You surprise me my friend! Since the issue of Gold is so obvious.

Anyway ..I believe the books you read would discus the matter in different context in trade and exchange. Since silver was more in abundance and easy to mint and divide into small pieces hence Silver used as micro transaction and daily trade along with other commodities as direct trade as you mentioned. But Gold was still rare and much more valuable hence it was used in large transaction and tribute or high society/class transaction while ordinary people in daily trade and exchange used Silver and even later bronze and copper coin had to be minted and introduced into the market as smaller denomination (cents, dime etc) since Gold, Silver are deflationary by their nature! They would gain more values as economy expanded as used in large transaction rather than in micro ones in daily business! You see my friend! Thus even their own common products as such as salt, rice etc would be used as MOE etc. Thus these book must have chosen Silver and other commodities as unit of account rather than gold.

This also tells you that in ancient time people had more freedom of economics than our modern time. People and traders could use anything as MOE as long as other party happily accepted at their own choice, pleasure and convenience! Even the “Court” would collect tax in anything people produce not just gold silver!

In China in 618–907 AD When promissory notes (a,k,a paper “money”) created by merchants because Gold and Silver were still relatively rare and became so valuable but bulky and heavy they became not efficient and convenient as the economy expanded with much more goods and services were created and invented and traded in large amount when people interacted freely! But later abandoned/postponed it as “inefficient printing and easy counterfeiting” I believe.

When you read about the trade-relations between China, Vietnam, Japan, India you would see Gold, Silver and Silks were among the tops of “unit of account” even in “Warring State” you would find Gold was used as MOE.

I strongly recommend you to read the book The book "Debt: The First 5,000 Years" by David Graeber to see how people traded and transacted in ancient time ...and the bullshit of Western economic text book about the non-existent “Barter system!” They just made it up just as “store of value” in “money” and all “professors” swallowed these rubbishes for centuries til now.

As I wrote and explained in “Money has no secret” MOE (money) can be anything that users especially “Merchants” the ones who have goods and services most people need and want choose to accept as MOE as in the past salt, grain silk etc.. Now the Crypto is the utmost proof of MOE needs only agreement on its independence, freedom and personal sovereignty, not thing else!

That’s me my friend.

The last word is yours.