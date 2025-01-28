Not just the Jews! As I already said. Palestine and Palestinians are considered the “weakest link” by all of them. It has been a sell-out, a very cruel one!

I am not a Palestinian. I cannot wear their shoes.

But I learnt from experience of my own ex-tribe and from decades of studying the ME/West Asia, the only way out of this is to fight back the same way the Jews have fought them! Every single Palstinian should have picked up arm by now and fought back with whatever they have at hand. Palestinians must begin to attack the Jewish weakest points as hard as they could… just like the Jews have done to the Palestinians!

I break my heart everytime I see the news with all Palestinian adult men still hanging around with cell-phone and crying… Why haven’t yet these men joined the Resistance force? Do these men know that they WILL be rounded up, hands tied behind their backs and being shot in the head?

If you look at all the “data” of their Plan, even if Palestinians abandoned Palestine and move out.. Palestinians will still be hunted down by Jews and all of their minions in the West and the Rest of Arab/Muslims with very few exceptions where Palestinians could be accpted with both heart and arms! Right now even Palestinne supporters around the world. like myself, have been targeted (Well, in my case DILLIGAF :-) lol)

No body gives a shit about Palestinians. The Houthis is one exception with whatever motive I don’t know yet! Perhaps just because they are Yemeni Houthis as legand saying, their nature of good people who cherish justice and humanity! They have been doing it despite facing a great risk… just because it’s a right thing to do! I love and respect the Houthis despite being an anarchist and atheist myself.

All persons who did care about Palestinians and Palestine such as Nasser and Gaddafi had been sold out and murdered by who you already knew. Only idiots and shils “believe” in the Dinar vs US dollars distraction hoax!

These Muslim/Arabs were not perfect one… they were all statists, silly and naive as all statists are… But they did care and did tried to do something tangible for their fellow Palestinians just because it was a right thing to do. And they paid the ultimate price.

By the way, today is Vietnamese New year Eve, the expire date of my “sixth sense very good news.”

This time I am afraid such news did not come.. (or perhaps it will come much much later! Lol) So be it! I take a humble pie and focus on paying “anarchy debt” to you :-) :-) :-)