Congratulation! Make sure you teach your children how to keep and use this BCH. Because these BCH are the greatest gift you would give to them.

DON’T EVER USE and KEEP YOUR CRYPTOIS in CUSTODIAN WALLET. It’s banditry scheme!

Remember only use private Wallet to keep your cryptos. In my case Electrum Wallet for BTC

https://electrum.org/

and Electron Cash Wallet for BCH..

https://electroncash.org/

If you have not done so. Please move all of your cryptos to these private wallets IMMEDIATELY.

After moving… YOU don’t even need to keep such wallet on your phone or PC.. ALL you , your wife and your children need is to just write down or/and memorize the private keys or “seed phrases.” I already wrote about this.

Oh silly me…Whom am I talking to!!!! You already know all about this.

At any rate… Here is my “going out on a limb” on cryptos.

BTC is not using as MOE at the time. The market that only accept BTC as MOE is there, but its size and ”locations” are unkown! This means such “crucial market” must be small, restricted, and weak. Such “weak” unknown market CANNOT explain or cannot be the cause of such "high" demand with such "high fiat exchange/coversion rate."

Then what is the force behind such “high demand?” Your guess is as good as mind. But don’t ever believe MSM and ‘crypto-experts’ (pun intended)

Whereas BCH -the identical twin sister of BTC Bitcoin, or rather the original Bitcoin without all govt-banksters’ manipulation…(uhmm not yet!), whose market where only BCH is used as (money) MOE is relatively known thanks to its fast and extreme low fee in transaction thanks to its Satoshi’s original scalability.

The BTC’s fiat price is manipulated by political calculation and the states' black operation rather than the market with sound principles (not the "10 principles from BS economics text book")…

Such non-matket manipualtion by the States and Banksters will fail in the end since there is NO such thing as “virtual gold” or “virtual diamond.” BTC and crytos cannot be assets! It’s just a make believe thanks to people’ stupidity

Hence, when BTC reaches 500K- 1Mil USD, it will expose itself as fraudulent unsustainability… since obviously USD and other fiats have been going down faster and faster every day by their own “inflationary nature”…. Meanwhile BCH will keep steadily rises as MOE/cash payment despite being marginalized by most main exchange platforms.

My argument is BTC would fall misserably as ‘planned per sabotage’ if it will not free its scalability and free from big state players!

Then the logical consequence is the BCH, as a true original bitcoin blockchain, will catch up (mainly by the loving liberty based users) and replace BTC as leading crypto thanks to its true popularity and versatility both in commerce and in liberty enhencement.

IF I were a “smart government” who were truly concerned with the well-being of its national economy and its people, I would adopt BCH as “national legal tender”, not BTC or any othet cryotos. Well … does such “smart government” exist at all?

IF I were a ““rational smart liberty loving good/services producer” I would yell out to all my customers around the world: “ Only BCH accepted”… Guess what would happen? Uhmm .. Is there such “rational smart liberty loving good/services producer” outthere?

The last word is alwasy yours my friend.