! Just joking! I know you know as I do!

Next, hopefully I will discuss about Nation, Nation-states, Government and Anarchy in one piece! Because I don’t want you my friend to get bore before I get into the crux of the matter J J Lol

The last part is the crux of the matter: how to dismantle “the root of all problem” the State or rather Government, which most anarchists have tried to evade…And there is reasons for that, unfortunately! (I love the fact that all Govt thugs and sniffdogs are waitng eagerly to read my “how to” although these thugs have no brain for that subject at all! Lol)

As I always respect the last word is all yours!