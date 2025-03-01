Given the HARD FACT that we have been lied to about EVERYTHING by the whole statist system and its well-crafted social engineering which has been well embedded into formal education system for century as those of us who are still capable of critical thinking have witnessed, I am open to every new discovery and even new theory. I DO NOT believe or trust any Mainstream things at all. NOT ONLY just because I am paranoid as everyone should, but because I can prove they are bullshit and harmful!

This “dicyanin winder” could be very much true as many other substances were secretly experimented and tested and then “banned” NOT because they turned out to be dangerous but so good for humanity against power interests! “Pure gum turpentine “, Marijuana are two examples among many! I have experimented both on myself. I have been using and oral consuming “Pure gum turpentine “ in frequent basis to treat various health problems apart from SALT, GINGER, and GARLIC.

Have you watched and read Graham Hancock’s works? If NOT. Please do so. It’s a MUST, my friend. Graham Hancock apart from archaeological discoveries, he actually experienced and experimented himself with banned “primitive substances” with the help/guidance of “primitive” masters!

About the “burning book” and the true “Islam holy place” I found that very plausible given all facts and evidences the researcher presented! ! I have tried to discuss such findings with quite a few Muslim friends of mine they all politely brush if off! The same is true with the case of “fake millennium” by the Vatican and the Jewish fictional books!

Our problem is their advantage, that is once people believed in certain thing that has become “culture” and “traditions,” FACTS no longer matter.

PS

My brother (ex-soldier) once strongly argued with me about his belief that “Government needed to protect the weak against the strong/powerful.” I just asked him and his wife to give me ONE single case of Government its thugs, its legal system protect the weak against the strong/powerful! They could not. I cited the “legal aid” that is there to facilitate “quick plead guilty”, not to defense the weak! And I gave them (my bro and his wife) an earful of well-known contemporary cases of the strong/powerful are well protected by Government. Lawyers, if one can afford them, are there to make money not to serve “Justice.” Yeah, we may have one or two exception!